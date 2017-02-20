Judiciary is decaying by the day-HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has charged that the Zambian judiciary is decaying by the day as more politically inclined Judges and Magistrates get appointed.
And Mr Hichilema says Zambians are extremely stressed today than ever before.
Speaking Sunday evening when he featured on the Assignment programme on Muvi TV, Mr Hichilema said the number of credible Judges and Magistrates is getting fewer by the day.
He charged that the number of politically charged court officials is increasing.
Mr Hichilema was responding to a question as to whether the UPND has confidence in the Zambian Judiciary’s ability to deliver timely justice.
He said there are some good Judges and Magistrates in the system except they are getting fewer by the day.
“We have a number of good judges and Magistrates but the good ones are getting fewer by the day. Those that are politically inclined are getting more,” Mr Hichilema said.
The UPND leader charged that the constitutional court’s biggest failure was its inability to enforce Article 104 of the Constitution which clearly stipulated that once a presidential petition is submitted, the Presidency has to move to the Speaker of the National Assembly.
“This Article has nothing to do with the individuals holding those positions. It’s about the institutions and yet the Constitutional Court dramatically failed to enforce Article 104 which says in no uncertain terms that once a presidential petition is submitted, the presidency moves to the Speaker of the National Assembly. The reason for this is to allow the petition to be adjudicated in a free and fair manner.” he said.
Mr Hichilema said it is grossly unfair that the Judges at the Constitutional Court failed to enforce this constitutional provision.
He added, “The Speaker and the President failed to respect the constitution and the Constitutional Court also failed. Would you have confidence in Judges that fails to enforce a very dramatic clause like that?”
“The Judicial Complaints Authority, not much is going on there. Everything is lost, the Executive is lost, the Judiciary is decaying everyday due to inappropriate members discharging justice unfairly,” he stressed.
Mr Hichilema said this is a matter that all citizens must pay attention to.
The UPND President further reiterated that his party still does not recognise the PF government because it believes it won the August elections.
“We are still in court of law. Our matter has not been heard but we believe we have a right to be heard. The issue of wining and dining with Lungu (President Lungu) doesn’t arise,” Mr Hichilema said.
“For us this is a matter of giving Ceaser was belongs to Ceaser. It’s a question of justice and fairness. If they believe they won the election, why are they afraid of having the matter heard. The old saying is true here, the guilty are always afraid. Let’s have our day in court, let’s have the matter be heard. The Munali and Lusaka Central constituency petitions brought out the evidence which is being avoided in the presidential petition,” he said.
Meanwhile, the UPND leader says Zambians are extremely stressed today than ever before due to the alleged mismanagement of the country by the PF administration.
“Peoples incomes have been swallowed up by the high costs of basic commodities. Jobs are not there and families are struggling,” he said.
There goes HH’s little chance of winning his election petition
HH you are the one decaying by the day and getting further and further away from ever being elected. Bye, I see maggots!
I agree with HH. Those criticizing him don’t want to hear the truth. I know truth hurts but those of us who have relatives with cases in court know how cadres have taken over. The situation is pathetic!
Its just because its HH telling as is. If it was Miyanda every one would agree, including Lubinda.
Mr. HH, YOU WILL DO BETTER TO DO MORE ON EXPOSING FAILURES of the PF after elections rather than STAYING FIXATED ON THE PETITION MANY MONTHS AFTER IT FAILED GIVE YOU EXPECTED RESULTS. Look at Malawi maize saga, purported corruption in FISP and Construction Sector etc. WHY NOT BRING OUT EVEN ONE SOLID CASE and DEMONSTRATE HOW DIFFERENT YOU WOULD THINGS? You may get your wish BUT THAT MAY BE TOO LATE and at the EXPENSE OF ORGANIZING your party and marketing it through actions aimed at improving the governance of the country which MAY COST YOU ANOTHER ELECTION!
…Judicial arena has really preoccupied HH….by the time he will want to look else where, 2021 will be glaring in his eyes…
these were facts.rightly stated! who can argue that families ain’t struggling/saffering? only stupid preeks can’t attest to the fact that the ruling party is hell bent on only seeing innocent persons get persecuted as a way of letting the ill informed electorates turn a blind eye on real issues affecting them coupled with what’s obtaining on the ground! silly pranks.
THIS COUNTRY HAS GONE TO THE DOGS THE ZAMTEL CHIEF IN HIS OWN WORDS SAYS HE HAS RESIGNED.THESE ARE THIEVES WHO HAVE STOLEN FROM A LIMPING ORGANISATION INVESTIGATE THE ENTIRE ZAMTEL DIRECTORS.THEY HAVE BEEN GIVING THEM SELVES LUCRATIVE CONTRACT DEALS AND CHANNELING MONEY IN TO THERE OWN ACCOUNTS.
I feel he is correct, the judiciary is not delivering justice properly. Needs overhaul
Ahhhh HH l thought u had yo day in court which u did not ulitlise,blaming the judges,l dont thnk so,blame yoself nd yo defence team.if we had u during cha cha ,we could still be under colonial rule..poor planning..
Haters will hate
Lungu is the most corrupt leader zambia has ever had. His fraud conviction was not a coincidence.
If he won the elections why are you hiding behind technicalities like the 14 day technicality ? 14 or 17 or 30 days won’t change the truth of who won.
From the closure of the post, a viable business willing to pay tax arrears to his silence on Malawi maize gate to his approval of Davis mwila urging thugs to steal plots and take over stations and markets, the man has not a hair of honesty on him.
When he was minister of home affaires he was about to approve a LCC $230 million CCTV corrupt deal for lusaka. It was the post that exposed him.
Every one knows of his associations with known leabanese criminal fawaaz.
Temper temper #kadd mc Haters will hate
Sounds like Trump except the gentleman here has no power. You just have to play back the Trump tapes following his failed cases on immigration ban. And both are rich in their own light. No mere coincidence, I suppose.
How can things change if we don’t fight for our rights allowing thieves to steal from you? We don’t want stealing to continue hence the fight is worthy. We shall continue putting pressure on you guys, it will won’t be easy ride for you learn to respect the law and the wishes of majority Zambians.