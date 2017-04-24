POLICE have engaged market committees and youths in all parts of the country to beef up security in markets and other public infrastructure which are targeted by arsonists.

Spokesperson Esther Katongo announced the development on Saturday when she featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s Kwacha Good Morning Live programme.

Ms Katongo said Zambians need to be patriotic and work closely with police to prevent crime.

“We realise that the arsonists know that markets are usually left unmanned when traders go home, that’s why they are targeting them,” she said.

Ms Katongo also urged Zambians to be very alert and security-conscious to help prevent the burning of public property.

Random fires have destroyed property at Kamwala market in Lusaka, Chalimbana University in Chongwe, courts in Kabwe and Mongu, and other markets in Ndola, Monze and Choma.

Ms Katongo said police have stepped up security in public places but urged citizens to be very alert and report those they suspect to be arsonists.

“The public must be very alert, suspicious and sensitive to people around them because those burning buildings could be within their townships,” she said.

Ms Katongo said police have also intensified foot and motorised patrols in all parts of the country.

And Ms Katongo commended members of the public who helped prevent a fire at Intercity Bus Terminus in Lusaka after a bus was almost set ablaze by a suspected arsonist.

She also urged the public to call on police toll-free line 9010 (on Zamtel and Airtel) and report any suspicious person in their area.