ZACL to spend USD 120 million to upgrade Mfuwe airport

Zambia Airport Corporation Limited (ZACL) intends to spend USD120 million to develop Mfuwe international airport in Mambwe district of Eastern Province.

ZACL Director Agness Chaila said the corporation intends to build a

600,000 passenger terminal building, new air traffic control towers, a

hotel, shopping mall, cargo facilities and a rescue fire station among

others.

Making a presentation at the ongoing Eastern Province symposium on

development in Chipata district this morning, Ms Chaila said her

organization is currently negotiating with potential developers to

upgrade the only international airport in the province.

She explained that ZACL plans to complete the project

by 2019.

Ms. Chaila also stressed the need to increase bed space in lodges in Mfuwe

saying the airport has a capacity to handle a 373 airplanes but currently has inadequate accommodation.

She also noted that currently Zambia is recording low domestic

travel adding that the corporation has been recording a reduction from

28,000 to 25,000 currently on domestic travel per annum.

She noted that the corporation will also engage the Zambia Development

Agency (ZDA) to reduce the costing of doing business around airport

areas by establishing tax free zones as a way of attracting more

investments.

And a Zimbabwean firm has expressed interest to invest in Zambia’s

aviation sector.

NOCART Marketing Director Manasa Tsvangirai disclosed that his

organization will in the next four days present a comprehensive

document to ZACL to state which areas they can invest in or projects

that they can fund.

The organization is currently funding various projects in six African

countries and nine European countries.