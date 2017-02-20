Judiciary is decaying by the day-HH



UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has charged that the Zambian judiciary is decaying by the day as more politically inclined Judges and Magistrates get appointed.

And Mr Hichilema says Zambians are extremely stressed today than ever before.

Speaking Sunday evening when he featured on the Assignment programme on Muvi TV, Mr Hichilema said the number of credible Judges and Magistrates is getting fewer by the day.

He charged that the number of politically charged court officials is increasing.

Mr Hichilema was responding to a question as to whether the UPND has confidence in the Zambian Judiciary’s ability to deliver timely justice.

He said there are some good Judges and Magistrates in the system except they are getting fewer by the day.

“We have a number of good judges and Magistrates but the good ones are getting fewer by the day. Those that are politically inclined are getting more,” Mr Hichilema said.

The UPND leader charged that the constitutional court’s biggest failure was its inability to enforce Article 104 of the Constitution which clearly stipulated that once a presidential petition is submitted, the Presidency has to move to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“This Article has nothing to do with the individuals holding those positions. It’s about the institutions and yet the Constitutional Court dramatically failed to enforce Article 104 which says in no uncertain terms that once a presidential petition is submitted, the presidency moves to the Speaker of the National Assembly. The reason for this is to allow the petition to be adjudicated in a free and fair manner.” he said.

Mr Hichilema said it is grossly unfair that the Judges at the Constitutional Court failed to enforce this constitutional provision.

He added, “The Speaker and the President failed to respect the constitution and the Constitutional Court also failed. Would you have confidence in Judges that fails to enforce a very dramatic clause like that?”

“The Judicial Complaints Authority, not much is going on there. Everything is lost, the Executive is lost, the Judiciary is decaying everyday due to inappropriate members discharging justice unfairly,” he stressed.

Mr Hichilema said this is a matter that all citizens must pay attention to.

The UPND President further reiterated that his party still does not recognise the PF government because it believes it won the August elections.

“We are still in court of law. Our matter has not been heard but we believe we have a right to be heard. The issue of wining and dining with Lungu (President Lungu) doesn’t arise,” Mr Hichilema said.

“For us this is a matter of giving Ceaser was belongs to Ceaser. It’s a question of justice and fairness. If they believe they won the election, why are they afraid of having the matter heard. The old saying is true here, the guilty are always afraid. Let’s have our day in court, let’s have the matter be heard. The Munali and Lusaka Central constituency petitions brought out the evidence which is being avoided in the presidential petition,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UPND leader says Zambians are extremely stressed today than ever before due to the alleged mismanagement of the country by the PF administration.

“Peoples incomes have been swallowed up by the high costs of basic commodities. Jobs are not there and families are struggling,” he said.