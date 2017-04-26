The Zambian government has submitted a fresh indictment that United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and others wanted to declare himself as President in Mongu
The state has been allowed to amend the indictment on the treason charge against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema after the the Lusaka Magistrate ruled that the state failed to mention any overt Act made by HH to overthrow President Lungu and his government.
In the fresh indictment, the prosecutors have stated that Mr Hichilema wanted to declare himself President of the Republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu.
And Mr Hichilema has pleaded not guilty to the charges of obstructing the presidential motorcade and using insulting language.
Earlier, Lusaka magistrate Greenwell Malumani ruled that the prosecution failed to state any Overt Act made by HH in order to overthrow the government.
Referring to the Shamwana case, Magistrate Malumani said the charge was clear and there was evidence of meetings held in planning the capture of former president Kenneth Kaunda.
“In the light of the foregoing, the purported treason charge exists in a vacuum,” ruled magistrate Malumani, but clarified that the charge of treason could only be tried in the High Court.
He added that the subordinate court could not quash such an indictment but open an inquiry instead.
“It is of the opinion of this court that the charge has no substance to be submitted for trail,” he said.
Magistrate Malumani allowed the state to submit a fresh indictment of treason against Mr Hichilema which would be heard in the High Court.
The State, however, produced the indictment accompanying other charges with an addition of Overt Acts committed by Mr. Hichilema.
In Overt Act one, the state claimed that on April 5, 2017 HH together with others conspired to mobilise an advance party to ensure that he was to be accorded the status of President of the Republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu.
‘Hakainde Hichilema and Wallace Chakwa, On the 5th day of April, 2017 at Lusaka in the district of Lusaka province, of the republic of Zambia, jointly and while acting together, did conspire to mobilise an advance party to ensure that Hakainde Hichilema was accorded the status of the president of the Republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka ceremony in Mongu,’ read the new charge.
The second overt act is that Hakainde Hichilema obstructed the presidential motorcade.
In Overt Act two, the state submitted that on April 8, 2017, HH and over 60 other unknown people and being on a convoy of motor vehicles on the Mongu Limulunga Road did obstruct the presidential motorcade, an act that was likely to cause death or grievous harm to the President of the Republic of Zambia, in order to usurp the executive power of the state.
Magistrate Malumani said he could not allow the treason charge to be submitted jointly, but received the indictment before calling for a break to study the details in chambers.
Mr Hichilema took advantage of the break to chat with his wife and other family members.
When the hearing resumed, the separated indictment was read out and Mr Hichilema pleaded not guilty to the charges of obstructing the presidential motorcade and using insulting language.
His co-accused also said they understood the charge but pleaded not guilty.
Guys, adjourned to 10 May? HH aza choka ni mpeta mu prison. What’s he doing with his time in there? Reading? Working out?
Failing to come up with evidence to support their treason charge…kikikiki
This must be very embarrassing for the state prosecutors. The police went and vandalised HH’s house and yet they don’t have charge for him. They keep amending it. How is it possible that HH planned treason with his driver, chef and gardner? What kind of a cruel system keeps an innocent man looked up for nothing. Christian country we are!
The foo1ishness being exhibited by these PF minions in government is like leprosy of the brain, its incurable & there’s no two way about it
It’s very hard to prove intent without any action. Now that the blocking of president is out, I wonder what evidence the prosecution has to prove that HH wanted to declare himself president . We all now he was going to the Kuomboka like everyone else. He did not go to a radio station and said that ” from now on I am the president ”
Anyways, this is just an embarrassing case for the country..
What a joke of a trial and a complete waste of my tax money and time!!!
This is pathetic display of adolesscence by lungu and his PF gang,,,, showing their little small mavuzi in public, even when they try to blow the tiny brown mavuzi, the public cannot see, worst still trying to apply saliva to wet them so that they be straightened against the skin, the public still cannot see.. Sickening!!!!!
Ati “HH and 60 other unknown people” ? GBM was in that convoy and was not charge , just as Kakoma and many known UPND mps. Why is only HH and his servants charged? In captain solo’s case all the soldiers that went with him to Znbc that morning were all charged with treason. If the 60 vehicles that blocked the president committed a treason case, the prosecutor can’t say that they are unknown when video and picture evidence is there to prove who was there.
