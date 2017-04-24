A TEAM of experts in fire accidents from the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professional (IICFIP) to investigate the spate of fires across Zambia and ensure that culprits are brought to book) is being assembled, says country director Gibson Mwewa.

Dr Mwewa said that IICFIP was deeply concerned with the spate of fires that had recently destroyed a lot of property in Zambia.

He said in a statement that the institute was willing to offer forensic advice and investigation to professionally trace perpetrators of the crime.

Dr Mwewa reiterated that people who wanted to settle political scores must not resort to illegal means such as destroying property.

He pointed out that the resources expended on putting up infrastructure came from tax payers and that the money had no political inclination.

Dr Mwewa said that burning down infrastructure was counterproductive as government had spent colossal sums of money to put them up.

“We shall without hesitation support investigation against people funding any terrorist attacks. IICFIP Zambia Chapter is consulting relevant authorities to help assemble a team of experts in fire hazards and fire accidents.

“Indeed these acts by a few selfish people are threatening the lives of innocent Zambians who have cherished peace for a long time” he said.

Dr Mwewa said that the burning of private and public property must never be tolerated at any time and that perpetrators should be jailed.

He warned that IICFIP Zambia was capable of extending the probe from people carrying out the act of burning to those financing and supporting illegal acts.

Dr Mwewa said that financiers of these dastardly acts must equally be arrested regardless of their standing in society.