King of Morocco arrives in Zambia tomorrow

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has announced that Morocco King Mohammed VI arrives in Zambia tomorrow for a three-day state visit.
The King will be visiting Zambia at the invitation of President Edgar Lungu.
The visit to Zambia by His Majesty the King, which is part of the King’s five nation African tour, is the first to be undertaken by a Monarch of the Kingdom of Morocco to Zambia.
In December last year, King Mohammed abruptly cancelled a state visit to Zambia in protest over Zambia’s dealings with Western Sahara, a territory Morocco continues occupying.
On this latest trip, he will also be visiting Ghana, Côte D’Ivoire, Guinea-Conakry and Mali.
Some diplomatic sources are saying that the Lusaka leg of his trip could be the hardest diplomatically.
Zambia recent u-turned on its earlier decision to withdraw its recognition of Western Sahara and reaffirmed its long held support of the Polisario, a socialist group fighting for independence for Western Sahara against Morocco.
Despite intense diplomatic pressure from South Africa and Zimbabwe, it seems that President Edgar Lungu would rather look for fruitful deals with all African nations rather than be restricted by old ideas.
Last month, President Edgar Lungu hosted President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic Brahim Ghali at State House who was in the country for a three-day state visit.
A statement from Mr Kalaba’s office said the purpose of the visit is to consolidate and review the existing warm relations between Zambia and Morocco by deepening economic cooperation and trade partnerships in key areas of development for the mutual benefit of the two countries.
During the Visit, Zambia and Morocco are expected to sign several Agreements in different sectors, aimed at enhancing economic integration and intra-regional trade, as well as promoting greater complementarities in national economic strategies.
“The Honourable Minister would like to emphasise that the private sector is a key contributor in alleviating poverty as it provides various economic opportunities in any given society and compliments Government’s efforts aimed at improving the economy through diversification and enhancing inclusive economic growth and job creation,” said Ministry Spokesperson Dorcas Chileshe.
She said during the visit, the Zambian Government has facilitated a Business Forum that is being spearheaded by the Zambia Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI), the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), the Zambia Federation Employers (ZFE) and the Moroccan General Confederation of Entrepreneurs (CGEM).
The Business Forum which took place on Saturday, 18th February, 2017, has drawn participation of high ranking business leaders and CEOs of private companies from both Zambia and Morocco, providing a unique and viable networking platform which will enhance private sector engagement as well as the establishment of trade links between the two countries.
…rather than be restricted by old ideas. Hmm. Pause. Revisit the relationship between Africans and Arabs to see what kind of trouble we get ourselves in to when we make friends without seeing the consequences. Morocco has a long history. Nothing wrong with being friendly but there is plenty to be said about getting in to bed for the benefit of a few in the know. Just don’t pretend it is on behalf of either nation. We like playing soccer regardless of politics. You politicians cause the most confusion with your diplomatic faux pas.
Lungu please don’t make agreements while drunk in bars, yaba!!, the problem with lungu, just two beers he makes all kinds of agreements including donating rotten maize to Malawi for ‘small fee ‘ (12* 750mls Jameson bottles)…..be a self made man! please napapata my friend, not begging from everyone, Botswana, terrorist Sudan,,,,,, the list endless
Before we know it Boko Haram will be visiting!
@Ndobo the best was to visit Litunga and Sosala Chitimukulu for that meeting, so Lungu don’t have to knee before Moroccan king.
I just hope that Zambians will NOT start wearing dresses as well instead of trousers, as evidenced in most African moslem counties especially in the north of the African continent.
Now you shouldn’t doubt who voted for Morocco to come back to AU. Now you should know who supports the colonisation of Western Sahara. Who will liberate Zambia from such shallow thinking politicians? They call themselves Christian state but want others to be oppressed
Stigma of illegitimacy at work
El Sisi of Egypt is currently in Kenya then he goes to Uganda and now King Moha is due into Zambia. What do these untrustworthy north Africans want from us?
INSTEAD OF BARKING ALL THE TIME AGAINST ECL LIKE CASTRATED DOGS, WHY CANT YOU FIND AVENUES THAT CAN BE EXPLOITED BY ZAMBIA FOR THE BENEFIT OF ZAMBIANS FROM THIS HIGH LEVEL VISIT.
1. They have the best film set available for ancient kingdoms. All you see about Greeks or Romans is normally filmed there. We could make great ancient movies there about a past incarnation of ED2.0 where he is a successful emperor.
2. They have a mainland border with Spain. Maybe ED2.0 will find use for that when he gets tired of pretending to run a country. Less than 12 miles across the Mediterranean. Or wait til they build the tunnel under the sea.
There you go. Two workable ideas. Woof woof.
what strong relationships and for whose gains? we all know that it is lungu who will be making a killing through brown envelops. Any deals made do not benefit the common man in zambia. People have lost confidence in this failed government.