SECRETARY to the Cabinet Roland Msiska says Zambia needs to develop foundational courses that will promote educational tourism to broaden revenue collection.

He said as the country embarks on its economic stabilisation journey, Zambia requires collective efforts in developing necessary skills that are vital in building the nation’s future.

Officiating at the launch of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) diploma in public sector financial management on Wednesday evening, Dr Msiska said skills development is key in economic development and should be encouraged.

The launch of the diploma by ZICA is a culmination of intense interaction with the public sector institutions, including the office of the auditor general, office of accountant general and controller of internal audits, among others, since 2013 when the development of the programme started.

“Our country is at a critical stage of its development journey, with the economic growth plan, we need efforts in developing skills that will enable accounting personnel acquire knowledge to assist in addressing challenges in the financial public sector as well as attract international participants in the programmes,” he said.

Dr Msiska said the launch of the new diploma will complement Government’s efforts in developing the human resource capacity in the area of public sector financial management.

The new diploma will save Government revenue, as it used to spend huge sums of money in training new accounting personnel to convert them into useful accountants in the public sector.

Earlier, ZICA president Wesley Beene said the institute decided to launch the programme due to various challenges in the public sector, especially that most accountancy qualifications always focused on training accountants in the private sector.

Mr Beene said the institute will continue broadening its portfolio of qualifications in accordance with the needs of the industry to support economic growth in the country.

At the same event, ZICA chief executive officer Hapenga Kabeta said the new programme will bridge the gap in the industry thereby translate into improved service delivery.