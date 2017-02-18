FDD expels Chifumu Banda, defers Convention

Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) vice president Chifumu Banda has been expelled from the party for gross misconduct.

The FDD has also suspended with immediate effect its Lusaka province chairman James Musemuna.

Speaking this morning at a media briefing in Lusaka party national chairman Potipher Chungu disclosed that Mr. Musemuna has been suspended for bringing the name of the party into public ridicule.

Mr. Chungu has told journalists that this is in relation to his continued remarks against the party leadership.

He notes that Mr. Musemuna has since been given seven days in which to exculpate himself.

Mr. Chungu adds that his party has also reprimanded Yotam Mtayachalo for masquerading and issuing statements purporting to be FDD Chama District chairperson when in fact not.

Meanwhile Mr. Chungu has announced the postponement to a later date of his party’s national convention which was scheduled to be held on the 24th of this month.

Mr. Chungu has explained that this is due to the fact that the party has not yet managed to raise the 6 million kwacha required to hold the convention.