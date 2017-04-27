

Stanbic Bank has announced that Grammy award winning R&B group Boyz II Men will be the main international group at this year’s Stanbic Music Festival.

Stanbic Head of Marketing and Public Relations Chanda Katongo announced during a news briefing at the Bank’s Headquarters in Lusaka.

Mrs Katongo said the festival will be held on 22nd and 23rd September 2017 at the Lusaka Polo Club.

She said the profile keeps of the Stanbic Music Festival keeps on growing adding that the bank is excited to sponsor this year’s music festival which it uses to connect with customers beyond banking and as a way of appreciating the arts.

“We consider sponsoring the festival as another way of giving back to our community and assist in the development of the arts and culture sector in Zambia,” Mrs Katongo said.

She also revealed that ticket prices and selling points will be announced in the next few weeks.

A check on the BoyZ II Men official website www.boyziimen.com however did not have any listing for the Zambian gig.

The events listed for September 2017 are all in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Mirage Hotel and Casino from September 2nd right through to September 17th 2017.

Boyz II Men is an American R&B vocal group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Formerly a quartet including bass they are currently a trio composed of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman.