Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has written to the Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA- to investigate passenger complaints regarding a bus that was involved in a road traffic accident in South Africa.

Three Zambians died on the spot, while Five others are in critical condition in South Africa in an accident involving Jitotwe Bus Service on Saturday Night.

Those who died have been identified as Memory Kainga and her Daughter Taonga Mwale, Angel Kunda the host of the bus, while the fourth person was a Congolese national.

Mr. Mwamba has disclosed that the passengers have complained to his office alleging that the Jitotwe bus was not road worthy at the time of departure.

He says some passengers also claimed that they bought tickets for Intercape Bus Services BUT were dispatched on the Jitotwe Bus.

Mr. Mwamba says these complaints are serious and have since been forwarded to RTSA to examine and possibly investigate.

And Mr. Mwamba says management at Jitotwe Bus services have sent a second bus to dispatch the passengers that were discharged from hospital to Zambia.

The bus carrying 44 passengers was involved in a road accident which happened around midnight on Saturday in Louis Trichardt Town just before Beit Bridge.

This is according to a statement released by Press Secretary at the Zambian Mission in South Africa Nicky Shabolyo.

And, Road Transport and Safety Agency Public Relations Manager Fredrick Mubanga says the agency will be sending a team of officers to South Africa to ensure a joint investigations is done with the South Africa authorities.