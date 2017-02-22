Mobile Health Services for decongesting hospitals – Malama

Government says Mobile Health Services are meant to decongest referral hospitals and reduce the backlog on treatment of patients seeking medical attention.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday Ministry of Health Spokesperson Kennedy Malama said it is the Ministry’s wish to ensure that mobile Health vans are not necessarily packed at one point.

Dr. Malama said referrals usually contribute to the congesting of hospitals because there are some cases that can be dealt with at primary health care level.

The mobile service, whose main focus is to take health services as close to the people as possible, is currently operational throughout the country except for the newly created Muchinga Province.

The spokesperson said people wishing to access specialized health services with mobile vans should visit the nearest District Health Office to find out which areas the vans will be stationed on a particular day.

He has since advised District Health Directors to ensure that they come up with a schedule that will make it easy for the general public to follow.

Dr. Malama said the roll out of the mobile health services is meant to ensure that more people are treated effectively and that no one is left out of the plan.

He said right now the vans are station at specific areas and are servicing people in peri-urban areas because of fuel and logistical challenges.