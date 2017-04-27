RESPONSE TO BLOGGERS ON MY STATEMENT “MINISTER OF JUSTICE HAS LIED”!
[By Brig Gen Godfrey Miyanda – 22nd April 2017]
PREFACE
I thank all who commented on my article published by LT on 18th April 2017. I have been challenged to cite local authorities, rather than ‘foreign’ ones, to justify my alleged “negative” analysis which is said to be a disservice to the nation. I accept the challenge.
CONTEXT
My article was commenting on the official Government statement by the Minister of Justice, alleging that the Constitutional Court (CC) had judged and concluded the Hichilema/Mwamba petition. I quoted the Minister verbatim.
I contend that in an election petition the final judgement or conclusion is arrived at by the Court declaring the status of the challenged election result declared by the Returning Officer. There is no guesswork involved as the Court relies on each side’s evidence in Court, supported by legal arguments. I say that there is no such judgment or conclusion on record by the CC as alleged by the Minister of Justice.
THE CONTROVERSY
More than 50 bloggers commented. The real controversy at this stage is whether the Petition was heard, determined and/or concluded by the CC in accordance with the law relating to election petitions, which I say it was NOT.
It is NOT practical for me to respond individually to bloggers as I usually do. However, my response covers the pertinent common comments encompassing the opposing bloggers represented by the indicated, even though many did not understand what they were commenting on.
I summarise the opposing views below:
-
That the petitioners and their lawyers are to blame for their alleged failure to give evidence within 14 days;
-
That the 14 days limitation in the Constitution is mandatory; and
-
That it is not practical to nullify the election of a president in an African setting.
THE LAW
The law guiding elections in general, and specifically Presidential Elections, is found in the Constitution of Zambia Chapter 1, as amended by the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act Number 2 of 2016, which was assented to by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on 5th January 2016, in full public view at the Independence Stadium at Lusaka, Zambia.
-
JURISDICTION OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
The jurisdiction to hear and determine presidential elections in Zambia is vested exclusively in the Constitutional Court of Zambia (CC) in Article 128 which provides:
128 (1) Subject to Article 28, the Constitutional Court has original and final jurisdiction to hear –
-
a matter relating to the President, Vice-President or an election of a President.
COMMENT: In this regard the CC is the Court of First Instance as well as the Final Court, whose decisions are NOT appealable. For this jurisdiction to be triggered there has to be a declaration of the election result by the Returning Officer, contemporaneous with the completion of the vote totalling phase of the presidential election. This is then followed by a complaint, otherwise called a petition, by a petitioner indicating the grounds and naming who should answer the said petition. The parties to the petition must present their case and legal arguments, at the end of which the CC deliberates, analyses and declares its order or judgement, almost always in Open Court. I contend that the CC itself, not the parties, MUST drive the process at every stage to its logical conclusion of delivering the final verdict on the challenged election result.
I contend that Public Policy is that only a democratically elected Zambian shall assume and retain the Office of President, hence it is imperative for a petition that has been filed in time to be heard and determined, following evidence and legal arguments by both sides. Beyond the preservation of the right to petition, a credible final determination of a petition ensures the peaceful continuation of Zambia as a multiparty and democratic sovereign state. I contend that failure to hear and determine any petition conclusively will always have a negative effect on the very issues that the Government keeps talking about without acting, namely the unity, security and stability of the state. I contend that it is criminal to refuse to secure ballots when demanded by a petitioner. I further contend that to refuse or neglect to hear and determine a petition filed within the prescribed period borders on treason, as that act threatens the very existence of Zambia as a democratic sovereign state. This impasse could lead to citizens completely losing confidence in the judicial system and consequently resorting to unconventional means to redress their grievances.
Article 47 provides as follows:
(1): “Election to the office of President shall be conducted directly, under a majoritarian electoral system, where the winning candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the valid votes cast, and in accordance with Article 101”.
The said Article 101 provides
(1) ‘A president shall be elected by registered voters in accordance with Article 47 (1) and this Article’.
(2) the Returning Officer shall declare the presidential candidate who receives more than fifty percent of the valid votes cast during the election as President-elect.
(3) ….
