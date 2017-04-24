Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo has defended the police service from attacks of being unprofessional.
Mr Kampyongo says police are working within the confines of the law.
Mr. Kampyongo says if people are not happy with the operations of the Police, they are free to use laid down channels to air their grievances.
He says it is unfair for anyone to suggest that the police are not professional when they are ensuring that there is law and order in the country.
The Minister was reacting to the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- who have alleged that the Zambia Police service is not being professional in its work.
Mr. Kampyongo says Government is still studying the letter and will look at other issues that the council of bishops has raised.
And Mr. Kampyongo says Government has received information that there is a group of people that want to disturb public security.
He says the move is going to fail because police are working hard to safeguards public property.
Mr. Kampyongo has also urged members of the public to be alert in terms of security and report any suspicious activities.
And The Zambia Republican Party- ZRP- President Wright Musoma has disagreed with the statement issued by the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- on the state of the nation.
Mr. Musoma says the Bishops must have made a fair research before issuing the statement.
He says the police service is mandated to maintain law and order and it is not right for the bishops to label them unprofessional for arresting any law breaker.
Mr. Musoma says the Catholic Church represents all political parties and must not be seen to support a particular political party.
The ZRP President further urged the Catholic Bishops to be fair in matters that boarder on national peace.
He was speaking in a walk-in interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today.
On Sunday, the ZCCB issued a statement on the political situation in Zambia in which they among others things called for national reconciliation.
But Chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga advised the Catholic Bishops to also engage the opposition UPND on its activities.
Ms. Mulenga says the opposition party has on several occasions refused to recognize President EDGAR LUNGU as a legitimately elected Head of State.
She says government has however ignored all this because it is focusing on serving the interests of citizens.
There will always be a sycophant who is willing to defend wrong as long as his pockets are full. This moron actually think that police brutality is right. I bet he will sing a different tune if he was the one being brutalized. The sad fact is that Zambia will go the way of Zimbabwe. They are very passive and the alcoholic dictator will destroy their country. The judges and the police are all Lungu’s puppies. We now see that the judiciary is full of weak minded people. The real church has spoken out. Those evangelicals fake churches profit cults are useless and will praise the government as long as Lungu let them do what they want. Zambians must stand up or else prepare to become refugees in southern Africa. Phiri, Priscilla, Rupiah and the others have all their families abroad…
The fact that Musoni you were accorded an interview by ZNBC, it is clear which side is your bread buttered from. As for the minister that very service it will soon serve you, however, you will be their client. The observation will come to pass.
Of course the police are doing their job.
The same Catholic Bishops, if something went wrong in the nation, they were going to be the first ones to castigate the police for failure to keep law and order.
Now, who told them them you can keep law and order by praising law breakers and offenders.
You keep law and order by bringing to book offenders.
When you supporters law breakers you are the same as law breakers.
Why are the Catholic Bishop failing to take a leaf from what their fellow Catholic Bishops did in Rwanda and Burundi.
It is this same behaviour of taking a partisan stance and failing to condemn wrongs but promoting people’s and groups by Catholic Bishops that ended millions of lives in Rwanda and Burundi.
This same HH did a very abnormal thing by campaigning…
This same HH did a very abnormal thing by campaigning against the referendum which was in the internet of the public, but the Catholic Bishops never condemned but confined him.
They have supported every wrong he has commited. Do they think the role of opposition is just to fight government, and so thru think he is doing his job?
Do the Catholic father’s believe that it is okay for people to refuse to move when presidential motorcade is passing? Are the Catholic Bishops comfortable with anarchy.
I think that the Catholic Bishops must get back to the Bible and realise that there is a place where God expects them to honour those in authority.
If they continue to cheer the anarchy being perpetrated by the UPND they will cause problems to the nation.
The Catholic Bishops must…
The Catholic Bishops must understand that their fellow Catholic Bishops in Rwanda and Burundi never intended to cause the genocide they caused but failure to apply the right principles and conduct resulted in that regretable occurrence.
So, please Catholic Bishops, there are many who look up to you for wisdom, leadership, counsel and guidance.
Do not allow yourselves to be agents of harm, but peace. Both God and the citizenry expect that from you.
Advice, you seem to have failed to distinguish between keeping law and order from shear brutality of the police. Shooting to dead and threatening to break people’s bones because they are not in agreement with pf. Rwanda issue is a different issue which you should revisit by reading the history and dire understand it.
@ 1.5 Sad to be Zedian,
Are you telling me that refusing to give way for the presidential motorcade is “holding different views”?
Are you telling me that calling on the public to rise and fight is “holding different views”?
Our thinking is very parallel, I think I have noticed that from your submission. Of course you have also noticed as I have observed.
I will never agree with you, that breaking laws is holding a different view.
Is holding a different views expressed throught law breaking? If yes, explain.
Kampongo is very lucky. Hh is like mandela . He will forgive and forget
once he goes to state house
Viva upendi
@Advice, you are missing the point, the catholic bishops didn’t say that HH did not break the law, and no one is saying that. All they are saying is that a road traffic offense is not a treasonable offense nor does it require 600 armed police to raid and destroy his house.
