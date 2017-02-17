South Africa’s Mine Workers Union call for Mutinta’s release, plans to end trade between SA and Zambia

Fred M’member’s wife Mutinta in the middle
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Fred M’membe’s wife Mutinta and all those detained.
In a strongly worded statement, NUMSA General Secretary Irvin Jim said his union wants to launch a campaign to boycott Zambian goods and to end South African trade with Zambia.
Mr Jim has also revealed that the union wants to launch mounting protest action outside the Zambian embassy in South Africa.
He said the union is also calling on all its sister unions to expose what has become a police state and a brutal regime of President Lungu.
Below is the full statement
NUMSA Condemns the Attack on Media Freedom in Zambia
16 February 2017
On behalf of the more than 340,000 members of National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), and indeed on behalf of more than 21,000,000 South African Workers’ we want to register our extreme concern over the continued harassment of the independent media in Zambia and on Comrade Fred M’membe and his wife and all the workers of The Post Newspaper.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Comrade M’membe.
Our information confirms that his wife and several workers connected to The Zambian Post Newspaper have been arrested. What is extremely worrying is the violent raid on his house by scores of armed police.
We have no doubt that the intentions behind the latest violent assault on Comrade M’membe’s family and workers of The Post are aimed at shutting down The Mast Newspaper and eliminating the most irksome independent voice to President Edgar Lungu, his Patriotic Front party and their followers.
The ruthless persistency and violence with which M’membe and The Post have been pursued by the Lungu government are impossible to defend. The allegations that the paper is not registered with the Zambian Revenue Authority are bogus and malicious.
These political objectives are very clear even to the most fanatical Patriotic Front and Lungu supporter.
It is clear for all to see that the Patriotic Front is determined to eliminate The Post Newspaper, and Fred M’membe himself by any means necessary. Obviously this is an attack on freedom of the press, which is the cornerstone of any democratic society.
As the working class we have a revolutionary duty to prevent the rise of tyranny in any of our countries.
We have a responsibility to defend and advance democracy, human rights and full human freedom. We have a duty to defend and advance the interests of justice.
It is time for the working class in all sectors to rise in defense of Democracy. NUMSA calls on workers in the transportation industry; workers in the import and export industry; workers in the public sector; workers in the security cluster; all workers must unite and fight against the rise of tyranny in the sub-region of the continent. We must fight to protect democracy in Africa.
NUMSA calls on the New Federation; the United Front and all working class organizations all over the world to demand an audit of Zambian trade with other countries that include South Africa.
NUMSA wants to launch a campaign to boycott Zambian goods and to end South African trade with Zambia.
This includes mounting protest action outside the Zambian embassy in South Africa. We are calling on all our sister unions to expose what has become a police state and a brutal regime of President Lungu.
We pledge our solidarity with all the working class and socialist forces in Zambia in general, and to the Socialist Party of Zambia in particular. We also extend our support to comrade Fred and The Post, during this tough time.
To President Lungu of Zambia we demand the following:
- Stop, forthwith, the harassment of Comrade Fred, his wife and workers of The Post.
- Fred M’membe’s wife and all those detained must be released, immediately and unconditionally.
- The warrant of arrest for Fred M’membe must be withdrawn immediately.
- Ensure that Zambian tax authorities comply with the order to have The Post opened and operating normally, and to allow for the normal resolutions of the tax matters between the two parties.
- The Mast must operate normally, without hindrance or harassment.
These demands are all well within the powers and duties of the President of Zambia, who in effect has sworn to protect all Zambians.
As the working class of this African sub region, we reserve the right to adopt whatever campaigns and measures to ensure that we advance and entrench a culture of democracy, protection of human rights, defend justice and prevent the rise of tyranny. This is not an idle threat; it is a timely warning!
Issued by:
Irvin Jim
NUMSA General Secretary
16 February, 2017.
As days go by Zambia under pf is becoming more and more like a typical dictatorship. When foreign countries start threatening to issue bans and embargos then you know things are gloom. To all those pf cadres in denial of Zambia been a lost cause please do us a favour and cross great east without looking. Lungu is a pillock that needs to go
I agree.
Zambians helped South Africa during apartheid. Its time they helped us too.
Shut down mines, ShopRite, Supersport all should boycott.
21 million US is what Fred is up against…as much as I don’t agree with a ton of PF nonsense, we need to pay our taxes and Fred knows that…Mutinta sliver spoon mentality has gotten her in trouble and these South Africans have been poisoned by good old Fred! Fred miscalculated and God has shown us how wise Fred is!
We thank NUMSA for speaking out on behalf of Zambians on lack of democracy in our country…. We live in a Police State, we can not hold demonstrations, protest or speak out on injustices without risking being shot by police, arrested or beaten.
Bravo comrade Irvin Jim!
Are not aware that Zambia is sovereign democratic state that it can not be intimidated by out forces and more especially is just a union who have just interest i n membe’s affairs. Just leave them my brother and concentrate on your affairs.
What sovereign when you are a poor country that heavily relies on assistance from other countries. You ara a clown young man..bozo the clown.
#2. As much as Zambia is a sovereign undemocratic state, it is equally not an island and therefore, should co-exist with it’s neighbours and be seen to be governing democratically. As things are presently, one can only equate it to IDI AMIN DADA kind of governance.
