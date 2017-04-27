U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has written to President Edgar Lungu regarding the imprisonment of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Amid court proceedings against Mr. Hichilema beginning Tuesday and reports that his health is deteriorating in prison, Senator Cardin also raised his case at a briefing with reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday, urging Mr. Hichilema’s release from prison and that he be treated in accordance with Zambian law.
In his letter to President Lungu, Senator Cardin noted, “Zambia is one of Africa’s most established democracies, with a long tradition of political pluralism, respect for human rights and democracy, and peaceful resolution of conflict. I am concerned that Mr. Hichilema’s detention signals the potential closing of political space in your country.”
“I urge you to take proactive steps to bring an end to politically motivated arrests, and ensure that officials who engage in such actions are held accountable in accordance with Zambian law. I also hope that you and all political actors will exercise restraint, respect the rule of law and follow due process, as expected by the Zambian people,” Senator Cardin continued.
The full text of Senator Cardin’s letter follows:
Dear President Lungu:
I write with concern about the detention of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema in the wake of the raid on his residence on April 10, and urge you to ensure that he is treated humanely, in accordance with the rights put forth in the Zambian constitution and the African Charter of Human and Peoples Rights, to which Zambia is a signatory.
Zambia is one of Africa’s most established democracies, with a long tradition of political pluralism, respect for human rights and democracy, and peaceful resolution of conflict. I am concerned that Mr. Hichilema’s detention signals the potential closing of political space in your country.
During last year’s general elections, the Independent Broadcasting Authority suspended licenses for three broadcast stations and raided a newspaper, ostensibly for non-tax compliance. There were also arbitrary arrests of opposition leaders and journalists.
The most recent State Department Country Report for Human Rights indicates that your government has only taken “selective and halting steps to prosecute or punish officials who committed these abuses, targeting mostly those who opposed the ruling party.” I urge you to take proactive steps to bring an end to politically motivated arrests, and ensure that officials who engage in such actions are held accountable in accordance with Zambian law. I also hope that you and all political actors will exercise restraint, respect the rule of law and follow due process, as expected by the Zambian people.
RB told lungu that he will handle USA… Now you see, even kalaba is hiding, kampyongo is blowing his nose now.. Mpyooooo, things are not looking good
Shammah Bushiri’s prophecy will soon be fulfilled.
Well, the 1991 return to multiparty or democracy made headlines and to just come and return this country to one party state inter-alia dictatorship is worrisome. The achievements made in consolidating our democracy have all but been wiped out by this regime. We will not forget this as the growing generation. We have witnessed what it means to leave the country in the hands of lowly educated people. Suddenly the police have become a party vigilante wing arresting citizens for divergent views and cooking up all sorts of stories on them. Cry my beloved country!!
Mushota it does not matter if he is the same as Stephen Masumba, he is still an official in th U.S.A govt. Unlike you my friend who was even denied being a stripper coz of your caster semanya kind of looks
The Free World should not stand by while a dictator is flexing his muscles. If Americans and the British learnt anything from the rise of Hitler and other despots like Mugabe is that the earlier you nip their growth in the bud the cheaper it will be all around. People do not have to die and economies collapse. Please help Zambians to stop Lungu in his tracks while little damage has been done. It is now or never.
I thought you referred to Zambia as your country .Now you are saying “we should ” which means you are recognising yourself as one .
Our laws were used to incarcerate HH not American Laws. HH has rights to his medical aid and he has full access to his Doctor. The said remandee endangered the life of the president. Is this senator one of VJ’s friends that ECL was talking about? He sounds extremely ignorant about what is obtaining in the country, our laws and circumstances leading to HH’s arrest. Yes give HH medicare but let him face the law. We are interested to seeing if the accused really committed treason. If not, he will be a free citizen again. That’s the Rule of Law now! No one is saying HH is guilty or Innocent. Let the law take its course, please!
Hakainde is not being detained without charges like used to be during KK time under the Preservation of Public Security Act. Ask VJ
HH is being treated humanely, with full access to his attorneys, and medical attention. He’s also been appearing in courts when most remandees don’t get such court appearance priorities.