If you can’t get that then you are sick in the head.
And not recognizing the president is not a crime. Trump never recognized Obama as a legitimate president but he did commit a crime. Sorry my example is not good. I should not compare US and Zambia
I remember when Edith Nawakwi rushed into Lusaka Police Station to release her cadres…when she blasted IG for being a cadre live on TV and how easy Lazy has leapfrogged him from a low rank to the highest rank in the force. Now the same words have come back again…the man is not worth saluting to, he is a disgrace!!
IG you can arrest me if you want at KKIA…you bootlicker, silly saugage!!
This guy belongs to then ‘Monkey Fountain Zoo’ in Ndola or Mundawanga Garderns. No ministerial qualities at all but just another ECL megaphone.
Police are unprofessional. UPND have been arrested several times for alleged murders of PF cadres but all the time UPND were just victimized like Hon Nkombo and others in Livingstone. Katanga had at one time said she was closing in on Tonga on oath during Pres. Sata’s reign. Up to now she has not arrested anyone. Is this being professional?
Police State of Mind.
IF Bishop Mpundu respects peace he SHOULD HAVE COUNSELED HH on his conduct to INSULT KEY INSTITUTIONS OF GOVERNANCE;Courts, Police, PRESIDENCY including PARLIAMENT and EVEN THE CATHOLICS THEMSELVES WHO WERE PART THE CHURCHES COALITION TO MONITOR ELECTIONS! HH had long said he would not accept poll results BUT BEFORE,DURING and AFTER POLLS FAILED TO PROVIDE EVIDENCE OF RIGGING! Bishop MPUNDU was being accused of being PF DURING SATA’s TIMEtime for some reasons that were based on some relationship. That time PF was doing wrong including intra-party fights. What did he say about it? In THIS CASE UNDER LUNGU, POLICE WENT TO ARREST A PERSON DEEMED A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY, WAS RESISTING SO THEY HAD TO FIND HIM WHERE HE WAS HIDING!!
You full!, now my head is spinning from reading your drivel.
Do you always have to say something even when you have no clue what you are saying?
@3.1 Kayote.. THAT IS HOW A **** REASONS, wanting all the people to agree with them!! That is MY OPINION on what Bishop Telesphore Mpundu said. What YOU and ME believe is there for sharing on this site BUT HARDLY CHANGES THE REALITY ON THE GROUND, HENCE NO NEED FOR INSULTS UNLESS YOU ARE LIKE THAT PERSON WHO HAS INSULTED AND DARED EVERYBODY and is now being TAUGHT LESSONS OF WISDOM and HUMILITY UNDER VERY TRYING CONDITIONS!!
They went to steal , not to arrest. Was HH hiding in the food they were eating? Bunch of thugs, illiterates. what do you expect from an alcoholic buffon like Lungu. The police are not trained, they are Lungu’s henchmen. Why did the security not to go ahead and clear the road before the motorcade? Because the security are untrained thugs. Motorcade my foot, a car is too good for this gap teeth bastard of Mugabe.
Now the names Lungu, Kapyango are associated with incompetence, mediocrity, vengeance and brutality.
The police are there to enforce law and order. I don’t think if its will be a good idea to allow lawlessness in our country as such it will break the country. I appeal for calm on both sides of the political parties.lets allow unity to prevail as you know that its a disaster to be a refugee,just because of a few selfish political individuals.
can anyone answer john
Wrong Home Affairs minister. Too overzealous and too much of a cadre, no professionalism at all.
Next he will be defending PF police againt God
Everyone else is wrong but Pf…!
Kampyongo should just wait until Lungu fires him and then he gets involved in mysterious road accidents once every month. Chishimba Kambwili knows better now!
Not all days are Sundays his days will surely come in the nearest future.
Then he can lecture us about the Zambia Police professionalism! Or when they come in the dead of the night to “Penza” him with two “benchmarks” in the head leaving a dead “enabled environment”
Really laughable…the fact that he Kampyongo a former Currency Dealer a PF minister is out there defending ZP as if he is a spokesman speaks volumes. The problem with PF is that the treat ZP as their security wing.
I don’t see value in government responding to these men in dresses because its clear that these bishops are being political instead of being religious leaders they should be.
I don’t understand why the 14day period regarding petition cases was included in the new constitution if we can just ignore it like that.
“IF YOU WANT PEACE, WORK FOR JUSTICE”
“Let Justice flow, … down like a river that never dries …”
(Amos 5:24)
– Catholics Bishops
So you want to bring justice using injustice?
Take a walk to Syria, and ask them how effective the route of injustice is at bring ing justice.
@chalochandi nalasa inga mukela. Truth be told only those who don’t want the petition to be heard in court can burn the courts down.
UPND cherish the courts that’s why they want the petition to be heard not on the streets, in bars, but in court.
