FNB reduces its high lending rate of between 44 – 48 % by 1.5%

FIRST National Bank (FNB) Zambia Limited has complemented the central bank’s move to reduce monetary policy rate by also cutting the interest rate by 1.5 percent effective next month to pass on the benefits to customers.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Zambia’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the monetary policy rate from 15.5 percent to 14 percent.
When the central bank changes its official interest rate known as bank rate, it is attempting to influence the overall level of activity in the economy to keep the demand for, and supply of, goods and services roughly in balance.
FNB, whose interest rates range between 44 – 48 percent, says the customer facilities vary depending on their credit profile.
“FNB hereby notifies all our esteemed customers that current Kwacha borrowings that are linked to the MPC rate will decrease by 1.5 percent effective March 1, 2017,” it said in its daily newsletter.
The bank notes that the move will immediately pass on the benefit of the reduction in interest rates to customers and lower the cost of credit, hence increased economic activity in the productive sectors of the economy.
“From the monetary policy actions taken by the central bank it is clear to see that the MPC feels the local economy is set for a turnaround. Inflation has come off and looks to remain stable. The exchange rate has also been stable and has recently outperformed most expectations, with the help of flows earmarked for the bond tender,” FNB says.
It also notes that to further increase money supply, the Statutory Reserve Ratio, which is the minimum amounts certain institutions, such as financial entities and insurers, must maintain as liquid funds to avoid insolvency and are used to influence liquidity and interest rates, was also reduced from 18 percent to 15.5 percent.
FNB says the measures are aimed at increasing access to credit.
Meanwhile, Commercial banks have been challenged to reconsider their lending conditions in order to increase financial inclusion and contribute to growing the economic.
MTN Chief Executive Officer, Charles Molapisi said that unless leading rates are lowered and conditions relaxed, the economy will not be growing at its full potential.
Mr. Molapisi said this was why MTN has introduced Kongola which allows subscribers to borrow up to K750 at lending rates of between 12 and 14 percent.
Mr. Molapisi said that in the last six months MTN has lent out 56 million Kwacha to people using Kongola under mobile money, a money transfer and payment platform.
Mr Molapisi said that the repayment rate is at 98 percent with repeat borrowing hitting over 60 percent.
To be honest, FNB’s PR department ought to be ashamed of even putting out this information. Where in the civilized world have you ever heard an elite institution lending money at near 50% rate when averaged cost of borrowing in the first world is near zero %?
This is just plain criminal to do such a diabolical thing in a poor country like Zambia that needs to develop. I doubt they can even lend at this rate in their country in South Africa. In a normal society, this ought to be a national scandal!!!
Thanks to what MTN Mobile money is doing. The elite Banking system in Zambia needs to be disrupted. It is abusive and blood sucking, feeding on the poor and ignorant.
Just don’t borrow from these white color criminals who have legitimized and legalized stealing money from the poor. SHAME SHAME SHAME !!!!
@MMD Chief Bootlicker, I agree with you on this. Access to cheap funding and credit is required by the private sector in order to develop Manufacturing and Production within Zambia. Most of the so called Developed World can access borrowing at under 5%. The interest rate payments in Zambia of 45% to 50% are just ridiculous.
Hence the reason why these criminals make abnormal profits from a few borrowers. ba chimbwi.
Disappointed with Your comment Mr. Bootlicker much as I agree with the fact that lending rates are high … the economic fundamentals in Zambia cannot be compared to the near 0 rate countries that you are bringing in this argument. If you argue from a total laymans perspective I will agree with you since its pretty much emotive than based on facts on the Ground. The PF mismanaged the fiscal side to the economy and this is what you are trying at all cost not to bring to the fore…. this pushed up inflation to near 30%..what you need to acknowledge is that despite infl. now @ 6.8% the prices have now remained relatively high. Kwacha also devalued at a fast rate and despite lowering and stabilising has also remained at high FX. Banks do their assessments also covering risk which is in…
Please the Government of Zambia, take steps to criminalize, prosecute and penalize all the financial institutions that pretend to HELP people but obliterate your people by lending money to your people at such abnormal interest rates!! This truly a crime against humanity. This is biggest weapon of mass destruction against poor people and indigenous people of Zambia and Africa
Not even a shylock is lending at this rate. He would lose his customers fast.
This is stupid. Of course they have had to reduce of the reduction by the central bank. If you FNB had reduced without BOZ it would have been news. Not this.
FNB steal the money of customers.The monthly charge is too much.FNB will start losing customer soon.They got K250 from my account.Twalaisala acccount nomba from this bank.
This is Kaloba rate!
Alot of ignorance here by all those who are condemning FNB. The starting point of reference is the BOZ rate referred to in the article which has come down from 15.5 to 14%. Do you know what that rate is in the developed countries you are comparing with? It is almost at 0. So if it is set as high as 15% in Zambia it is a reflection of the state of economy in which the commercial banks are operating. Then on top of that banks have to price for their cost of capital, operating costs and default risk. In Zambia default risk is very high in part due to under-developed credit bureaus. So the economic fundamentals in Zambia are wrong and the cost of lending is high..a cost that is passed on to the borrower. Before you ask how come MTN is lending at 12-14% I can guarantee that is a monthly…
Contd….. I can guarantee that is a monthly interest rate and not the annual interest rate that FNB is quoted on. We are comparing apples with lemons here. Ask MTN their annual interest rate and you will find it is in excess of 60%.
this is same na kaloba mu komboni or pa katondo
Zambia genuinely is a very very docile country with a careless leadership. Why, these are Mafioso rates by any standard. So criminal organisations have set up shop in Zambia and call themselves ‘bank’ to fleece the sheep like people! This is what happens when you have a hard core bandit as president. What a joke of a country!
In fact, MTNs rate may be 144% per annum, that is 12% x 12 months deending on whether they are using simple or compound interest methodology
PR has gone to the waste… Please if you don’t articles to post (FNB) keep quiet, operate in silence.
How does BOZ also allow such huge rate increase from 15% repo rate to 45 come on even if its free trade…no wonder investors are not coming…BOZ and Trade/Finance ministers should liaise on this and think globally not local….appointing old dogs in the 21st century what do you expect
Extortionist lending rates. Wonder no more why most Zambians still live in underclass housing in Misisi,Kamwala and Kalingalinga.