POLICE have engaged market committees and youths in all parts of the country to beef up security in markets and other public infrastructure which are targeted by arsonists.
Spokesperson Esther Katongo announced the development on Saturday when she featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s Kwacha Good Morning Live programme.
Ms Katongo said Zambians need to be patriotic and work closely with police to prevent crime.
“We realise that the arsonists know that markets are usually left unmanned when traders go home, that’s why they are targeting them,” she said.
Ms Katongo also urged Zambians to be very alert and security-conscious to help prevent the burning of public property.
Random fires have destroyed property at Kamwala market in Lusaka, Chalimbana University in Chongwe, courts in Kabwe and Mongu, and other markets in Ndola, Monze and Choma.
Ms Katongo said police have stepped up security in public places but urged citizens to be very alert and report those they suspect to be arsonists.
“The public must be very alert, suspicious and sensitive to people around them because those burning buildings could be within their townships,” she said.
Ms Katongo said police have also intensified foot and motorised patrols in all parts of the country.
And Ms Katongo commended members of the public who helped prevent a fire at Intercity Bus Terminus in Lusaka after a bus was almost set ablaze by a suspected arsonist.
She also urged the public to call on police toll-free line 9010 (on Zamtel and Airtel) and report any suspicious person in their area.
Just arrest all PF carders and the fires will stop. Not sure how it will fair out with Lungu as these are his thugs and criminals trying to setup UPND. Let’s stop wasting time and let Lungu go to court and prove his legitimacy. All this is to distract people from the truth of a failed government and a leader who struggles to tell the Zambians the truth on how exactly he ascended to power when the elections and judiciary were manipulated
I’m sure you meant UPND cadres.
Thanks
BB2014,16
Why should police engage civilians for security, why is Zambia slipping towards the unip one party days of vigilantes? Does it mean zp has only time and adequate numbers for matters of a political nature and ordinary tax paying citizens have to find their own security.
i think the fires are the work of shushushu in an effort to make Lungu declare a state of emergency.
Mrs ichilema precisely predicted these fires when she talked about the volcano thing. Just watch upnd thugs closely
This is clearly the work of confused UPND cadres. This is clear reason we dont vote for UPND, how can you be killing people and their livelihood and yet on the other hand you want to rule them? 2021 you are loosing for 9th time.
*losing
thanks future
POLICE ARE FINISHED NOW. THE PROBLEM WITH THE SO CALLED COMMISSIONERS OF POLICE FORCE IS THAT THEY HAVE NO ACTION PLAN AND THEY JUST WORK UP OUT OF THEIR DREAMS AND DO SOMETHING THAT DOES NOT EXIST. ARE YOU TELLING ME THAT YOU WILL BE MANNING THE MARKETS DURING DAY TIME OR NIGHT TIME? WHAT ABOUT OTHER PLACES WHERE SECURITY IS CONCERNED IN THE COMPOUNDS?
ELOLWANYA MAFI FYE YEKAYEKA.
WHAT WILL BE THEN THE WORK OF THE SECURITY GUARDS? ARE YOU GOING TO REMOVE THEM OUT?
Zambia is a failed police state. What more do people want to see before they can come to this realisation. All public institutions are failing. The legal system is corrupt. The police get instructions from the illegal dictator. Price of goods are rising while unemployment is the norm. Pf is the devil itself.
Will the police now be guarding court premises and markets 24/7?
Just warn and caution SG for PF …these empty tins are looking for any excuse to declare a state of emergence.
There is hunger in the country. The pf police cadres are helping themselves through burning of markets and then loot. They did it at HH”s home. Why is the Police mute on the property and money that was stolen?
I agree with you Jays. Why should they deploy PF police Officers/thieves. If they could do all those things they did at HH’s house, what can stop them from burning down the same places they are guarding.
let the arsonists continue burning the courts.there is too much corruption in our judicial system…