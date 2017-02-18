Mali U20 offered cash bonus to reach Zambia 2017 U20 AFCON

Zambia’s Group A opponents Mali Under 20 have been offered a cash bonus if they advance to the last three of the 2017 Under-20 AFCON.

Mali will face hosts Zambia in their penultimate Group a match on March 1 at National Heroes Stadium in an 18h00 kickoff.

According to media reports, The Mali government is offering each of the 21 players US$1,600.

The same sum will also apply to the 7 members of the technical bench and officials who will accompany the team to Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mali have set up a 10-day camp in South Africa where arrived on February 14 they beat their hosts and fellow 2017 U20 AFCON finalists 2-1 behind closed doors on February 17.

The two sides will meet against in an official friendly on Sunday at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Prior to departure for Johannesburg they beat a Bamako-based Ligue 2 team ASAC 3-0 on February 10.