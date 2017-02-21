Zambians oppose plans to introduce Garbage Collection Levy on mobile phone Airtime



Some Zambians in Kitwe and Lusaka are opposed to plans by the two local authorities introduce a new levy that will be slapped on phone Airtime to go towards garbage collection.

In interviews in Lusaka and Kitwe, the residents say the levy is unnecessary because they are still paying a lot of water for refuse collection to agents of the local authorities.

Others wondered how such a levy will be computed in households with people with more than one mobile phone.

Chibale Bwalya, a resident of Kitwe wondered how the Council will collect such amounts in houses where more people use mobile phones more often than others.

Mwansa Kombe feared that some households who buy a lot of talk time will be subsidising garbage collection of other users.

This follows the announcement by Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe and his Lusaka counterpart that Lusaka and Kitwe will take the lead in obtaining the modalities with ZICTA on the proposal to collect Waste Management Levy through the network providers as first option.

The two Mayors said the Town Clerk and Finance officials from both Councils will continue with the exchange programs to further discuss the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Levy.

The two officials who held a consultative meeting in Lusaka last week said there is overwhelming support from the people and government towards a much cheaper and efficient management of solid waste.

“Collection and management of solid water by the Council in Lusaka District would need at least 7 Tipper Trucks per Constituency. While Lusaka has over 350,000 Houses, less than 60% are captured while Kitwe has captured and collect rates from less than 50% of the total number of Houses,” a brief statement released after the meeting said.

The two Mayors said the collection of Solid Waste Management Levy would be more effective and efficient through the Mobile Phones using the network providers.