The operative word in the charge is “WANTED TO…….”,
meaning the prosecution must prove this intention beyond reasonable doubt.
It will be easier to find a dog with horns that to prove this. Okey, let’s try finding a chicken with teeth.
Too hard, what about finding the batakoz of a snake??
It’s clear the charges only exist in Lungu’s head. But the judge said:
“In the light of the foregoing, the purported treason charge exists in a VACUUM,” ruled magistrate Malumani.
In short he implies Lungu’s head is a vacuum. (No bongo-bongo)
The incompetence shown in the first charge and the subsequent amendment is outrageous, but it becomes even more astounding and incomprehensible when you consider that the president is a Lawyer by profession and a senior one judging by how long he has been one. Then you cast your mind to the fact that they have had at least 2 weeks to come up with a more humanly understandable amendment and suddenly it hits you. They don’t care that the charge is wrong or even non existent, they only care that their victim is locked up without any possibility of bail.
Flashback
On 20th June 2016 Lungu said: “HH nga akakana ukusumina ama results akamona efyo nkamucita (If HH refuses to accept the results, he will see what I will do to him).
This treason case is about vengeance, pure evil of lungu.
Is this really happening or am just dreaming? What drama back there in my country. Settling scores in this manner will just end up bringing more poverty on citizens. People are supposed to be productive that time around but busy following a stup1d case where even a grade one knows it does not hold any water.
I now understand why the police went and stormed his house…. they suspected he may have had weapons… and had to be prepared.
We.are now hearing something quite serious as contained in overt act one of the amended charges
What’s left is the evidence to support the charge…
Treason is a serious charge that cannot just be slapped on someone for no good reasons.
This now explains that GBM is just being used by HH
Now now we have been made.aware of other activities by HH, let the law take its full course.
There’s a limit to which you can push your delinquent behavior
It’s not allegation.
It’s a fact.
Keep here in ten four greyed walls.
Thanks
BB2014,16
A few days ago my son (six years old) said to me – Daddy, when I get big I want to be President. Are the police going to come and arrest him now?
Must I tell him never to say that? What is happening to OUR ZAMBIA!
Very dull prosecutors and useless lawyer. Well not surprising if their chief lawyer himself Lungu does not under law nor does he follow it. The only thing Lungu has brought to this country is thuggery and criminality. Lungu’s presidency will have no good memories. Sometimes it better to have a name of integrity than power. HH must sue the state to the fullest capacity. Demand 1 trillion which he should donate to all poor farmers, single mothers and suffering well meaning Zambians.
He got his wish. He is now President of Treason Row!
Mutinta is happy, she has peace and is enjoying her life right now without the crazy stubborn illusionist.
– 1st day they said treason was becoz HH refused order to stop his convoy. It’s just a simple traffic offence.
– On 2nd hearing they flip-flopped & said HH on unknown dates btwn 6th October 2016 & 26 March, HH wanted to topple Kaminamisa (trying to include Luanshya incident in the case).
– Today they flip-flop again & now claim HH wanted to hijack Kuomboka reception & receive presidential treatment thereby declaring himself president.
I’ve always said Lungu was a dull lawyer. (was becoz he was debarred by LAZ for stealing a client’s money, a widow). Now here’s the proof for all to see.
Pure comedy!!
He should remain incarcerated. He made this bed, he should continue sleeping in it.
He will come out a total Garbage with slow puncture. Watch the space. Boma ni Boma! And we all know and it is in the public domain that Malumani is Tonga. So, what do you expect??? He defending HH indirectly.
THE REAL PROBLEM WITH UPND AND ITS SUPPORTERS IS THAT HH CAN NEVER DO WRONG ONLY BECAUSE HE IS A TONGA LEADING A PARTY FOR TONGAS.
BUT THAT THEREFORE DISQUALIFIES HIM FROM LEADING ZAMBIA.
TO TONGAS, TRIBE COMES FIRST AND NOTHING ELSE MATTERS.
LUNGU AND YOUR MINION DONT BE STUPID. WHY ARE U WASTING RESOURCES OF THE ZAMBIAN PIPO IN PURSUING HH OVER PETTY THINGS?
