Generation of electricity in the Zambia has improved-Minister of Energy

Minister of Energy, David Mabumba has said that there has been a steady improvement in the generation of electricity in the Country. Mr Mabumba said that current power generation stands at 1 573 megawatts against peak demands of 1 900 megawatts.

Mr Mabumba has explained that power generation has improved in the past few months due to increased water levels. Mr Mabumba said that the Kafue Hydro Power Station has increased generation from 630 to 820 megawatts while Kariba North bank is producing 380 mega watts.

Mr Mabumba added that water levels in the Kariba Dam are rising rapidly and power generation is expected to increase. Mr Mabumba further said that the current load shedding being experienced in the country is due to a deficit of 327 megawatts.

And Mr. Mabumba said that the 20 million U.S dollars Oil deal with Saudi Arabia will soon be concluded and a team of experts is scheduled to travel to that country to seal the deal.

He was speaking during a joint press briefing with Chief Government Spokesperson, Mulenga Kampamba in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has observed that the reduction in hours of loadshedding being experienced lately will spur national productivity.

CSPR noted that this will ultimately lead to a reduction in poverty levels in the country.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano noted that most small businesses have struggled while others have folded as a result of loadshedding.

Mr. Nshindano stated that the availability of power can help the country come out of poverty given its contribution to national development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nshindano said that President Edgar Lungu directive to his Cabinet ministers to present quarterly reports on the various developmental projects will result in quality service delivery.