I am interested in seeing justice being done. If he committed no offense, the courts will free him
Why are people calling for HH to be released without being accorded a chance to prove his innocence while at the same time want the dismissed petition to be heard?
You can’t have it both ways
I am just waiting for one Empty Tin like Father Bwalya to ask – who the USA is?…forgetting who is funding those $400m sewer works in Lusaka.
A senator is just like an MP in Zambia with no real muscle. Ignore him and let the law run its course.
From HH’s fellow masonic friend. So, what do you expect?
He must concentrate on taking guns out of the street, there are killings on the streets every hour – that is an international concern and not HH case.
Thanks for mentioning that ‘he be treated according to the Zambian law’, well thats what HE EL is doing.
Most Zambian do not understand the power of the Senate in the US government. Read the American Constitution. Stop being lazy!
Senator mind your own business. Why don’t you write to Trump to stop all the injustices happening in America right now!
Thank you Senator. Please notify President DJ Trump to play his music on this illegal president. Lungu you are in hot water. If I were you I would just let the petition be heard. You are accumulating more problems for yourself. You ending will not be good.
1plus1 – you are right Zambians are lazy…you have one here comparing a US Senator to an MP..this selfsame Senator has further stated thst he will present the matter in Congress.
I advised here that PF messed up arrested that man on trumped up charges especially that Mutati is flying back and forth to Washington begging for loans….really laughable…then you have the imbeciles in UPND who have been distracted by PF as they have no focus at this moment they have no President or Vice.
Thank you for speaking out but give us time to learn from our on politics. Zambia is a sovereign nation.
Zambia is a sovereign nation only when it suits the PF Government. How should we start re-learning this thing called democracy when we were the peace bearers of the third World? Refuges from as far as Eastern Europe and the Middle east were seeking a peaceful life here from political persecution in their own countries.
yaba, aba nabo, ati sovereign but you are always running to these same people for aid. Insoni ebuntu ba mudala.
Lungu! Sit down and listen!!! Don’t drink your beer standing
Which Zambian law is he referring to? Our law states that all law breakers should be brought to? He conveniently did not talk about the offenses those arrested committed. Let’s us all respect the law.
Very wise observation. So what is the problem here! The arrests are under the law so what is he saying?
The brutal arrest of raiding a home in the middle of the night is and can never be lawful. Only a criminal or a terrorist can be treated like that. HH has always availed himself to law enforcement agencies once summoned. Stop being cadres and think rationally dear colleagues.
@Lezgee, even the Americans did not trash Osama bin Laden’s home like Lungu has done with HH’s. It is pure envy and jealousy that Lungu is not popular as HH is.
Worth reflecting on. We need to collaborate and not inflict fear in those that oppose us. Zambia is for all of us. However, respect for those that govern us must not be ignored.
People with sensitive egos like Lungu should not be in politics. Politics is not about respecting authority. If you want that go and create your own kingship or chiefdom where your serfs can kowtow to u all day long.
ba Senator sit down. Chalo chesu. U don’t hear us writing to Trump over North Korea or Syria. Mind yours, we mind ours. Mxxxii
If it is your chalo, get the hell out of state house and go back to Luapula. Your village rules do not apply in running a country.
whatever you say, just know that the world is watching your country because Zambia is the mirror and example of a young Democratic country.
But we are really looked down upon by these guys. A senator(MP) commanding the President?? What insipid folly. Think of it a Zambian MP commanding USA -President? Man , what was your good intention has been diluted by your lack of respect for our President. You should have asked your President Trump to talk to Lungu. Not you MP in the USA? Please have respect.
I suggest you put that in writing to the USA ambassador and deliver your letter to the embassy.
That’s what you get when your broke ass President flexes his puny muscle. A senator will deal with Zambia while Trump deals with Africa.
Because an MP in Zambia has to bootlick the president unlike in the other societies.
Because a president/Prime Minister does not have unbridled power like in Zambia.
