Is it me or do you ever feel like as it starts to get hotter you lose your appetite for Carbs and heavy meals; and start to crave salads, fruit and veg? Well I might be speaking for myself, but I certainly experience that every summer. So this week’s recipe is this simple yet delicious and filling Beef and Prawn salad.

Salad Cream

2 tsps garlic powder

2 tsps ginger powder,

2 tsps of chilli, chopped (optional)

Sea salt

Ground black Pepper

20 prawns uncooked peeled

280g of rump steak (beef), chopped

1 head of lettuce, roughly chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

1 courgette, chopped

1 large onion, diced

2 tsps of Olive oil

50-100g cheddar cheese, sliced or grated

Method

In two separate bowls marinate the beef and the prawns with; salt, pepper, garlic powder, ginger and chilli.

In a pan heat the olive oil on a medium/high heat; and fry the meat until cooked through, about 5 minutes, followed by the prawns until they are white and cooked through, about 5 minutes; then set aside.

Add the courgette, tomato, pepper and onions to the frying pan, season with salt and pepper and cook until the courgettes are softened, and all the veggies are slightly browned.

Prepare your serving bowls, by adding a generous amount of lettuce to each bowl, mixed with salad cream; and topped with cooked veggies, beef and prawns.

Spread some cheese over the top of the salad, and add extra salt and pepper before serving.

Serving

This salad is perfect on its own or with a side of sweet potato fries, or fresh bread.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host