The funny thing is HH attended the Kuomboka ceremony from its start in Lealui to its climax in Limulunga. He never declared himself President during all that time. And Lungu never stopped him from doing anything. HH then came back to Lusaka. Only 3 days later did Lungu realise that HH could have declared himself President of Barotseland??? THERE’S NO CURE FOR STOOPIDITY!!! Seriously, the consequences of letting the lowlifes rise to the top of society are dire.
@Buck Teeth …..,
Lol
The crowd received him as though he had declared himself president. 🙂
the are not wasting resources bt they are working hard and make sure that HH is rotten in the CELL/jail
lol BOMANI BOMA,infact ECL new that this case is not going anywhere bt to that stubbon UNDER 5 that boma ni boma
What an absolute piece of rubbish! This clueless Lungu and his PF thugs have really gone TOO FAR now!
How can someone be arrested BEFORE THEY HAVE EVEN COMMITTED A CRIME?
“the prosecutors have stated that Mr Hichilema wanted to declare himself President of the Republic of Zambia..”
Next these clowns will be beating and locking up people for what they are THINKING ABOUT! How is it possible to know what someone is thinking? So if the police “think” you are going to “think’ about breaking the law they can arrest you?
Are these people INSANE ??????
The PFolice are Lungu’s Thought Police! They must have a huge bank of all negative thoughts that Zambians are hoarding against them. Lungu is truly paranoid and dangerous. Not even the Boors concocted such rubbish against Mandela before throwing him into jail. A black man with power is the most dangerous creature in the world.
Yeah apparently he wanted to declare himself president but he didn’t, so he has committed treason. Oh dear! Simply remarkable.
The IQ level of these people must be -50.
The next charge will be a murder charge because HH wanted to k!’ll President Lungu.
This is what happens when you play chicken and monkey games with people’s lives just to ‘fix’.and show them who is boss. Any judge who entertains this type of nonsense must be a nut case.
I saw the headline today on Al Jazeera English language news about HH. Imagine the embarrassment the entire country has to endure because of stoopidity of few people who hold instruments of power.
Lazy and his tins are simply wasting time..so what if you declare yourself President!!
Wanted to declare himself the President, the state is now thinking for HH? What a shameful drama in Zambia?
Sad episode. Meanwhile LT the picture for this is the same one for last week. Was Mrs HH wearing the same things and postured exactly as last week?
A batch of Dull creatures. Instead of developing the country busy making force arrests
How can Police develop the country? Dull chaps these upnds.
He meant the PForged govt instead of developing Zambia, is concentrating on using the PFolice to terrorise citizens.
HHmust go in JAIL MUKOBEKO MAXIMUM PRISON FROM TODAY so that he is taught a lesson even next week they will a delay for his case so that he go back in prison,he is jailed in secretly,by the way where GBM ATI he has gone to INDIA ATABAA MAMBALA
SHAME ON Lungu and your lawyers!!! I mongu a country? How can someone declare himself president at a traditional ceremony? You were outnumbered sir..Accept that HH is more popular there and move one.. The whole world is laughing at you.
HH, the President of Mongu or President of Kuomboka or President of Barotseland? Desperate, hallucinatory and psychotic, Lungu and his PFolice are losing it. It is tragic!
It will be a big mistake to release HH, he must stay abit longer to maintain peace and order in the country. Let the courts keep postponing until next year or so. Am against sentencing him to death but he definitely needs hard canes on his butt.
The peace and order in the country is being destroyed by the STUPlDlTY of Lungu and his PF police! He is so scared of his own shadow and confused by the vodka that he is not able to think straight.
He is trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. This would not even have been an issue if he had been sensible. What will investors think of Zambia now? How many of them will want to come to Zambia if people can get arrested and spend months in jail who are not even convicted?
And all Lungus millions of Kwachas flying all over the world to look for “investors” wasted!
Your Party color is red – that explains alot. Respect the president if you want peace to be maintained.