Because the President in Zambia and his “hands” cannot with impunity “****” the constitution and get away with it, like it is in Zambia
Because human rights are seldom infringed upon.
That is the difference between a Senator and an MP
Mushota you are calling a senator of one of the most powerful countries in the world and one of zambias biggest benefactors …a political midget…
As much as this site is monitored by OP i can assure you the USA also monitors this site.
Thank you…” 27 year-old i know what I am talking about.”…….for embarrassing Zambia,
We comment about Malawi, SthAfrica, Namibia, Botswana so miss maturity think before you blog in future
Age doesnt give wisdom and you are a classic example
Get lost,
Zambian law is what he has been charged on and the man is a novice at it
You are a tool to know that ofcourse
In USA he is a giant and knows what he is saying.
Keep your comments to yourself where you are Cardin. Zambia is a sovereign state and we do not need your petty interference in our politics. What do these Neanderthals want from Zambia?
Aren’t these the mercenaries and Neo-Colonialist Capitalists to whom Hadolf Hitler (HH), Scott Mmembe Inc auctioned our country prior to the elections?
Ben Cardin Musa taniyo focus on North Korea!
Ask libya, Iraq, syria etc if they are not sovereign states.
“…What do these Neanderthals want from Zambia?…”
You get $500 million per year in aid from them. Expect critiscisim.
You just a big pf cadre with no brains
Under Lungu’s PF, Zambia has evidently deteriorated in so far as rule of law is concerned. Its amazing that he is supposed to be a Lawyer who should know better.
Lazy is not a good lawyer as he was barred by LAZ …no reputable company today would employ him with that record as the evidence is there to see in corruption in his govt. Its like employing an alcoholic to manage your bottle store and expecting to succeed.
Mr. Senator, your friend is being treated properly and in accordance with the Zambian Laws. In fact he is being handled as though he is not a suspect. All suspects in Zambia are loaded in a Kasalanga when taking them to courts of Laws. But your friend has been given a special Landcruiser and is even able to do postings on his facebook.
We have enough laws just like you have enough laws in USA. 2 days ago, your government carried out executions. Hon. Kalaba never wrote Trump because executions are within USA Laws. Just like this one, we are treating him in line with our Laws.
By the way, how did you know his name? Were you together in Primary School in Dundumwezi?
Some of you think this is funny, huh? Where are you getting your loans from?
Welcome to the high stakes game?
You just a big pf cadre with no brains
This man should also write to H.H that he should respect law of the land not writing on one sided. Mr President respect the law of the let him if found guilty should the law. Nothing to be intimidated be strong Mr President. This is a sovereign land no should control Zambia. Let him also write to Trump on mistreating Muslims.
Which President naimwe? Lungu the drunkard. You make me laugh
I dont recognise Lungu as my President? He stole
This man should also write to H.H that he should respect law of the land not writing on one sided. Mr President respect the law of our land and let him be jailed if found guilty. Nothing to be intimidated be strong Mr President. This is a sovereign land no one should control Zambia. Let him (Senator) also write to Trump on mistreating Muslims.
Please send Senator Cardin the movie HH created in Mongu (Motorcade saga) perhaps he will give it to Hollywood for RAMBO to create a movie that we can watch. The Americans are ashamed in their pants to decide for other nations anymore following the injustices there leader is doing to immigrants, Africans included. Shame on you Mr Cardin!!! As Zambians we are only answerable to our Creator… the Almighty GOD.
LOL- What? Send you tube video clips to senator Bardin? Clearly you don’t know that YouTube is an American video-sharing website headquartered in San Bruno, California.
And you claim you are answerable to the Almighty God? Well, may the Almighty God do unto you personally as you wish for and do unto HH personally, his family and all detained with him on trumped up charges.
Brabus; start with HH and let him humble himself and accept that our Almighty GOD reigns on anything on earth and he will be okay. He avoided all well meaning NATIONAL PRAYERS called to harness peace in this country. Now that our Almighty GOD has answered the prayers, no one can change that. Our GOD is a loving GOD.
