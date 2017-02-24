Inflation in February drops to 6.8 % from 7.0%

Zambia’s inflation slowed to 6.8 percent year-on-year in February from 7.0 percent in January, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The monthly inflation rate rose to 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said.

“The decrease in the year-on-year inflation rate is mainly attributed to the price changes of non-food items,” Central Statistical Office director John Kalumbi said in a statement.