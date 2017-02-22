I’ll not blame my predecessors but focus on developing Zambia-President Lungu

PRESIDENT Lungu says he will not undo the decisions made by his predecessors and has urged Zambians to learn to abide by the choices made by past Presidents to develop the country.

The President said he will not change what his predecessors did but will instead build on them.

“I will not undo what my predecessors did simply because I am a new President as doing so would make the country fail to move forward,” Mr Lungu said.

He said this in Livingstone yesterday when he addressed stakeholders in the tourism industry and heads of government departments.

The President was reacting to Livingstone Tourism Association representative Pater Jones who expressed concern about the relocation of the provincial capital from Livingstone to Choma.

Mr Jones said while moving the provincial capital from Livingstone to Choma makes sense to the province, it has not helped the city of Livingstone.

The President wondered whether Livingstone is currently a ghost town following the relocation of Provincial capital to Choma.

“Let’s learn to abide by decisions of predecessors and move forward. We have to live with certain decisions, let’s build Choma and rebuild Livingstone,” President Lungu said.

He said he will not blame his predecessors but focus on developing the country.

Commenting on the energy deficit, President Lungu said there is need to explore alternative sources of energy to sustain the supply of power and mitigate the impact of climate change that has hit the country.

“I am excited to hear that our dams are picking up now but that won’t stop us from going into solar and other alternative sources of energy,” President Lungu said.

He said sustained economic growth and constant power supply at reasonable prices throughout the year can only be guaranteed if Zambia adopts alternative sources of energy

Mr Lungu is also concerned about the growing trend among some people who are always waiting for the President or Government to do something for them.

“We believe the private sector will drive the economy and the role of the government will be to provide a favourable environment for the private sector to thrive,” he said.

He said the Patriotic Front (PF) promised to lower taxes and put more money in people’s pockets but money will have to come from the private sector and not Government.

He urged the private sector to work with the government to make money and create jobs.

Earlier, Mr Jones proposed the creation of a bypass road in Livingstone to avoid destruction of roads in the central business district by heavy-duty vehicles.

And in a vote of thanks, Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda commended President Lungu for planning to elevate his ministry to an economic one.

Mr Banda said the tourism sector contributes four percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) but that there is potential to do more.

“Let’s target to solve most problems by 2030 and make Zambia one of the top tourism destinations globally,” he said.