GOVERNMENT has completed the environmental impact assessment for the construction of the Serenje-Petauke-Chipata green field railway line, says Transport and Communications minister Brian Mushimba.
Mr. Mushimba said the US$2.3 billion project will be funded by the Chinese government and was expected to create 8,000 direct jobs.
He said Government has since submitted the report to the Zambia Environmental Management Authority (ZEMA) for approval.
Mr. Mushimba said the contractor has also already done the bankable documents to look at the economics of the railway.
He said the Ministry of Finance has also submitted the loan applications and hoping to access the funds before July 2017.
“The contractor is ready and once the works commence it will take four years. “The contractors will break and spread into three categories with the other one in Chipata, Petauke and Serenje,” he said.
Mr. Mushimba said that funding for the 388.8 km rail line was part of the US $60 billion funds committed to infrastructure development in Africa signed by Chinese President Xi Ji Ping in South Africa two years ago.
He said that the rail line would promote local and international trade once completed.
Mr. Mushimba said that the project was meant to enhance regional and international trade through the Nacala Development Corridor with a direct economic stimulus in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.
“The contract to construct the 388 km of railway has been signed with the China Railway Construction Corporation Limited,” Mr. Mushimba said.
He said the railway line would link Zambia main railway with the Malawian line through the Chipata-Mchinji railway.
Mr. Mushimba said once the Chipata-Petauke-Serenje railway line was completed it would provide the shortest route of 1,500 km to the sea from Kapiri Mposhi.
THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST VIABLE PROJECTS THE GOVERNMENT IS ENDAVOURING TO IMPLEMENT. THE PROJECT ENCAMPASSES A LOT OF DIRECT AND INDIRECT ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE IN CREATING AT LEAST A MILLION JOB DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY. THE DIRECT ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES THAT WILL BE IMPACTED BY THIS PROJECT OF COURSE WILL BE FARMING, TOURISM AND OF COURSE TRANSPORTATION AND COMMUNICATION. TRADE WILL JUST BE NATURAL. ONCE PROPERLY PLANNED AND INTIGRATED INTO ALL THESE, FOOD PROCESSING PLANTS CAN ALSO BE ESTABLISHED SINCE WHEREVER THE RAIL LINE WILL PASS THERE WILL BE A LOT OF FARMING DUE TO EASY OF TRANSPORTION OF FARM PRODUCE TO PROCESSING AREAS AND MARKETS. THIS PROJECT IS SIMILAR TO THE COPPERBELT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN QUALITY AND QUANTITY.
@3 Peter.. WHILE this could be a good project in the ling run, YOUR ASSERTIONS LOOK FAR FETCHED! For example, how much agric produce is transported by TAZARA, how many tourists? A RAILWAY LINE ALONE without complementary infrastructure like electricity and access roads CANNOT lead to all what you mentioned!
Yes bwafaa, this is not just chritiscising for the sake of it but we have look at the bigger picture.
Has the current railway enhanced all those things stated ?
I still believe that while this project may be important, it could be MORE VIABLE A LOT LATER! I believe US$2.3Bn COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER SPENT ON IMPROVING OUR POWER GENERATION,TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION, by investing in alternative sources of electricity beyond the hydro from the our traditional sources on the Zambezi and Kafue rivers! WHAT GREAT GAIN WILL IT BE IF WE HAVE A BRAND NEW RAILWAY LINE THAT CONNECTS TO INEFFICIENT OR NON-FUNCTIONING LINES IN NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES? What would we have gained if after completing our line there the Port of Nacala does not improve? What if Malawi or Mozambique or both fail to run their railways to optimize the entire line from Port (Nacala) to Kapiri? But if invested in power we could also solve our problems and export to others!!