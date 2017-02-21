MMD is an independent party with independent party programs-Nakacinda

The MMD in Luangwa says the party’s fortunes in the district has significantly dwindled and that party risked going into oblivion if measures are not put in place to revive it.

Speaking during a district meeting with the Party National Secretary and some NEC members Vincent Nyangu the District Chairperson said the party has significantly lost popularity due to the lack of participation in the general election last year and poor leadership by Dr. Nevers Mumba.

Mr Nyangu said the party did not field candidates at any level hence leading to some people questioning whether the party was still in existence or not.

He said most members have been having difficulties to advance the party due to the lack of party activities in the district in the last few months and that some members are on the fence as they have no direction and that they have opted to wait for the signal from the Secretariat for the next step.

“We are very happy that you have decided to come and give us some direction about our party. We have been waiting for some sense of direction from you in Lusaka. Our party has lost a lot of ground in this district because of not taking party in the last election. We didn’t field any candidate in the last election so our members are scattered around wondering if the party has gone the UNIP way or as if it has completely died.

“We came to the convention were we put in the new leadership but since meeting at the convention no leader has visited us to come and give a proper direction of were we are heading. We have a lot of members who are just wondering in the wilderness of politics just waiting for a signal that the party is going in a certain direction. We also lost members who have gone to PF and UPND but now that you have come to talk to us we are certain that they will start returning to their mother,” he said.

In response MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda said he was cognisant of the fact that the party’s fortunes had dwindled and that the picture was not only peculiar to Luangwa district but that a number of districts were going through the same thing due to the confusion leading to the convention.

He said the party was on a reconstruction program to resuscitate it’s structures, to strengthen it’s position in its alliance.

He said NEC was visiting all our district structures to thank the party leadership for holding together, but also to remind them that even if we are in an alliance with the PF we still remain an independent party with independent party programs.

He further said the party had put up an ambitious plan to resuscitate the party across the country so that it does not become irrelevant to the nation’s national development agenda.

He has since directed the party in the District to ensure that it starts engages members who have either left or are on the fence so that they know that the party is still alive.

Among the NEC officials who accompanied the National Secretary was Mary Phiri the Chairperson for Art and Culture, Henry Mulenga Chairperson for Education and Dauzen Tembo the National Chairperson for Youths.