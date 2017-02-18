State House Warns HH



State House has warned opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that he will be arrested as many times as he breaks the law just like any other citizen.

The President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says in a democracy anyone who breaks the law must be arrested by the Police.

Mr. Chanda states that Mr. Hichilema should therefore not force State House to comment on matters that are before the Courts in which he is appearing.

In an interview with QTV News by telephone, Mr. Chanda has also challenged Mr. Hichilema to substantiate his claim that there are political detainees in Zambian jails and Police cells.

Mr. Chanda says the UPND leader should disclose the number of political detainees he knows of who have been incarcerated in the last three years of President Edgar Lungu’s tenure.

Meanwhile Mr. Chanda says President Lungu has not yet decided on whether Zambia should withdraw membership from International Criminal Court (ICC) or not.

Mr. Chanda says as a lawyer, President Lungu is mindful that such a matter of national concern needs national consensus before a decision can be made on behalf of the people.

He states that President Lungu will therefore need an endorsement or objection from the Zambian people on whether Zambia should leave the ICC or not.

Mr. Chanda says if need be, the Head of State may even extend ongoing consultations on this matter to Parliament before arriving on a decision.

He states that as things stand, the Republican President has no position on whether Zambia should stay or pull out from the ICC.