The Zambian government has submitted a fresh indictment that United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and others wanted to declare himself as President in Mongu

The state has been allowed to amend the indictment on the treason charge against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema after the the Lusaka Magistrate ruled that the state failed to mention any overt Act made by HH to overthrow President Lungu and his government.

In the fresh indictment, the prosecutors have stated that Mr Hichilema wanted to declare himself President of the Republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu.

And Mr Hichilema has pleaded not guilty to the charges of obstructing the presidential motorcade and using insulting language.

Earlier, Lusaka magistrate Greenwell Malumani ruled that the prosecution failed to state any Overt Act made by HH in order to overthrow the government.

Referring to the Shamwana case, Magistrate Malumani said the charge was clear and there was evidence of meetings held in planning the capture of former president Kenneth Kaunda.

“In the light of the foregoing, the purported treason charge exists in a vacuum,” ruled magistrate Malumani, but clarified that the charge of treason could only be tried in the High Court.

He added that the subordinate court could not quash such an indictment but open an inquiry instead.

“It is of the opinion of this court that the charge has no substance to be submitted for trail,” he said.

Magistrate Malumani allowed the state to submit a fresh indictment of treason against Mr Hichilema which would be heard in the High Court.

The State, however, produced the indictment accompanying other charges with an addition of Overt Acts committed by Mr. Hichilema.

In Overt Act one, the state claimed that on April 5, 2017 HH together with others conspired to mobilise an advance party to ensure that he was to be accorded the status of President of the Republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu.

‘Hakainde Hichilema and Wallace Chakwa, On the 5th day of April, 2017 at Lusaka in the district of Lusaka province, of the republic of Zambia, jointly and while acting together, did conspire to mobilise an advance party to ensure that Hakainde Hichilema was accorded the status of the president of the Republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka ceremony in Mongu,’ read the new charge.

The second overt act is that Hakainde Hichilema obstructed the presidential motorcade.

In Overt Act two, the state submitted that on April 8, 2017, HH and over 60 other unknown people and being on a convoy of motor vehicles on the Mongu Limulunga Road did obstruct the presidential motorcade, an act that was likely to cause death or grievous harm to the President of the Republic of Zambia, in order to usurp the executive power of the state.

Magistrate Malumani said he could not allow the treason charge to be submitted jointly, but received the indictment before calling for a break to study the details in chambers.

Mr Hichilema took advantage of the break to chat with his wife and other family members.

When the hearing resumed, the separated indictment was read out and Mr Hichilema pleaded not guilty to the charges of obstructing the presidential motorcade and using insulting language.

His co-accused also said they understood the charge but pleaded not guilty.