Namulambe diagnosed with Hypertension,fails to take stand in court

7
Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) Chairperson for Elections, Gabriel Namulambe
The assault case involving former Mpongwe lawmaker Gabriel Namulambe and a local businessman Maison Regan Njobvu this morning failed to take off.

This comes after the former Mpongwe Member of Parliament produced a letter before the court from st Theresa mission hospital in Mpongwe which recommended him to obtain a 7 day bed rest due to high hypertension levels.

Magistrate Lesa has since stated that the case will resume after 1 week in order to allow the accused to get enough bed rest as per hospital requirement.

Namulambe, 49 of Mpongwe on January 8, this year is alleged to have assaulted Reagan Maison Njobvu 44 of Shaka Investment Farms in Mpongwe thereby causing him bodily harm following a dispute.

      Yemu-Yemu-Dee thieves. They all took refugee to parties they thought would harbor and protect them. They essentially the main hard core thieves than PF. PF become a criminal gang after Ala Bee offered support to power hungry and drunken Rungu

      Kaili in as much as they are the worst thieves, they are the worst cowards. Dr. Kashiwa Bulaya even refused to leave hopsital…Liato, Muteteka the list is long!

