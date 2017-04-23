Vice president Inonge Wina has urged young people in the country not to be lured by money to do evil acts for whatever motive.

Mrs. Wina says it is unfortunate that the country has in the past few weeks witnessed a number of destructions of public and private property by unknown people.

Speaking on arrival at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International airport in Livingstone, the Vice President said the people committing these atrocious acts will soon be known by police after investigations.

She states that the culprits who are in bondage of the evil power of hurt and are separated from God by hurt are not beyond redemption.

Mrs. Wina says Zambia was declared a Christian nation and as such everyone must ensure that peace prevails in the country for meaningful development to prevail.

And Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale said the province is generally peaceful apart from a few cases of arson.

Meanwhile, Central Province Police Commissioner Lombe Kamukoshi says one case of suspected arson has been recorded in Serenje District.

Ms. Kamukoshi has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that police received a report of a Toyota Cresta registration number ALL 6140 belonging to 60 year old Jennipher Chibuye having been burnt around 02hrs last Friday.

She says the said vehicle which was set ablaze by unknown people is valued at 30-thousand kwacha.

Ms. Kamukoshi says police have instituted investigations into the matter.

She says police are suspecting that petrol could have been used to burn the car.