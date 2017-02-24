PF committed to its 2016 campaign promises

LUANSHYA member of Parliament Steven Chungu says the Patriotic Front (PF) is committed to fulfilling the campaign promises it made to the people of Zambia during the August 11, 2016 general campaigns.

Speaking in an interview recently, Mr Chungu said the PF government had so far recorded a lot of success in infrastructure development in the health and education sectors.

He said President Lungu had the passion for the welfare of the people of Zambia.

Mr Chungu was speaking after touring a number of projects being undertaken by Government in Luanshya.

He said the government was working hard to improve peoples’ lives.

Mr Chungu said the clinic which was under construction in Kapululu area would serve about 2,000 people once completed.

“I am hopeful that within 30 days the clinic should be operational,” he said.

Mr Chungu said the clinic would also have a maternity wing and an outpatient wing.

He commended the corporate world for contributing towards the construction of the clinic.

Mr Chungu said in the past the people of Kapupulu area were travelling long distances to access medical services in Luanshya’s New township but that the situation would improve.

He said Government was also putting up a mortuary at Fisenge Clinic.

Mr Chungu said Government had so far done about 80 percent work towards the completion of the ablution block at Fisenge Secondary School.

He said the school was also covering Baluba and Kasongo areas.