Zanaco land in Rwanda

Zanaco are in Rwanda for Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round, second leg against APR set for Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

A 30-member delegation comprising of 18 players and 12 officials arrived in Rwanda on Thursday after 12h00.

FAZ Finance Director Samuel Phiri is leading the Zanaco delegation in Rwanda.

Zanaco must score to have a chance of advancing to the first round of the Champions League.

The two teams drew goalless in the first leg tie played last Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Below is the 18-member squad coach Mumamba Numba has picked for the crucial encounter.

Goalkeepers: Racha Kola, Toaster Nsabata, Mangani Banda

Defenders: Ziyo Tembo, George Chilufya, Lee Ngoma, Taonga Bwembya, Chongo Chirwa, Peter Jacob Banda, Andrew Kwiliko

Midfielders: Richard Kasonde, Augustine Mulenga, Kwame Attram, Boyd Siame Musonda

Strikers: Fashion Junior Sakala, Saith Sakala, Kennedy Musonda, Ernest Mbewe