Former first Lady Maureen Mwanawasa has said the current Executive Mayors in Zambia have not understood the Constitutional terms of reference for their offices.

Speaking recently during the Panos Media workshop held at the Lusaka’s Cresta Hotel, Dr. Mwanawasa wondered why Executive Mayors have continued using the old constitutional terms of reference in their offices.

She explained that Zambia’s 2015 constitution amendment elevated the mayoral office to a third position from the presidency, hence mayors have continued operating ineffectively.

Dr. Mwanawasa further stated that Executive Mayors’ position is currently not felt because mayors across the country are not following the amended constitution as they execute their duties.

“The current Executive Mayors have not understood the Constitutional terms of reference that is why their positions are not felt” Dr. Mwanawasa said