Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo has defended the police service from attacks of being unprofessional.

Mr Kampyongo says police are working within the confines of the law.

Mr. Kampyongo says if people are not happy with the operations of the Police, they are free to use laid down channels to air their grievances.

He says it is unfair for anyone to suggest that the police are not professional when they are ensuring that there is law and order in the country.

The Minister was reacting to the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- who have alleged that the Zambia Police service is not being professional in its work.

Mr. Kampyongo says Government is still studying the letter and will look at other issues that the council of bishops has raised.

And Mr. Kampyongo says Government has received information that there is a group of people that want to disturb public security.

He says the move is going to fail because police are working hard to safeguards public property.

Mr. Kampyongo has also urged members of the public to be alert in terms of security and report any suspicious activities.

And The Zambia Republican Party- ZRP- President Wright Musoma has disagreed with the statement issued by the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- on the state of the nation.

Mr. Musoma says the Bishops must have made a fair research before issuing the statement.

He says the police service is mandated to maintain law and order and it is not right for the bishops to label them unprofessional for arresting any law breaker.

Mr. Musoma says the Catholic Church represents all political parties and must not be seen to support a particular political party.

The ZRP President further urged the Catholic Bishops to be fair in matters that boarder on national peace.

He was speaking in a walk-in interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

On Sunday, the ZCCB issued a statement on the political situation in Zambia in which they among others things called for national reconciliation.

But Chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga advised the Catholic Bishops to also engage the opposition UPND on its activities.

Ms. Mulenga says the opposition party has on several occasions refused to recognize President EDGAR LUNGU as a legitimately elected Head of State.

She says government has however ignored all this because it is focusing on serving the interests of citizens.