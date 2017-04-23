Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has said that government is taking practical steps to deal with State Owned enterprises that are negatively impacting on the national treasury so as to enhance the economic stability as a basis for positive growth.

Mr Mutati said that government has taken critical decisions such as the removal of subsidies on fuel and is further dealing with legal reforms to enforce fiscal discipline.

Addressing an IMF spring meeting in Washington D.C, Mr. Mutati said Zambia has also prioritized social protection to enhance the welfare of the citizens.

Mr Mutati maintained that the IMF economic programme being negotiated will be wholly owned and managed by citizens.

And Former African Development Bank(ADB) president Donald Kaberuka urged developing nations to sustain infrastructure projects that are already underway.

He said infrastructure development is the pillar for Africa’s future growth.

Mr. Mutati is accompanied by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya and Finance Permanent Secretary for Economic Affairs Mukuli Chikuba.

Mr. Mutati is leading a Zambian delegation that is expected to conclude talks for an economic recovery program with the IMF by next week.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Planning Lucky Mulusa said that the participation of Youths in economic programmes remains key in Zambia’s quest to attain the middle income nation status.

Mr. Mulusa said that the youth are a vital human resource that can effectively contribute to national development if well empowered.

He however, says advanced nations such as China should partner with Zambia in creating value addition firms to create jobs for the youth and women.

ZNBC staffer Kennedy Bwalya reports that Mr. Mulusa was speaking at a side event on Youth Empowerment on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, D.C.

He said the school re-entry programme is helping to re-kindle careers of young mothers that drop out of schools after getting pregnant.

Mr. Mulusa however, noted that early marriages and high poverty levels in rural areas are hindering government’s efforts to empower the girl child.