Since when did a Senator start poking his nose in Sovereign States like ours? Does it mean that he is supporting what HH and his donkeys did to President Lungu in Mongu? Doesn’t this man realise that the President’s life was in danger, intentionally and knowingly caused by HH? Please show the Senator the video clip and lets hear his views thereafter. Can President Trump allow such to him? Lets be real, HH committed a very serious crime and the least the Senator could have done is to counsel HH and the UPND.
Zambia is a peaceful nation and shall remain so and those that want to disturb this will get the message loud and clear. I think the Senator should retract his letter to our President without delay.
If you live in a glass house don’t throw stones and if you cant take blows…
LOL – If you have evidence to show that HH did anything treasonable in Mongu, please please please hand it over to State prosecutors. The State prosecutors have NO EVIDENCE to support their allegations thus far. The You tube video clips do not show any admissible evidence to support a treason case. Period. If you are withholding evidence is an offence.
You talk of being a sovereign state yet you can not balance your budget or clean your own sewer systems…really shameful…where do you think that donor money comes from?
I see a lot of stupidity here from ignorant bloggers. Which law are you claiming to follow, if you can arrest someone for theft and when the court asks you to bring evidence, you change and claim that he wanted to steal. If he wanted to steal, why did you arrest him for theft in the first place? A serious Judge will order for the prosecutor’s brain test at Chainama.
I have just been informed by a colleague in the USA that the Senator is a fellow Freemason and you people in Zambia will now know where this is coming from.
More like Bowman Lusambo writing to Trump asking for the release of the Guantanamo Bay prisoners or his Tax Return. #IfintuNiTreason
Did the senator also wish the opposition leader dead? lol
You mean MP Bowman who is allowed to go with fellow ministers on a free two week course paid for by the Chinese govt.
@9.1 Mushota,you’re right its the same political midgets like this senator who cause confusions and wars in Africa because of their careless and unedited statements.Am sure he’s ignorant about sovereignty and Zambian laws.It can help for him to google about our laws or just to shut his ugly mouth.
but this is the trump guy been talked about?
anyway your man is being treated according to local laws apart from pepper spread on private parts
Zambia is now facing governance failure. Wickedness has taken over!
Thank you Senator. Hopefully he will hear you. He has so far listened to no one.
These PF empty tin beggers have created an even bigger mess…next the US will send their Ambassdor to visit HH in prison who will be refused entry and turned away. They are forgetting that Mutati is in Washington looking for $1.7 Billion…really laughable.
Mushota go back to Zambia if you support PF that much, stop talking nonsense and think like a grown up. If you think what happening is right I doubt your integrity.
Look at the caption of the picture and you will gauge the authenticity of this story.
Zambians, if it is not signed, dont take it as gospel truth.You must learn to stand up to anyone. When the so called big brother was accusing iraqi president Hussein of having WMD’s we were meant to believe but alas, it has turned out to be a lie hence another big brother Russia, wants to put this nonsence america wants to check
Gospel truth? I am sure you also assume everything in the White man’s bible is the truth.
WOW HH told you he was talking to TRUMP u were refusing, he called yesterday when he was in court as he was talking to family members at break time, but the GPS location showed COURT hence this senator picked the call, more to come wait for HH release muzanya elo kaza bwela HOT he wont say anything with regard to him being prisoned but will advocate for PETITION to be heard and he will repeat that ECL is not recognised by his party as a captain for zambia
@26 Anyoko, USUALLY SUCH INTERFERENCE JUST CAUSE HARM TO THE PERSON THEY INTEND TO HELP! Look at what happened to TSHIVANGIRAI! He was over supported by the West to a point of being perceived a WESTERN STOOGE! WHERE IS NOW? The ONLY PROBLEM HERE IS THAT PF ARE VERY DISORGANIZED TO MOUNT UNDERGROUND MANEUVERS TO EXPLAIN THIS SITUATION PROPERLY AND BUILD COALITIONS OF SUPPORT FOR THEMSELVES BUT….yaaaa! OTHERWISE THE SENATOR SHOULD KNOW THAT THE LAW IS BEING FOLLOWED!!