ZAMBIA – Cry My Beloved Country. Can we please divert our energies towards serious issues for once. President ECL better focus on important issues. Dont be worked up by one opposition leader. Mwanawasa initially only got 29% in the first election. He didnt set out to wipe out the opposition. He instead set out to work for the people… In the next election, he was up at 43%. This is what we expect from you Mr. ECL.
Give sensible examples – we all know that Mazoka won the elections. Mwanawasa was just helped to be leader so all those who spoke against him in a way had rights to do so since the voice of people was not followed. In the current case EL won elections and its not a choice to accept that – we the people of Zambia voted and chose EL but HH is trying to use back door methods. For this reason, EL is in order to cane this HH really hard on the butt because we mandated him to protect us through the vote.
Munone, I have never voted PF
Kaluwa, am refering to Zambians not congolese like you. Of course you voted for Kabila but am talking about Zambia. Hope that clears you up.
Very dull PF, it will bite them back in their backsides
Wait and see. Meanwhile he is going back to prison as we analyse here
So in the meantime, he will be inside until 10th May. Nipatali
This IS CONFUSING :”…magistrate Malumani, but clarified that the charge of treason could only be tried in the High Court.I am not familiar with Court procedures but from simple logic, if THE CASE OF TREASON IS FOR THE HIGH COURT WHY DEBATE IT AT A LOWER COURT? WHY NOT SEND IT THERE IMMEDIATELY SO THAT IF HH IS GUILTY HE KNOWS HIS FATE and IF HE IS INNOCENT HE IS LEFT FREE?? As observed, THIS WILL BE QUIT A LONG HAUL FOR HH,by the time the case will leave the Magistrate’s to the High Court, he will have lost a months and in High Court, TREASON CASES are NOT so easily concluded!! One thing is for surely likely to happen even to a layman’s observation:calling the President a “Hyena” is insulting language,refusing space for Presidential motorcade,puts the President’s life in…
Thats the idea, drag ir on for a while to teach him respect.
Justice DELAYED is JUSTICE DENIED! Ever heard that before?
Look Dullah, delayment of justice in this case is working for HH. If we are to speed up the case a s a nation it will be death sentence – think twice about quoting phrases which are not applicable to your case.
This is fishing from the air indeed. The prosecutors don’t even seem to know create a charge sheet. This is what is when you want to fix someone for no reason.
Professor Nkandu Luo and Margarete Mwanakatwe had their sits nullified by the same courts. Did ECL respect the decision of the courts? Kaizer Zulu has had police dockets opened against him. Did ECL allow police do it’s job independently? So, where is the respect for the separation of powers among the three organs of government as stipulated by the republican constitution? ECL is simply a disaster to this nation, he wants all the institutions of governance to surrender to him. Look at the mess going on at the electrol commission of zambia where there is massive resignations from commissioners, directors to spokespersons over the same disputed 2016 general elections. And you are made to believe that ECL means well for this country unless you can not see the rot……………..
Iwe sit down. Do you have facts that EL has intervened in all those examples you gave? Why didn’t you include Kambwiliz case and see if it throws your analysis off balance? HH behaviour after losing 5times is a wonder and soon it will be a Tsunami.
This is an embarassment to the police comand,state house and the country at large…
embarrassing indeed!… This is what the learned public prosecutor can put up? an ill prepared, fishing act to entrap the opposition leader in the charge of Treason. Is there no common sense left in this cadre and those around him?
Tramped up charges…just release the f00l i think…looks like there’s no case. you have punished him enough but i suspect he will come out even more stubborn and venomous lol
You have only yourselves to blame for proving your stoopidity.
Aka fuma na TB chi kala chakwe
Cursed hater
This is a great relief indeed, thank you very much and God is great. Education pays, not crime because peddling lies is a crime. I knew that my brother HH (muchende, musakwa), the son of the soil in the great land of the Tongas is innocent. Viva HH, HH, HH. You are a living legend and I salute you. I would like to express my sincere and profound gratitude to the experienced hard working criminal attorneys who have argued relentlessly and exposed falsehoods which were inserted in the so-called treason trial that never became. After said, I herein state that I stood shoulder to shoulder with brother HH from the inception of his leadership and, I also add that it is my onus to sustain this maxim to the bitterest end.
