In recent years, we’ve progressively seen Zambian music take more steps toward global recognition, with the likes of artists such as Cleo Ice Queen and Roberto leading the pack in terms of flying our flag across the world.

The latest nod towards a Zambian artists comes in the form of US internet dancing sensation YvngSwag posting a video of himself dancing to a Hip-Hop song by Zambian artist Chanda Mbao which features R&B sensation Scott. The song is called ‘Wave‘, produced by young rising Zambian producer Chase Iyan, that was released on the 26th of February , the day after the artists’ previous collaboration ‘Selfish‘ won CBC TV Choice Hip-Hop Video of the year for 2016. YvngSwag released a dance video to the song on his Instagram and in less than 24 hours the video had over 50,000 views.

YvngSwag, pronounced “Young Swag”, is best known for his YouTube and Instagram videos where he has danced to popular songs by American artists such as the Migos and Lil’ Uzi Vert as well as performed creative cross-genre dance freestyle routines. The 17 year old phenomenon recently got signed to Atlantic Records to release music of his own starting with his single ‘Fall In Luv.’ As a social media maverick, he has amassed over 780,000 Instagram followers and over 197,000 YouTube subscribers.

Apparently, YvngSwag got access to Chanda Mbao’s music through a mutual friend from the Zambian rapper’s stint in Miami. According to the dancer, the song deserved some additional swag and he felt it was something with a nice ‘bounce’ that he could dance to.

With a modest 19,000 Facebook followers, Chanda Mbao is a growing local brand and has seen his following more than double over the past year. The Zambian Hip-Hopper is set to release a project entitled ‘The Patriot’ in short order and has urged fans to stay tuned and get in touch via social media for the release launch.

I had to Swagggg this songgg out ! @ChandaMbao – Wave ?? #reverse A post shared by ??SWAGS ENDED RACISM?? (@yvngswag) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