(4) A person may within seven days of the declaration made under clause (2) petition the Constitutional Court to nullify the election of a presidential candidate who took part in the initial ballot on the ground that –
-
the person was NOT validly elected;
-
that a provision of this Constitution relating to presidential elections or other law was not complied with.
(5) The Constitutional Court SHALL HEAR an election petition filed in accordance with clause (4) within 14 days of the filing of the petition.
(6) The Constitutional Court may, AFTER HEARING AN ELECTION PETITION –
a. declare the election of the presidential candidate valid.
b. nullify the election of the presidential candidate; or
c. disqualify the presidential candidate from being a candidate in the second ballot.
(7) A decision of the Constitutional Court made in accordance with clause (6) is final.
COMMENT: I contend that once the election result declared by the Returning Officer is challenged, all acts related to the purported election of a presidential candidate are brought in issue and should be examined and resolved by the CC after hearing and analysing the evidence and legal arguments submitted for and against. I contend that before concluding the election petition the CC would receive evidence from all parties to the petition in order to be satisfied that only valid votes of registered voters were cast and counted and that the more than 50 % threshold declared by the Returning Officer consisted only of the said valid votes. I say that there is no provision for assumptions, guesswork, technical gymnastics let alone Kangaroo Courts!
-
The Electoral Process Act Number 35, 2016
Article 48 of the Constitution as amended provides that “the electoral process for electing a President, Member of Parliament or councillor shall be as prescribed.”
COMMENT: On 6th June 2016 President Lungu assented to The Electoral Process Act Number 35, 2016, which is now the prescribed Act of Parliament for the electoral process.
Section 3 of the said Act Number 35, 2016 provides the following guiding principles for application in the conduct of elections, inter alia:
(d) Transparent and credible electoral process.
(l) Transparent, accurate and reliable vote counting procedure.
(q) Impartial handling of election complaints.
COMMENT: Clearly a petitioner asking, for instance, for the verification and/or recounting of the ballots is exercising the right to petition and be heard on the Returning Officer’s declared results and wishes to ensure a transparent, credible, accurate and reliable result. I contend that such an effort to demand to be heard cannot and ought NOT to be impeded by technical road blocks such as the now infamous 14 day limitation that has been totally abused.
The reason for the CC declining to continue to hear the petition on the scheduled 5th September 2016 was that the Court’s jurisdiction had expired at midnight of the night of 2nd September 2016. If this be so, where did the Court suddenly find the jurisdiction to deliver the “judgement” on 5th September 2016 as alleged by the Minister of Justice? Further, if the Court had no jurisdiction on 5th September 2016 it is contended that their Order given within jurisdiction before midnight on 2nd September 2016 which properly adjourned the hearing to 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th September 2016 for the continued hearing of the petition remains undisturbed until it is PROPERLY REVIEWED, with the parties in attendance and making submissions before the CC’s next order.
14 DAYS TO NOWHERE
The principals of judicial authority are enunciated in Part III of the amended Constitution. Article 118 provides thus:
-
The judicial authority of the Republic derives from the people of Zambia and SHALL BE EXERCISED IN A JUST MANNER AND SUCH EXERCISE SHALL PROMOTE ACCOUNTABILITY.
-
In exercising judicial authority, the courts shall be guided by the following principles:
(e) justice shall be administered without undue regard to procedural technicalities.
COMMENT: I contend that the 14 day limitation is a procedural technicality which should be applied and/or interpreted in the interests of justice, and more importantly in the promotion of public policy, transparency and accountability.
While clause (5) of Article 101 provides that the Constitutional Court shall hear an election petition filed in accordance with clause (4) within 14 days from the date of filing the petition, it does not state what happens if the 14 days lapse; it is silent on this serious issue. However it is my contention that Clause (6) provides the missing piece in this “14 days jigsaw puzzle” by providing:
Article 101 clause (6) The Constitutional Court may, after hearing an election petition (my emphasis AFTER HEARING AN ELECTION PETITION), –
a) declare the election of the presidential candidate valid;
b) nullify the election of the presidential candidate; or
c) disqualify the presidential candidate from being a candidate in the second ballot.
(7) A decision of the Constitutional Court made in accordance with clause (6) is final.
