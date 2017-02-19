Today’s Message: Be Stable-Minded

Today’s Scripture

“But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind.”

(James 1:6, NIV)

Be Stable-Minded

One thing that can lead you away from your potential and seeing the awesome plan God has for your life is your emotions. Emotions are God-given, but too often, people allow their circumstances to dictate their emotions and thoughts instead of the Word of God. When we allow our circumstances to dictate our emotions, when we are moved by what we see and experience, it opens the door for doubt and fear to come in. When we allow doubt and fear in, we become unstable.

Understand this key: the way you feel today has little to do with what God is actually doing in your life. He’s working behind the scenes whether you realize it or not! Don’t allow yourself to be tossed around by your emotions any longer.

Instead, choose to be stable-minded by focusing your thoughts on the Word of God. Stand strong in Him so you can confidently embrace the good plan He has for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your Word which is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path. I choose to meditate on Your truth which is my source of strength and faith. Help me to be steadfast and strong as I set my focus on You in Jesus’ name. Amen.”