Professional police don’t throw tear gas in confined spaces, a very unprofessional thing to do! Professional police don’t tear gas the head of state while he is enjoying a soccer match. A professional cop caries an ID, will introduce themselves before stating what their mission is. When effecting an arrest, a professional cop says “You have the right to remain silent or anything you say will be used against you in the court of law”. A professional cop will not do what that cop did to Garry at a filling station – on duty under the influence and being an armed nuisance to the public. Unless we are missing something, can we be educated on what a professional cops looks like!
How about one who aspires to be a leader refusing to give way to presidential motorcade.
Is that showing leadership? Is that what he is teaching the public to do if ever he became president?
HH must understand that regardless of how well and democratic he thinks he can be there will always be people that disagree.
So would he want those people not to obey the law because they disagree with him?
You don’t become rebellious because you don’t agree with authority. The Law will deal with you.
It is a very shameful time to be a Zambian. Surely the Police go and tear gas somebody’s family to pick a political opponent who always responds to Police call outs and you say the Police operated within the law. What a shame!
We are heading to a predictable showdown….we have men and women in ‘power’ that are desperate to be ‘recognised’ and respected (feared)….a bad combination. It’s similar to the scenario where the bully is in a community soccer grounds and is threatening a toddler that he can crush him if he is playing with him…..and he actually attempts to do so, until bystanders gather together and put down the shameless bully.
WOW! The cat is out of the bag now! This thug Kampyongo has defended the Zambia Police atrocities and abuses because HE IS THE ONE WHO GAVE THEM INSTRUCTIONS TO DO BAD things which all normal citizens have been critical of. It is common sense that had the Police acted on their own without his blessings, making his party, the PF mecome demonized, he would have blown the fuse against them!! BUT because they (ZP) were acting on his express instructions to be brutal to HH and his household, he cannot speak ill of their works! This man has just betrayed his behind the scenes activities. He is the one who is issuing instructions to ZP to be cruel, deplorable, as mad as hell while at HH’s household, and arrest anybody complaining about our newly created crazy, Police State.
The problems we…
The police are operating within the confines of the law! Are you joking, Mr. Minister? I wonder what you have to say about the traffic police who are using private vehicles, and even taxis to harass motorists on the roads and coming up with all sorts of charges and fines. They are behaving as if they have actually been ordered to intimidate and ensure that people rise up against the government…! Very unprofessional, if you ask me.
If this guy found his wife bent over and lungu inside her. He would still find a way to defend lungus actions. Pathetic cadre. Jombo licker
They want to set political sides against each other. Why would they support openly wrong people committing violence? Either they are not able to understand the conflict or have a motive. It’s those JCT Group.
What about Kaizer zulus assault on a police woman in front of a packet stadia ?? Of course condoned and joked over by lungu….
1. PROBE BISHOPS QUALIFICATIONS
Investigative journalists need to probe the education qualifications of Zambian Catholic Bishops at the Zambia Qualifications Authority to clear the suspicion that our Bishops are intellectually deficient. Zambian Catholic Bishops cannot match the intellectual prowess of the Anglican Bishop based in Cape Town – they are billion miles backward in their analytical faculty.
2. SPONSOR CATHOLIC BISHOPS ON TOUR OF RWANDA
We appeal to some Western Embassies or the Oppenheimer Group of Companies to sponsor Zambian Catholic Bishop for an educational Tour of Rwanda. They need to visit a Special Museum which curates specimens of genocide victims. This tour will later instil wisdom for Bishops to appreciate the concept of peace in Africa – and Zambia in…
Or sponsor the bishops to tour the ravages of Congo, one of potentially the richest countries in the world, the dispaire brought about by the mobutu dictatorships.
Or they can tour to the south of us and witness the ravages of the mugabe dictatorship that had resulted in more the 3 million Zimbabwean refugees in other countries.
Maybe then lungus budding dictatorship can be addressed with more urgency…..
Any opposition leader who has ‘a walk in iterview at ZNBC is useless.
Others are charged for criminal trespassing at a public institution
Kapyongo is a lunatic. He behaves like an excited little boy. Your Moslem boss Edgar is not in control of the country and has no clue of what he is doing. That is why he is an illegitimate president. Legitimacy will haunt you for the rest of your life together with your judges and pfolice caders. It’s better your lot realise that not everybody like you just like not everyone hate you. One day, you shall run like rich dogs.
This is a new dispensation where the heads of the Catholic Church in Zambia are getting a battering. So where does this leave the Catholic Lay faithful, how do we respect the Bishops? How do we believe them? Also note interestingly how the Archbishop reacts to dissent in the church in Lusaka? Remember how not long ago he negatively described Father Chilinda, a Jesuit of St Ignatius Parish? The Bishops are creating divisions at all levels of the church in Zambia. The effects of these comments will be felt in the Catholic Church many years later.
Even the catholics have a donkey, Telesphore.
Now where is the acting president of UPND???onkeys?
Even Guy Scott with his thick skin is disappointed at the turn of events, that the underfive he wanted to be president last year is in fact an underfive donkey.
mposamabwe (Kampyongo) +”CHIPANGA”li (LCE) = disaster.
Defending the indefensible, LAUGHABLE