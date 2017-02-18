FDD expels Chifumu Banda, defers Convention

Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) vice president Chifumu Banda has been expelled from the party for gross misconduct.
The FDD has also suspended with immediate effect its Lusaka province chairman James Musemuna.
Speaking this morning at a media briefing in Lusaka party national chairman Potipher Chungu disclosed that Mr. Musemuna has been suspended for bringing the name of the party into public ridicule.
Mr. Chungu has told journalists that this is in relation to his continued remarks against the party leadership.
He notes that Mr. Musemuna has since been given seven days in which to exculpate himself.
Mr. Chungu adds that his party has also reprimanded Yotam Mtayachalo for masquerading and issuing statements purporting to be FDD Chama District chairperson when in fact not.
Meanwhile Mr. Chungu has announced the postponement to a later date of his party’s national convention which was scheduled to be held on the 24th of this month.
Mr. Chungu has explained that this is due to the fact that the party has not yet managed to raise the 6 million kwacha required to hold the convention.
See there isn’t a point trying to save face and been forced to hold conventions just as a way to show that you are democratic due to peer pressure by media. Look in upnd our constitution has been followed to the core and supported by all members. People want hh to represent them so why waste time when we know whether convention held tomorrow or yesterday our members will overwhelmingly vote for the greatest leader in Zambia hh. We know hh won those elections so why get rid of pfs threat. Kikiki by the way I have received threat calls today from pf cadres. Let me warn them that I will not stop telling the truth. Just like mmembe I am not scared of another man.
Thats another weak lawyer, Chifumu, he can join Sakwiba’ party.
Then, the word DEMOCRACY has no meaning!…
Time!!!!!
Regards,
A_I-2017″
In life we always meet the person we have to be scared of. It is how we react is what is important.
There is no demoray in Zambia .non of the political parties..they are swamps filled with crocs.
Leave chifumu along he is a man of action hh has no future for zambia
Kwena this husband grabber has got grip on this kama party
NEZ
Tell us how your HH won the elections.
He was beaten pants down or let me say he was wired.
As the international and local observers.
Don’t cheat yourself.UPND cadres are really bunch of dull chaps.
H.H won from 3.5 provinces and ECL won from 6.5 provinces and consider the voting culture in Zambia.
How can you claim to win when you lost in LUASKA and C/B.
Be mature comrades.