President Lungu expected declare Chipata a city this Friday

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of Eastern Province is happy that President Lungu is this Friday expected to declare Chipata town a city.

The traditional leader said this is the kind of development that his subjects have always wanted.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni commended President Lungu for the decision and fulfilling the promise he made during last year’s Nc’wala traditional ceremony.

He was speaking in Mutenguleni on Saturday during a preparatory meeting for this year’s Nc’wala traditional ceremony.

“I have been invited to the official declaration of Chipata as a city by President Lungu on Friday, “Paramount Chief Mpezeni said.

He called on his subjects to support President Lungu’s administration and its development agenda.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said the call to declare Chipata a city started a decade ago.

He also commended past Presidents for their efforts to ensure that the desires of the people of Eastern Province to declare Chipata a city are granted.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni called on residents of Chipata to keep the city clean because it is their responsibility not Government.

And Paramount Chief Mpezeni dispelled reports suggesting that Nc’wala traditional ceremony will not take place because he is unwell.

He assured people that he is well and that the traditional ceremony will proceed as scheduled this Saturday.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said any person can fall ill at any time and that there is no need to mock those that are afflicted with illness.

Meanwhile, Government has assured Paramount Chief Mpezeni of its support towards the successful hosting of the Nc’wala traditional ceremony this weekend.

Chipata district commissioner Kalunga Zulu said Zambia National Service (ZNS) has been working on roads in Mutenguleni and 95 percent of the works have been completed.

Mr Zulu said all Government pledges made towards the Nc’wala traditional ceremony were fulfilled by Wednesday last week.