Kuomboka 2017 ceremony is on-BRE



The Barotse Royal Establishment on Saturday officially announced that the 2017 Kuomboka ceremony will take place.

This will be the first time the prestigious ceremony will be held since 2013.

Announcing the development yesterday, Acting Ngambela Induna Mukulwakashiko said this year’s Kuomboka ceremony will take place with the biggest Nalikwanda carrying 180 paddlers.

He however could not give the date for the ceremony which is usually held around March and April.

The Previous Nalikwandas could only carry the maximum of 120 Paddlers.

He said the canal has since been cleared in preparation for the ceremony.

Induna Mukulwakashiko said the rain water is looking promising adding that the BRE is hopeful that this year’s ceremony will be the biggest Kuomboka ceremony ever.

And Induna Mukulwakashiko introduced the newly installed Indunas inside the Mboo Kuuta.

He also said the Litunga is concerned about the depleting fish stocks in the Barotse water bodies.

He said in response, the Litunga has decided to install a new Induna called Induna Meyi Manene who will be in charge of fish re-stocking.

Induna Mukulwakashiko said cage fish farming is a big fish project to respond to illegal fishing which is he said is threatening the Barotse fish stocks.

He said the Induna’s role is to make sure that he works with the Fisheries Department especially during fish ban to see to it that the fish ban is being respected.



And Induna Mukulwakashiko says Kuuta is always open to anyone with complaints or concerns on anything regarding the BRE administration.

He said this explains why the Kuuta’s windows are ever open.

Meanwhile, the Barotse Royal Establishment has been advised against going ahead with preparations for this year’s Kuomboka traditional ceremony.

Cultural expert Muyendekwa Sishekano is concerned that hosting the ceremony amidst the current confusion and tension will do more harm than good for the Kingdom of Barotseland.

Mr. Sishekano is of the view that while the ceremony has been the pinnacle of the Barotse Kingdom in terms of marketing its rich and diverse cultural heritage, it would be counterproductive if the ceremony were to be held in the present atmosphere.

In a letter to Barotse Post and made available to Qfm News Mr. Sishekano says he believes the citizens in the kingdom are allegedly frustrated with their monarch and royal establishment.

Mr. Sishekano notes that this is for alleged reluctance in supporting the speedy implementation of the 27th March 2012 Barotse National Council independence resolutions.

He states that organizing the hosting of the Kuomboka traditional ceremony now amidst this tension will only give the people of the kingdom a bad name.