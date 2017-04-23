Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has said that government is taking practical steps to deal with State Owned enterprises that are negatively impacting on the national treasury so as to enhance the economic stability as a basis for positive growth.
Mr Mutati said that government has taken critical decisions such as the removal of subsidies on fuel and is further dealing with legal reforms to enforce fiscal discipline.
Addressing an IMF spring meeting in Washington D.C, Mr. Mutati said Zambia has also prioritized social protection to enhance the welfare of the citizens.
Mr Mutati maintained that the IMF economic programme being negotiated will be wholly owned and managed by citizens.
And Former African Development Bank(ADB) president Donald Kaberuka urged developing nations to sustain infrastructure projects that are already underway.
He said infrastructure development is the pillar for Africa’s future growth.
Mr. Mutati is accompanied by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya and Finance Permanent Secretary for Economic Affairs Mukuli Chikuba.
Mr. Mutati is leading a Zambian delegation that is expected to conclude talks for an economic recovery program with the IMF by next week.
Meanwhile, Minister of National Planning Lucky Mulusa said that the participation of Youths in economic programmes remains key in Zambia’s quest to attain the middle income nation status.
Mr. Mulusa said that the youth are a vital human resource that can effectively contribute to national development if well empowered.
He however, says advanced nations such as China should partner with Zambia in creating value addition firms to create jobs for the youth and women.
ZNBC staffer Kennedy Bwalya reports that Mr. Mulusa was speaking at a side event on Youth Empowerment on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, D.C.
He said the school re-entry programme is helping to re-kindle careers of young mothers that drop out of schools after getting pregnant.
Mr. Mulusa however, noted that early marriages and high poverty levels in rural areas are hindering government’s efforts to empower the girl child.
This is good you need to pay particular attention to the parastatels balance sheet some like Zampost claim to be making profit and actually paying government but in fact have not paid their statutory obligations like Tax to ZRA, NAPSA, Workers Compensation.
They have a huge debt mountain and always battling with balifs. Zampost is always paying workers late. And yet this party cadre of a PMG is tricking the government and board to believe the company is making a profit. To start with ask him for audited accounts!
But what do you expect when you staff these parastatals with incompetent relatives like Mwanakatwe at ZAMTEL and use them as conduits to fund the PF.
List them we see.
@One Zambia, jut to list a Few, 1- McPherson Chanda at Zampost, 2, Kingsley Chanda at ZRA, 3, Davies Chama at Zambia railways…
Is there a tribe called Nyanja?Ok this is fun.You close the post that was at least paying tax although delaying yet maintain money sucking companies.Working in reverse or what? Do you have a strong team to negotiate with IMF otherwise they will force you to close all the parastatal companies.Just ask Greece.The Znbc of Greece was closed.Now that you negotiating a financial pakage, can you also trim your government including removing such weird ministries like religious whatever, also trim funding to first lady whatever,also control your government expenses including removing all those allowances for ministers pretending to work.While you at it can you also look into diversifying of this economy away from over dependence on the mining sector.You seem to be doing only a lip service on this…
@Obatala good point to not that McPherson Chanda is Sunday Chanda’s brother so you can see the kind of thinking we have in this country. Then you wonder why the country is not doing well. We have id!ots masquerading as leaders!
Zambia can save money by reducing police force and making huge cuts in police expenditure and putting that money into healthcare projects. A healthy country is a productive nation.
Train more nurses, healthcare assistants, mental health practitioners and medical doctors, pharmacists and laboratory technicians. Most illnesses in Zambia are curable and go unchecked.
Improve on food security for healthy eating and affordable food for ALL. Educate grassroots and urban people on these projects.
Maintain schools and clinics – equip centres with medication. Teach young mothers on how to look after their families. Support young families and develop the nation. Encourage families to maintain their relationships by helping all those in work. Give tax cuts to working parents and help the mothers…
The first sensible post. Add improve education at grass root level to your list.
Where we sit, we can already see the results of Hon Mutati’s work. As suppliers and contractors our arrears from government have reduced drastically and on a steep downward trajectory. We can do.more work, acquire more machinery and goods, we can employ more workers and pay them on time.
