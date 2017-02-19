Chambeshi names Zambia’s 2017 U20 AFCON team

Beston Chambeshi has named host Zambia’s final 21-member team for the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chambeshi has axed five players who were part of his original team and were part of the victorious run at the 2016 COSAFA Under-20 Cup in South Africa last December where they beat the hosts 2-1 in the final.

Axed are goalkeeper Dominic Nzala, defender Boyd Mkandawire, midfielder Linos Makwaza Junior including striker’s Happy Nsofwa and Joseph Phiri.

In are goalkeeper James Phiri, defender Prosper Chilufya and Spain- based midfielder Mumba Mwape from Getafe B.

Chambeshi has also added two new faces in attack in particular ex-Nchanga Rangers striker Emmanuel Banda of Portuguese club Esmoriz and Conlyde Luchanga from Israeli side Hapoel Ra’anana.

Zambia will face Guinea in their opening group A Match on February 26 at National Heroes Stadium in lusaka.

Egypt and Mali are the other teams in Group A.

Goalkeepers: Mangani Banda (Zanaco),Samson Banda (Zesco United), James Phiri (Circuit City)

Defenders: Moses Nyondo (Nkana),Prosper Chilufya (Kafue Celtic), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Solomon Sakala (Kabwe Warriors), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Edward Tembo (Gomes FC)

Midfielders: Sydney Phiri (Gomes FC), Crispin Sakulanda (Mufulira Wanderers), Harrison Musonda (Nkana), Enock Mwepu (Napsa Stars), Kenneth Kalunga (IFS, Denmark), Mumba Mwape (Getafe B,Spain), Boyd Siame Musonda (Zanaco)

Strikers: Conlyde Luchanga (Hapoel Ra’anana,Israel), Fashion Sakala (Zanaco), Emmanuel Banda (Esmoriz, Portugal), Edward Chilufya (Mpande Youth), Patson Daka (Liefering, Austria)

Coach: Beston Chambeshi