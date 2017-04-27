Finance Minister Felix Mutati says Zambia’s engagement with the IMF and the World Bank during the just ended spring meetings in Washington, D.C, has produced positive results beyond government’s expectations.

Mr. Mutati has since announced that the Vice Presidents of World Bank and the IMF are separately scheduled to visit Zambia to consolidate the outcomes of the meetings.

He says the World Bank Vice president will visit Zambia in June to explore means on how Zambia can accelerate the absorption rate for close to One billion U.S dollars of the Bank’s portfolio covering poverty reduction, agriculture, irrigation, Water and Sanitation.

According to Mr. Mutati, the World Bank delegation will also engage government on IDA 18, a program under which the country is set to secure additional resources to help stabilise and grow the local economy.

Mr. Mutati has explained that the IMF vice president will next week be in Livingstone to discuss how Zambia can use Capital markets to scale up investments.

He says the two high profile visits by the IMF and World Bank will put Zambia on the global sport light as a key destination for increased investments.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Washington, D.C, Mr. Mutati also disclosed that the International Finance Corporation team will next month visit Zambia to engage the Private sector on opportunities for long term financing.

Mr. Mutati said the financing opportunities may be provided through the Development Bank of Zambia and other banks.

The Finance Minister led the Zambian delegation to the Spring meetings in Washington, D.C where negotiations for an IMF financial package for a home grown stabilisation and growth program were concluded pending the board’s approval.

Mr. Mutati was accompanied by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga, Permanent Secretary in Charge of Economic Affairs Mukuli Chikuba and Bank of Zambia Governor Dr. Denny Kalyalya along with other senior government officials.