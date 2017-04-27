By Kennedy Kamba
Amnesty International Statement demanding Opposition Leader’s unconditional release following what they Consider Trumped-up treason charges
Lusaka, 26th April 2017 – Regarding the statement attributed to Amnesty International, the general public would appreciate if the authors provided the necessary legal provisions on which they base their demand for the unconditional release of the named incarcerated Opposition leader. Short of these legal frameworks, it becomes nothing but a mere attempt to promote lawlessness and undermine courts of competent jurisdiction in Zambia.
Amnesty International knows too well that there is no law that permits the Executive to interfere in a matter that is rightfully before the Courts. The Head of State swore to uphold the Zambian constitution and we are shocked at the levels of instigation from Amnesty International for the Executive to breach the supreme law of the land. Calling on the Executive to interfere in a matter before a competent court of jurisdiction is an attempt to short-circuit the separation of powers and further undermine the integrity of the judiciary in Zambia.
The Zambian public does not think Amnesty International wishes to take the front seat in promoting lawlessness in a matter that is before the Courts of law.
This is therefore a clarion call on Amnesty International to instead focus on calling for a speedy, free and fair trial in the case of the incarcerated Opposition leader as the rules of natural justice demand for.
Signed By: Kennedy Kamba
PF Provincial Youth Chairperson
This chairman is brave i thought the party president instructed not comment on HH.
ZHouse Fly
Not even the rules Edgar sets are followed.And I can assure you there will be nothing Edgar can doIt is like the man has surrendered his powers to the likes of Kamba and Kaiser.
And this article has not been written by Kamba we know his calibre,he cant write like this.
Total chaos. Nobody respects Lungu in PF. They know how he got to be President of both PF and Zambia.
Mr. Kamba,
Why are you jumping the gun and ask for “…calling for a speedy, free and fair trial in the case of the incarcerated Opposition leader as the rules of natural justice demand for…” instead of clarifying current issue of DEFECTIVE and ILLEGAL charges which do NOT meet minimum standards required by the rules of natural justice?
By the way, are you aware that the same rules of natural justice are based on the RIGHT TO BE HEARD in any legal proceedings?
Think about before “advising” learned persons/authors and legal experts of the organisation like AI.
You just shoot yourself in the foot Mr. Kamba!!!
Well spoken, the world knows that they are UPND.
Pathetic! Is it dullness that you don’t know who Amnesty International are?
Dont be blind or pretend to be a child @ Buck Teeth Lungu, you know the truth.
BTL
To these kaponyas every one who questions their corrupt rule of laws is UPND.
Lungu now is so desperate for recognition that he going opening a one room cold room and calling it a medicine manufacturing plant.
Ndaseka nebo mwandi.Everyone is a layer in Zambian Politikisi even a provincial YOUTH chairperson is able to respond to issues like this one?
Rubbish
A provincial nobody ftom pf responding to amnesty international. The embarrassment of it all. …
These uneducated, useless Professional failures (PF) members. Please don’t embrass the country which already is seen as a shame for based on unprofessional behaviour of almost all state institutions. Policemen are carders, Judges are corrupt and behaviour like carders, chief justice cannot defend the constitution and judiciary. The list goes on. The fact is Lungu has failed to govern. He is busy conducting ministerial work of commissioning almost anything to try look like he is hard working. Sends thugs and criminals in police uniform to behave in a holigaan manner against an innocent citizen all because he wanted to defend the truth by wanting the petition to be heard.
just another dunderhead..dioes he know what he’s talking about..watch the space..time will tell kamba
Amnesty International is a civil society for promoting respect of human rights, rule of law and good governance. Through its programs, the AI makes a contribution to world peace and justice. The role of AI in this matter is one of advocacy and public litigation. The AI is standing on the argument that Republican president in theory and practice yields soft power and influence as arbiter. Soft power is achieved through appointment of Chief Justice and Director of Public Prosecution. It is also achieved through the preserve of exercising the protection of vital national interests. Vital national interests include peace and tranquility that is regarded and considered as such by community leaders, including religious leaders, labor leaders, intellectuals and leadership of opposition parties…
The AI is standing on the argument that Republican president in theory and practice yields soft power and influence as arbiter. Soft power is achieved through appointment of Chief Justice and Director of Public Prosecution. It is also achieved through the preserve of exercising the protection of vital national interests. Vital national interests include peace and tranquility that is regarded and considered as such by community leaders, including religious leaders, labor leaders, intellectuals and leadership of opposition parties. On that basis, there is no doubt that AI is shaking the tree for the fruit to drop down. Or do you want the tree to fall down instead?
Do you think this numbskull called Kamba can even understand what you are trying to explain my dear, we are indeed in deep sh.it sharing the same country with the likes of these fo.ols
Who wrote this for him?