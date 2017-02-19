Effective Do’s And Don’ts of SEO For Bloggers In 2017

When you are promoting your business online, you must be aware of the SEO techniques. SEO is the process of optimizing your blog, so that it becomes visible to the users, as well as, to the search engines. If you own a blog or are writing a blog, you should always try to keep these dos and don’ts in mind.

Dos

Invest With Skilled Marketers: Though you can perform your SEO campaigns on your own, it is advised that you take help from the skilled professionals. The marketers will be aware of the Google algorithm and the changes, and the updates. They will avoid the black hat techniques and will surely show you the difference between the winning campaign and the sites that are lying at the bottom of the search engine result pages.

Use Sufficient Tags: When you are posting a blog, enough tags must be used for making it visible to the readers. For example, if the topic of your blog is about photography, you can use tags like, SLR lenses, lenses or any brand name, which has been used, within the post.

Check Reviews: When you are choosing an SEO company for working on your blog, you must check out their previous records. SEO is not that type of industry where one company can fit all the services. You can use bulk email marketing services Mumbai, if you require email campaigns for your blog. You need to make sure that the professionals handling your blog possess reputable past experiences in this field. Therefore, choose the company according to your requirements and increase the size of your online profile.

Don’ts

Focus On Keywords And Links Only: Few years back, it might have been possible to run a successful SEO campaign by focusing on the links and the keywords. But, now, it is a completely different story. It can cause several issues, with the latest algorithm and there are many effective methods that are better than this. For example, you can stay active, with the social media with your blog site.

Think of Scams: You should never pay for scams. A perfect SEO campaign for your blog may take months. But, you can ensure long-term effects, with that. However, if you are using black hat SEO techniques, your success will be very short-lived in nature.

Avoid Images: Images can be very powerful for your blog. So, you should never forget to use them. The readers, as well as, the search engines love images. So, using the relevant images, with alternative texts, in the blog, can help you in optimizing your blog in an easy way.

Besides these, you should create an attractive meta description, optimize your pages well and should keep a track on the progress of your blog, with the page analysis functions. Try playing with your focused keywords and never forget to mention the keywords in the title. If you can follow these effective tips, you can surely be successful as a blogger for long span of time.

Author Bio: Walter Moore is a professional SEO expert who works at GingerDomain.com. In his articles, he talks about the things that bloggers should keep in mind. He loves to share his knowledge and experience with his friends and colleagues.