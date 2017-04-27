By Kennedy Kamba

Amnesty International Statement demanding Opposition Leader’s unconditional release following what they Consider Trumped-up treason charges

Lusaka, 26th April 2017 – Regarding the statement attributed to Amnesty International, the general public would appreciate if the authors provided the necessary legal provisions on which they base their demand for the unconditional release of the named incarcerated Opposition leader. Short of these legal frameworks, it becomes nothing but a mere attempt to promote lawlessness and undermine courts of competent jurisdiction in Zambia.

Amnesty International knows too well that there is no law that permits the Executive to interfere in a matter that is rightfully before the Courts. The Head of State swore to uphold the Zambian constitution and we are shocked at the levels of instigation from Amnesty International for the Executive to breach the supreme law of the land. Calling on the Executive to interfere in a matter before a competent court of jurisdiction is an attempt to short-circuit the separation of powers and further undermine the integrity of the judiciary in Zambia.

The Zambian public does not think Amnesty International wishes to take the front seat in promoting lawlessness in a matter that is before the Courts of law.

This is therefore a clarion call on Amnesty International to instead focus on calling for a speedy, free and fair trial in the case of the incarcerated Opposition leader as the rules of natural justice demand for.

Signed By: Kennedy Kamba

PF Provincial Youth Chairperson