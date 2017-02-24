Inflation in February drops to 6.8 % from 7.0%

Zambia’s inflation slowed to 6.8 percent year-on-year in February from 7.0 percent in January, the statistics office said on Thursday.
The monthly inflation rate rose to 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said.
“The decrease in the year-on-year inflation rate is mainly attributed to the price changes of non-food items,” Central Statistical Office director John Kalumbi said in a statement.
Another excellent result from the hard working PF govt! Soon mealie meal prices will drop further and the Kwacha will be at K6 to the USD. Copper prices expected to rise further as demand rises as a result of both anticipated construction boom in the US as well as a standstill in production in Chile.
PF govt delivering! Let the United Dunderhead haters hate and continue to suffer from depression as things improve!
Is this inflation re-based too? As we re-based the kwacha by removal of 3 zeros, therefore this inflation is meant to be 68%. Because if I look at the prices of goods. People let not say mealie meal costs K97.00 but say K97,000.00
PF the working government…..