COMMENT: I contend that clause (6) has filled in the blank in clause (5) that the HEARING is followed by the DETERMINATION which culminates in the orders or declarations promulgated in clause (6). As I put it in my earlier article, WHERE THERE IS A RIGHT THERE IS A REMEDY (or relief). Simply put, judgement consists of HEARING the evidence including cross examination and legal arguments, followed by DETERMINATION including analysing the case presented by each side and finally followed by DELIVERY of the actual findings and/or judgement. I say that there is no such judgement on record of the Hichilema/Mwamba election petition as alleged by the Minister of Justice.
I conclude this “14 days” saga by questioning the justice and reasonableness of this technical impediment. The 14 days begins to run from the date of filing the petition. If the petition is filed, say on the seventh day, it means that the petitioner has already lost seven days of hearing time and remains with only seven days to present witnesses and prosecute the petition; but now take away Case Management days by the Court, what remains? – this is a very inconsiderate, provocative and dangerous joke, thanks to the sleeping MPs! I submit that the 14 days may actually have NOT expired, hence the need for a proper computation and verification of the 14 days. In this regard the case Godfrey Miyanda & Another v Attorney General, per Tamula Kakusa, J (High Court, May 5, 2005 unreported) may be instructive.
Lastly, I have ignored the ridiculous argument by the opposing bloggers that it is impractical to overturn an election petition in an “African setting”. Well then, throw into the dustbin President Lungu’s signed Constitution which provides for petitions and the nullification of elections; and so let the panga games thrive and continue to grow!
CONCLUSION
There is no conclusion to the Hichilema/Mwamba petition as alleged by the Honourable Minister of Justice. I challenge him and his “PF Government” to publish the application for the CC to review its Order of 2nd September 2016, adjourning the petition to 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th September 2016 for continued hearing. Obviously it cannot be the Petitioners who applied since they have gone to the High Court to challenge the purported decision of the CC.
I have no ulterior motive as alleged by some bloggers. I played my role as a responsible and patriotic citizen by directly advising President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in writing, in a timely manner, NOT to sign the Constitution with his eyes closed as he had promised to do; well he signed and the rest is history!
GODFREY MIYANDA,
BRIGADIER GENERAL,
ONE OF MANY CONCERNED ZAMBIANS
[22ND APRIL 2017]
The real question is the role of Judges in the ConCourt. Are they mere spectators of squabbling lawyers while they (the judges) keep an eye on the stopwatch or are they supposed to manage the court proceedings so that at the end of 14 days they can deliver a verdict? Since the judges treated the 14 days as casual, business as usual, starting court proceedings at 10:00, having extended lunch breaks and closing the sessions at 16:00, and never sitting during evenings and weekends, the 14 days was just a mere excuse for not delivering a verdict. The judges are a disgrace to themselves, their families and the nation. Justice has not been done.
Gen. I now see reason you get misled & in process mislead others. 14 day period for hearing petition is not procedural technicality sir just as 7 day limitation period for filing petition is not. These are legal provisions in art 101 of Constitution & you’ve even cited them. Justice is not 1 sided or emotional but objective. If you miss either 7 days or 14 days then petition is illegal. If you recall I previously challenged your stance on BoR under the referendum. BoR attempted in art 36 to expand right to fair trial beyond criminal matters. Perhaps UPND could’ve used this. But most of you were too emotional & failed to see immense opportunity expanded BoR offered. Even then UPND was given every opportunity but failed to present any evidence during 14 days. Nothing could’ve been unfair…
If you recall I previously challenged your stance on BoR under the referendum. BoR attempted in art 36 to expand right to fair trial beyond criminal matters. Perhaps UPND could’ve used this. But most of you were too emotional & failed to see immense opportunity expanded BoR offered. Even then UPND was given every opportunity but failed to present any evidence during 14 days. Nothing could’ve been unfair following lapse of 14 days. That’s the irresponsibility I always question by some of you who are always objecting even straightforward things or things that are good for the country. God help us to be sincere with ourselves & others who respect our opinions!
If I had a choice of an unqualified lawyer like the general and Lungu. The General will be my choice. There is logic and substance as well as wisdom in his statements. The sentiment s echoed by the General are shared by many well meaning Zambians. No matter what Lungu does he will always be a suspect of illegitimacy and illegally acquiring power – trouble will follow him. The only way is to go defend his legitmacy in court and use no other means like police and his thugs/criminals at state house.