True Zambia is a sovereign nation but Zambia too meddled in neighboring countries where Zambia stirred a movement for independence. So bwana as history we africans should stand for each other. Even The Gambian strong man was kicked out because of foreign countries interfering.. So please go sleep young boy
YA!! HIT THE LITTLE DRUNKEN TIN POT DICTATOR WHERE IT HURTS, The Pocket!!
Ka Lungu kaya Sana.
Those UPND sponsors. We don’t mind them. We will also boycott South African products. Zambia is not a lawless country and Membe stole tax payers money and wife has blatant disregard for law by tearing court search warrant.We all subscribe to the same set of laws and like you hoodlums in south Africa where rich are protected under a different set of laws.
Mungatelo,
You are just one of those who enjoy trashing progressive people. What tax payers money you are exaggerating? Go get lesson from abena Kaizer and team what stealing is….. Did Mwaliteta steal your mother’s tax money?
boycott them and eat what? all the luxeries you are enjoying now come from south africa, think before you blog.
atase south africans must butt out of out affairs…stop poking your nose where it doesnt belong..what kind of union are you that doesnt care that Mmembe never used to remit statutory contributions for his workers? f00lish
This is KUPUSA at its highest level AZAKAMBA KUSOGOLO UYU IRVIN JIM. A foreigner talking about internal matters ALA where he got the courage , who is mmembe to him? Leave matters for Zambia to Zambians my friend who are u talking about trade between SA and ZED ubema mbanje yabwanji ? i WOULD NT BE SUPRISED IF THIS ARTICLE IS IMMEDIATELY WITHDRAWN FROM THE MEDIA
Ask those same donkeys to come and get there rubbish shops all over our malls. The real country that needs help is Zimbabwe just a minute drive from your boarder ,why you jumping Zimbabwe you can’t see Zimbabweans need you more than we do. We will deal with this case internally and trust me zambians are loving people who will judge by themselves and arrest the situation. Watch this space don’t just take advantage of what’s happening. Ask KK, Banda, and the late presidents Chiluba,Sata and Mwanawasa,may they rest in pace what happens when true people not politicians but true zambians make up there minds and judge for themselves. We unite and fight as one.
Comment:This is utter RUBBISH. Just concentrate on the affairs of your country. Zuma is in fact a worser president than ECL. You failed to protect your country man Julias malema when Zuma striped him of everything through SAPS.
Fake statement…how come it does NOT appear on their website or any of the most reputable south african news sites? this is all mmembes doing. trying to gain sympathy..f00lish
Jim: please deal with your mess in RSA parliament before you cross boarders. You have your own serious political battles to deal with. You have Nkandla issue, Gay rights which have threatened the preaching of the gospel, loss of jobs in the mining sectors, the Guptas, succession battles within the ANC, reduced pass rates at Grade 12, poor quality of RDP houses. Do not play to the gallery. You don’t know Mmembe and your reading from some online media will not help you. Go to the Zambian Embassy in RSA and get correct information not through the media. You have failed to protect Vavi and you want fight battles outside your boundaries. Don’t be mislead Zambia has been your friend from very far and a lot of infrastructure was destroyed just to make NUMSA exist. Can any one destroy in the…
Union threatening a country! Ma jokes….lol
Ctd. Jim: can anyone in RSA destroy and tear and trash an official court document in RSA and go unpunished? Sober up and get correct information for you to make an informed decision before you embarrass yourselves. Media my foot! He said the owners of media should disrespect the law. In RSA when Juju and his team misbehavior with all the immunity in parliament, they were manhandled like thieves. Worse are are your law makers whom you treated like thugs and thieves.You beat them up and broke their hands and necks. You think we don’t see and read what happens in RSA. People ( Miners) were killed in Marikana in RSA and no one has been arrested up to now. Mutinta has just been arrested and you want to be her spokes person from RSA. That’s very embarrassing and what sort of arrogance is…
Ctd: Jim: arrogance is this? And you Zambians who are getting so excited and supporting these guys don’t know how these people behave in their own country. What’s wrong with us Zambians with the love of foreign noise? Let’s chill and allow the law to prevail. I tell you guys you don’t want to envy these guys.
Irvin Jim we know “Comrade” Fred is your friend. But bottom line is that he is owing our ZRA (like you have SARS / South African Revenue Service over there) a lot of money. Let him just pay back what belongs to Caesar and he will have his freedom. No sympathy from this side. So sorry, but your threats are just blows from feather pillows.
Fake statement deal with your own jezi, juju has exposed him for what he is and this is what he has been saying ‘pay back the money’ your comrade mutinta and her husband owe us money in taxes never mind a whopping 15 billion zmk ‘loan’ meant for development in Zambia for such things as persons living with hiv aids, water and sanitation, sanitary towels for under privileged mothers, flushing toilets for people in the village etc…so we are dealings with a semi criminal like your own jezi….
HOW DOES THIS NUMSA FIT IN THIS POST NEWSPAPER ISSUE. Let us not be bullied by some useless chaps pushing their own personal agendas. We have other problems as a country. These Id.ots called NUMSA has never shown interest. They must just deal this their own problems in SA. NUMSA is a bunch of illiterate morons.