Vice president Inonge Wina has urged young people in the country not to be lured by money to do evil acts for whatever motive.
Mrs. Wina says it is unfortunate that the country has in the past few weeks witnessed a number of destructions of public and private property by unknown people.
Speaking on arrival at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International airport in Livingstone, the Vice President said the people committing these atrocious acts will soon be known by police after investigations.
She states that the culprits who are in bondage of the evil power of hurt and are separated from God by hurt are not beyond redemption.
Mrs. Wina says Zambia was declared a Christian nation and as such everyone must ensure that peace prevails in the country for meaningful development to prevail.
And Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale said the province is generally peaceful apart from a few cases of arson.
Meanwhile, Central Province Police Commissioner Lombe Kamukoshi says one case of suspected arson has been recorded in Serenje District.
Ms. Kamukoshi has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that police received a report of a Toyota Cresta registration number ALL 6140 belonging to 60 year old Jennipher Chibuye having been burnt around 02hrs last Friday.
She says the said vehicle which was set ablaze by unknown people is valued at 30-thousand kwacha.
Ms. Kamukoshi says police have instituted investigations into the matter.
She says police are suspecting that petrol could have been used to burn the car.
Am sure she’s talking about those youths who protested illegally at LAZ offices.
THE PF LEADERSHIP DOES NOT CEASE TO AMAZE ME. WHAT MATERIAL DO THEY HAVE FOR BRAIN? COULD IT BE TRUE THAT PF VP IS NOT AWARE THAT IT IS LUNGU, HIS ADVISERS, MUMBI PHIRI, CHAMA, KAPYONGO AND OTHER SENIOR MEMBERS OF PF WHO ARE USING THE YOUTH AND THE POLICE TO COMMIT ATROCITIES AND CREATING INSECURITY IN THE COUNTRY? HAS SHE READ THE LATEST PASTORAL LETTER ISSUED BY THE CATHOLIC CHURCH? ZAMBIA IS INDEED IN TROUBLE UNDER THE CLUELESS PF LEADERSHIP.
Religion is indeed a weapon of controlling the masses
What about your party stops using young people. Your incompetence to manage the country means you gave failed to ensure employment for the youth which makes it easy for you to use them. Useless old lady
Why go and talk about it in Southern Province? These burnings are happening in Lusaka and other provices and not in SP. This is a sign of madness and amnesia. Politics has made PF leadership lose their senses and humanity.
We should Protect the Young. They need to listen to wisdom. They have their life to live and not to lose supporting frustrated Politicians
Provid jobs for them then……
This all PF do….. Complain, harrasse opponets , borrow and lie.
This old woman is the biggest unashemed lier. We all remember bweengwa or the lies of biting her house……all lies
Burning her house in mongu
Mrs Wina, you certainly must know the truth. you and your party are the worst culprits, be objective and just do not say anything, you are embarrassing yourself