@20 Len Joe, This is WHERE YOU MISS IT! HH IS ASPIRING TO BE A NATIONAL LEADER but you REDUCE HIM TO TRIBE AND REGION WHEN CHEERING UP FOR HIM! And that discourages those from other regions that may wish to support him for the top job as they feel alienated. DID YOU EVER HEAR BISAs or BEMBA SPEAKERS CHEERING SATA as ” Bisa or Bemba fimo,fimo..umwana mwaume from Mpika, Chitulika village..etc” or indeed has any one of those who have ruled this country encouraged their tribe mates to over emphasize their tribe and regions as they fight to get the top job? One of the reasons RB emphasized the slogan of “PRESIDENT FOR ALL ZAMBIANS” was to try and PAINT HIS OPPONENTS AS REGIONAL hence NOT TO BE TRUSTED and YOU ARE BUSY CONFIRMING THAT!!
BT he is still in and he has been transfered to mukobeko maximum prison right now
[email protected] After said, it is clear that you cannot accommodate anyone who cites any phraseology that encompasses Tonga, because to you and others that share your views and experiences, it is offensive and regionalism. Flowing from the said analysis of Tonga people as put forward by you, it is my view that my emphasis in this regard is designed to indicate that is neither an offence nor an embarrassment to cite ‘Tonga’ in my narratives. In addition, the usage of ‘Tonga’ or Southern Province does not insinuate divisiveness in my terminology. If you do not understand my written work, ask me to clarify. I have no objections to such requests. Thank you.
This should be very embarrassing to pf and now every one knows that it is political intimidation of the opposition…..kikikikikiki…….declaring him self presido kikikikiki pf Lawyers , which law school where they trained ? of course not UNZA…….VERY DULL CHAPS
There qualifications need to be scrutinized. I think these state lawyers have Matero made degrees.
# Free HH #
Prayer for My President .
God of Abraham, God of Isaac i bow before you humbly with a heavy heart. I know you are the same yesterday , today and forever. Grant my president strength and soften his heart to be able to forgive his prosecutors. My God you have never failed i cry to you to hear my prayer protect him from the evil one. No weapon fashioned against him should be successful. May your might hand deal with all his prosecutors for vengeance is yours ooh lord. Protect him and strengthen him. Vindicate him because i know he is innocent .Thank you Father for i know you have heard my prayer. Be with our mother Madam Mutinta Hichilema as she goes through this trying moments with her children. Comfort and be on their side. This i ask through your son Jesus Christ who…
Lets wait and see. Even at magistrate level the cases are still pending it will be the duty of HHs lawyers to prove in court beyond reasonable doubts that he did no cause the public to insult the president. Then on treason cases the high court has the mandet to judge.
BTW use of insulting language was HH being charged with insulting the cops who trashed his home and urinated and defecated on his bed. Not insulting Lungu. It is for the PFolice to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt and not HH to prove his innocence beyond reasonable doubt. I am not sure what records PFolice have about HH’s thoughts, though. That would be interesting to prove.
As a learned and a proud post-doctoral fellow with internationally recognised qualifications at the highest level anywhere on earth, I put it to anyone that lies are a reflection of lies/falsehoods. Very few people successfully transformed lies into supposedly fact. Please, bear in mind that I employed a term called ‘supposedly’. The PF explicitly opted to assimilate lies into their underlying manifesto. Zambians are witnessing the reciprocation of falsehoods which are being engineered by the PF and, such baseless stories have permeated the government departments. However, a few officers of the courts such as; criminal defense attorneys, magistrates and judges have taken cognizance of such politically motivated lies. This is not to contend that all of the aforesaid qualified attorneys…
When i saw the video footage on the social media i asked myself what kind of people HH and his minions where? Now that the case is in court the government is wrong, how? How did you want the state to react to such stupid behavior? If anything, we should give credit to the state security, because, in other countries they could have opened fire on the obs-tractors, but instead of giving them credit you want to condemn THEM, how? bloggers lets be realistic with facts, ECL is president of the republic of Zambia PERIOD!!!!! There can only be one president at a time. HH should come back to his senses and do his home work right for the next elections if and i mean if he has to rule this country.