@Chosen One – you miss the point of what is going on. Under Lungu, it does not matter what is in the Constitution. Lungu abuses the courts and the PFolice to twist the law to his needs. You can extend the BoR as much as you want and Lungu will not respect them. His own Constitution required hin to hand over the Presidency to the Speaker when a petition was raised. Did he do it?
Brig General Miyanda,
I salute you , on behalf of the silent majority, who do not participate in these debates which most of the time , are dominated by persons diametrically opposed to the public interest. What is the public interest? It is described in part by the clause you have ably referred to: JUSTICE, ACCOUNTABILITY, TRANSPARENCY and CREDIBLE COURT PROCESS. In the absence of which “let the panga games begin!”
Spot on General!
Thanks Gen,and for all their glamour the bloggers have gone to sleep.
Clearly unable to contend what you have spelt out. It is good you take note and respond to Bloggers.
Thanks again for correcting the impressions wrong or right by some bloggers.
So remains the question……when will CC hear and determine the petition?
The ConCourt judges failed to manage the court proceedings. It is the equivalent of a football referee who concentrated on his stopwatch and disregarded the players who kept on kicking the ball out of play all the time or the keeper who held onto the ball for dozens of minutes in an apparent attempt to disrupt or delay play. If in football the referee would redcard such players, how come the ConCourt judges failed to control proceedings to enable them reach a verdict within whatever 14 days they chose to limit proceedings? Is the ConCourt proceedings more stoopid than a game of football? (Admission: I believe football is a pointless and useless sport!)
@Brg Miyanda, yours is a better break down on areas of contention than that of the legal team HH/ Mwamba took which clearly lacked consistency and substance in their arguments- the issue being the 14 days! Whether 14 days had passed or not-I think the other matter one must consider is the logic and preparedness of the plaintiff’s team- if one knows it takes 5 hours say for concrete to set and you only have one hour left in the work day to complete the task of building on top of that concrete then its obvious you won’t make the day’s time limit. Same applies with this matter- HH’s team’s time wasting tactics were meant to frustrate the court to pass its ruling as a result of their unpreparedness.
If that 5 hours time we have left is for concrete for the foundations of our country and we find our self short of 5 hours are we going to continue building the faulty foundations of the country ?
It seems lungu would rather be called a theif than address people who suspect he stole the elections.
When the wise don’t speak, the number of f00ls multiplies! Thanks General for your usual wise counsel! It’s just that Zambians don’t know what is good for them! They are easily cheated and will always make wrong choices because they are easily enticed with political gifts and will easily throw away their moral standard for a few pieces of silver. Those potholes KK made in their minds will be difficult to mend! Maybe KK was right to conclude that Zambia is full of nothing but stup!d !d!ots!
Well this is a good effort from a self learnt lawyer. I also seem yo agree that the 14 days limitations is an impendment to justice. I have a problem however on when the counting begins. It should begin from the day the petition is lodged with the CC.
I don’t agree that CC could have ignored the procedural requirement in this case. Its important to reflect on the intentions of limiting the number of days for hearing a presidential petition. I think its for the common good that presidential petitions and timely heard and disposed off. There is also another law I am not able to cite which states that where the period for a hearing a case is specofied, the courts can’t adjust it. So the intentions are very clear, there is need for a time limit in hearing presidential petitions but as…
The real point is regardless of when the counting of days started, the judges should have dealt with the matter with the urgency and skill the matter required. Instead they dealt with the matter casually, starting late, having long lunch breaks and closing early. They did not work late nor over the weekends and only panicked on the last Friday when they sat in the evening. The judges behaved in typical filaisova chaotic Bemba style without worrying about the consequences.
@munone.. general is correct the petition was not heard. Nothing to do with his performance in politics. Use you brain next time if you have one to comment on topic at hand.
The ConCourt judges themselves did not know when the 14 days expired. That is why on the last Friday of the hearing they worked up to midnight (for the first time in the petition) and then the following Monday they took a vote and decided that the 14 days was over and they could not deliver the verdict. If the judges understood what the 14 days were, would they have deliberated responsibly and worked late every day and over the weekends to ensure that the verdict could have been delivered in time? Clearly the judges were incompetent and/or dishonest in their behaviour.
