Namulambe diagnosed with Hypertension,fails to take stand in court

The assault case involving former Mpongwe lawmaker Gabriel Namulambe and a local businessman Maison Regan Njobvu this morning failed to take off.
This comes after the former Mpongwe Member of Parliament produced a letter before the court from st Theresa mission hospital in Mpongwe which recommended him to obtain a 7 day bed rest due to high hypertension levels.
Magistrate Lesa has since stated that the case will resume after 1 week in order to allow the accused to get enough bed rest as per hospital requirement.
Namulambe, 49 of Mpongwe on January 8, this year is alleged to have assaulted Reagan Maison Njobvu 44 of Shaka Investment Farms in Mpongwe thereby causing him bodily harm following a dispute.