Sata when he lost in 2006, he just went back to his drawing board and come up with a strategy…
So did HH declare himself President of the Kuomboka? Why should that infuriate Lungu so much? Even Kaunda allowed Chiluba to be become President of ZCTU during the one party state!
He wanted to declare himself the President of the Republic of Lungu. kikikikikikikikikik
Bwafya, giving power to crooks and dulls is really a problem. They can’t just let an innocent person walk free because he gives them headaches every day.
That was the result of 2011 elections. This is the start of a catastrophic implosion of weak minds and dullness. STOOPIDITY HAS NO CURE!
This is rubbish and embarrassing ba Lungu naimwe mulebako serious. The people of Zambia who you claim voted for you are suffering in poverty instead of working to improve their lives you are busy worsting resources. Awe Mr President beniko serious. Who are your advisors kanshi?
Genuine id!ots! So they knew in advance that definitely HH was going to declare himself president? How? Are these people normal? Lungu and his thug party are still in their delinquent stage of youth and very stup!d too. It’s inconceivable they are in charge of 17 millions lives unfortunate enough to still be citizens of that banana republic.
I now believe Lungu has no vision for Zambia. He is only good at persecuting others. The one who God wants to destroy he first makes them go mad.
We voted for him naiwe ka mateo.. if you dint then you voted wrongly ataseee. Are you so blind as to not even see an elephant on the road?Most Zambians voted for ECL tamumfwa…don’t pretend..we decided and that was it.
Just wondering how the amendment adds value to the case. If HH intended to declare himself President, and he did not act on those intentions, how is that a crime?
The Presidential motorcade case is attributed to disrespect and putting the life of the President in danger.
Now, this amendment seems to be mere speculation as there is no other action depicting that additional information in the amendment.
They must have some thought records somewhere. PF are very clever and organised. They have recorded HH’s thoughts that he transmuted to his chef, gardener, driver and bodyguards. That’s how they planned the coup, by Extra Sensory Perception!
Frivolous and vexatious; those are the terms. And it was meant to be just that!
Maybe a purpose is being fulfilled…
What they intend to achieve is lock up HH on these trumped up charges of treason just to keep him in custody. They know that the case will move at snail pace and take forever to conclude. Lungu would have achieved his goal. They know such jokes of charges couldn’t pass any litmus test even with corrupt judges like these Zambia judges. It’s clear even to a layman that these charges are nothing but a clown’s jokes.
He committed treason by not recognizing Government.
People let us be good to each other regardless of any differences . Easterners are known to be good people ” but not this way ” my heart breeds, ooh God .
Surely even ignorant person can tell that there is no case. This is purely vindictiveness and abuse of power by EL. Use of power in this manner does not make him legitimate. I have no doubt that unless EL dies he will one day pay for his crimes.
He is equally abusing the Judiciary. EL is a tyranny- a cruel and oppressive person, tended to be insecure, and to try to maintain his power by becoming increasingly oppressive. EL has declared war in civil liberties.
God has given us freedoms. EL has converted people’s rights into privileges. It is an enormous evil for one man to enslave people contrary to their will. Once freedom is lost only human suffering will win it back. Standing up against tyranny is a righteous cause before he causes destruction of unimaginable…
This is all nothing but malicious machinations only meant to punish HH for doing nothing illegal at all, its about settling political scores, nothing more. I mean, the magistrate was right in wondering just how the purported treason charge can exists in a vacuum. Any context on any Overt Act made by HH in order to overthrow the government were completelt missing and after being caught pants down, thery come up with such laughable excuses, what manner of stu.pidity is this?. And the charge that HH wanted to declare himself President of the Republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka is way too far fetched, you need to be so sick in the head to accept such bollocks! One is given to wonder what law Lungu was taught at UNZA!
The magistrate wanted the charges to be amended with alleged overt acts, and the state came prepared with amended charges and presented them to the court. That is all what is required from the state. It is now up to the magistrate to refer the case to the High Court where other proceedings will follow, including preliminary applications by the defence and preliminary responses by the prosecution. Then trial starts probably in July. You ask, why has the magistrate not released hh? Answer: once the charge is treason, it is difficult for a court to do so because treason by nature is a matter of serious national security. The only safe option for any magistrate or judge is to let it be tried.