Thanks General for your useful explanation. Those who have ears have heard u. Its very clear that CC miserably failed to Hear the Petition and without Hearing the Petition it could not determine the case and then issue its final declaration. The Petition is very much alive and awaiting Hearing in Court. The mishandling of the Presidential Petition has brought Zambia to the brink of a Civil War. In a normal Constitutional Democracy these Concourt Judges would be charged with Treason for causing heightened Tension,disharmony and Political instability in Zambia. The Disputed and Petitioned 2016 Election is haunting Zambia and ECZ and Concourt are the main culprits for the state of affairs in Zambia today.
The truth of the matter is that the case was NOT heard and that is all the General is saying. so all of you trying to twist his statement are not being fair to my neighbor. That is the fact that the case was not heard. we saw how the courts wanted to go on leave on a Monday so that the opposition couldn’t submit their case, they had to so a few minutes before 17 hours on a Friday. all those were signs that the case wouldn’t receive a fair hearing.
The best a lawyer can do when he realise that another person has a valid point is to oblige to the facts. The General(Miyanda) has a point in law.
Currently , the government is reported to fine tune the constitution to address lacunas in the Amended Constitution.
Fine tuning is nowhere in law and I don’t what the government mean by fine tuning.
May we do the best for our country and cease to serve our own interest…
Had our leaders meant well and enacted good laws immediately we got independence, we could have been a shining examples to the world.
But alas, patronage has been the order of the day to this day… Just look at the comments from some bloggers….. very shameful, tribal, deriding, and backward….
@Kafunya, if 3.5 provinces gave enough votes to HH such that Lungu had to rig and merely win by 13,000 votes, then what was the real number of votes for HH in the 6.5 provinces that could not give Lungu a clear majority? Lungu had to rig despite blowing $9.2 billion on fake projects, what does that say about his so-called win?
Brig. General Miyanda… Great analysis and strong arguments. But what do you suggest should be next course of action given the CC door and indeed the legal route is blocked?
An international court with proper judges. Not the corrupt carders we have as judges and useless chief justice. Who should have prohibited all legal offices from swearing in anyone until all issues were amicably resolved to the statisfication of all parties. Now you have a president haunted by the truth and trying to prove his legitmacy through violent means and not through the court
This is the danger this country is in. It is a pity that even the so called justice minister seems not to know when the case should be deemed to have reached conclusion that satisfies both parties, the complainant and the defendant. Worse for the zealots who do not pay attention to details. General, your article is well articulated and this is exactly what some of us have been asking ourselves if ever that case came to a logical conclusion. This is to say; were the elections upheld as validly conducted, who was declared winner? Your explanation can only be appreciated by those with neutral standing and not those who are partisan, unfortunately. What is more disappointing is that even the clergy who are supposed to give spiritual guidance has taken sides and has been blinded by money.
Thanks Miyanda, you are now lecturing me. Message is clear hope govt officials will swallow their pride and listen. They are treating their friends unfairly. What goes around, comes around.
I agree with everything else General Miyanda expressed except this statement: “The 14 days begins to run from the date of filing the petition. If the petition is filed, say on the seventh day, it means that the petitioner has already lost seven days of hearing time and remains with only seven days to present witnesses and prosecute the petition…”. The General appears to have confused himself on “day of declaration of winner” and “day of filing of petition”. Even if petition is filed 7 days after declaration of winner, the number of days for hearing of petition remain 14, and not 7 as the General is suggesting. The 14 day period does not start running from day of declaration of winner but day of filling of petition.
The objective of Concourt in a Presidential Petition is to hear the Petition,determine it and after weighing the evidence given by the Respondents and Petitioners arrive at a Judgment declaring the Election Winner Duly Elected as President of Zambia. The onus is on Concourt to arrive at a Verdict at the end of a Petition Hearing Process. Its not for the Petitioners and Respondents to guide the Court Petition Hearing process. It is Concourt’s duty to guide the Hearing and deliver a Final Judgment. CC did not do this so the Petition remains to be heard. Without a CC declariation the Inauguration is Null and Void. So Zambia has no Legitimate President at State House today and at Law. The Petition once properly lodged and accepted by Concourt it Nullifies the ECZ declaration of the the…
Your explanation is what a normal human being would understand. Not what those ConCourt monkeys did.
