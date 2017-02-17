Videos and Audios HH visits Mast Newspaper Director Mrs Mutinta Mazoka M’membe February 17, 2017 11 317 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading...
This is my, our PRESIDENT.
Yes, ECL is our PRESIDENT
THIS is now political torture. The government is now on the wife of Mmembe. What will happen if PF loses the 2021 general elections and some other party wins? Remember this kind of behaviour follows those that are perpetuating it. Do not blame any one when you are also subjected to the same. Remember you will have companies as well after your political life. This is a WARNING to PF leadership
Comment: release her pliz,I know women are killing men but this not good at all.God bless you
I’m closely watching tge transformation of Pf from a modest party with objectivity for the poor and voiceless into a monster steadily breaking rules of justice and perpetrating violence. HE ECL has to do something to reverse this trend. This party wasn’t founded on authoritarianism or far right principles. Zambia needs opposition
Her arrest i believe has nothing to do with politics but purely with the breaking of the law of our land. let us stop thinking like children who are influenced by emotions let the law enforcers do there job… we can not just say release her we should find out why she is there? and if she deserves to be arrested she must be.. tearing a search warrant is an offence and she has to pay for committing a crime and disturbing the process of investigation.
Stop thinking of people who Not progressive in life like HH who’s got No heart at all for poor Zambians.HH HAS never contributed anything to this country Zambia.HH has failed his workers at green belt fetrizer company,just selfish thinking of his own and Not the poor Zambians.For me HH is very useless just a pretender that’s all.
When the police come knocking on your door with a search warrant, you don’t shower them up with invectives and tear up the warrant. Treat them with respect and cooperate with them if you have nothing to hide and they will reciprocate in a similar manner. I have been in such a situation before personally. But what I saw of Mutinta Mazoka – Mmembe on Muvi TV was an extreme display of arrogance. The police won’t take that lying down. My advice to Mmembe and wife Is that they humble themselves and stop behaving like they are above the law and superior to everyone else.
Bring back our lady….
Lock her up and throw away the keys, I say
When did mutintà mazoka become Mrs Membe? Can someone remember a wedding? There is no record of such a marriage at the marriage registry? Surely Mmembe has a better taste for women this one only shows off her face in those sun glasses. Just look at Mmembe’s former and real wife. This one she just walked into Mmembes house when he needed Mazoka’s wealth? She is so desperate that she just does what Membe commands her to do including running the Mast for him and spending nights in police cells on behalf the so called husband. Tells you some doesnt it? A husband using his “wife” as his proxy in filthy police cells. Only possible with UPNDonkeys and their associates.