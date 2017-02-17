ZACL to spend USD 120 million to upgrade Mfuwe airport

Zambia Airport Corporation Limited (ZACL) intends to spend USD120 million to develop Mfuwe international airport in Mambwe district of Eastern Province.
ZACL Director Agness Chaila said the corporation intends to build a
600,000 passenger terminal building, new air traffic control towers, a
hotel, shopping mall, cargo facilities and a rescue fire station among
others.
Making a presentation at the ongoing Eastern Province symposium on
development in Chipata district this morning, Ms Chaila said her
organization is currently negotiating with potential developers to
upgrade the only international airport in the province.
She explained that ZACL plans to complete the project
by 2019.
Ms. Chaila also stressed the need to increase bed space in lodges in Mfuwe
saying the airport has a capacity to handle a 373 airplanes but currently has inadequate accommodation.
She also noted that currently Zambia is recording low domestic
travel adding that the corporation has been recording a reduction from
28,000 to 25,000 currently on domestic travel per annum.
She noted that the corporation will also engage the Zambia Development
Agency (ZDA) to reduce the costing of doing business around airport
areas by establishing tax free zones as a way of attracting more
investments.
And a Zimbabwean firm has expressed interest to invest in Zambia’s
aviation sector.
NOCART Marketing Director Manasa Tsvangirai disclosed that his
organization will in the next four days present a comprehensive
document to ZACL to state which areas they can invest in or projects
that they can fund.
The organization is currently funding various projects in six African
countries and nine European countries.
