Teacher unions ZNUT, SESTUZ, BETUZ and PROTUZ merge to form ZATU

Four teacher unions have merged to form a new union called the Zambia Teachers Union (ZATU).

The four unions are Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT), Secondary School Teachers’ Union of Zambia (SESTUZ), Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) and the Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ).

The Merging Process Spokesperson Kangwa Musenge who read out the resolutions of the annual congress in Livingstone said the four teacher unions have agreed to merge into a single union.

Mr. Musenge said the proposed structure of ZATU shall take on board the leadership of all the four unions and that working committees will be set-up immediately to address issues of the constitution, liabilities and conditions of service.

Mr. Musenge, who is also PROTUZ General Secretary said that the roadmap for the merger is a serious process that demands commitment, and looking at the best interests of all teachers.

“The merger has been a call from the teachers themselves and we are glad to take up the challenge. It is not easy. The merger may not solve all the problems that teachers have but it gives a greater advantage in the solidarity and advocacy for teachers,” Mr Musenge said.

The roadmap for the merger was successfully launched in Livingstone, and now gives way for the parties to agree on matters such as the constitution.

Merging Process Chairperson Sitibekiso Wamuyuwa says the unions are proud of the achievement and has urged the four unions to be committed to ensure the process of merging is quickly concluded.

And ZNUT General Secretary Newman Bubala says the merging of the unions has been the wish of teachers across the country.

The two-day congress was also attended by representatives of Union of Education Norway and South African Democratic Teachers Union-SADTU.

The two are affiliates of the Education International and have been giving financial and moral support to the merging process.