Senator Cardin’s letter shows unbridled bias. Here is where the Senator gets it wrong:
I write with concern about the detention of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema in the the wake of the raid on his residence on […]. END OF QUOTE.
The lawmaker should instead have written: […] IN THE WAKE OF HIS OBSTRUCTING THE PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADE […]
The world needs to understand that our dear HH did close the trap door on himself when he tested the law to its limit. Only a few days after the Mongu episode, the MAST quoted him as saying: “WE ARE CLOSE TO GETTING TO STATEHOUSE.”
Refer to The MAST of 11 April, 2017 headlined WE ARE CLOSER TO GETTING INTO STATE HOUSE, HH TELLS MONGU RESIDENTS.
At the same forum, GBM was quoted: IN AS FAR AS WE ARE CONCERNED, HH IS THE PRESIDENT.
The declaration…
This declaration followed up the Limulunga road delinquency and provided the state with the context within which to interpret the ‘obstruction’ and thus intention was imputed to what otherwise might have been a mere omission. A tamed (silent) tongue does not betray its owner.
Is Zambia not a sovereign state where there are laws that should be followed by all its citizens! How come outsiders are in the forefront dictating what our President should do, is that democracy! But we are really looked down upon by these guys. Is a senator not just an MP who has guts to command our President? Think of it a Zambian MP commanding the USA President!! Our good intention has been diluted by your lack of respect for our President. You should have asked your President Trump to talk to President Lungu.
@ VYAKULOLAVYE,
When Zambia’s money lenders see that the rule of law under which they lent Zambia the money is not being followed, they have are under obligation to stand up and point out the deviation they see. That is because the owners (Tax payers) of the money they have lent to Zambia require them to do so. Failure to that, they are voted out by tax payers in their respective Countries. As simple as that.
Stop begging money from other countries taxpayer then call yourself a Sovereign State.
If anyone has evidence to show that HH did anything treasonable in Mongu, please please please hand it over to State prosecutors. The State prosecutors have NO EVIDENCE to support their allegations thus far. The You tube video clips do not show any admissible evidence to support a treason case. Period. If anything, the clips exonarate HH from such an allegation.
If anyone is withholding credible evidence is an offence.
A MASON speaking for a mason.
Then don’t ask for their loans.
I am sure that if that guy was Zambian you would have called him a UPND cadre.
Two wrongs don’t make right.
Is it democracy to force the president to break the law by interfering in the judiciary? Is it bcoz his business partner is on the wrong side of the law that the president should release him? Mr senate plz, judiciary in Zambia is independent..! Not sure of American judiciary..! You are the same people busy forcing others to uphold the rule of law but u want our president not to follow the rule of law simply bcoz your business partner is a suspect. America America America..plz give us space to govern ourselves..!
@munene,
Please enlighten us:- What treasonable offence did HH commit in Mongu that he should be detained? Do you have any admissible evidence?
Another donkey’s friend. Let them keeping on barking until they vomit blood. 3/4 if not the all Zambia is in support of you Mr. President, let them mind their on business in their various countries where they pretend as if all is well with them. Why kuleta mulomo kuno have they failed to control Trump?
@lemba,
LOL – When Zambia’s money lenders see that the rule of law under which they lent Zambia the money is not being followed, they have are under obligation to stand up and point out the deviation they see. That is because the owners (Tax payers) of the money they have lent to Zambia require them to do so. Failure to that, they are voted out by tax payers in their respective Countries. As simple as that. Which part of this statement of fact don’t you understand?
You worship senator whatever, at your age and as a seasoned senator, you know that what happens in America, is for America and the American people. Equally, what happens in Zambia is for Zambia and the Zambian people. We understand that, you are the people who benefited from the atrocious acts of privatization, which your friend HH and the group handled carelessly. The country ( Zambia ) is in great problems Economically and Financially because of HH and his group, who after you milked them with Dollars ended up selling the birth rights of the Zambian people. You will all pay. GOD IS WATCHING.
But Americans fund your small budget so they are shareholders…whether you like it or not when you start cleaning your own soiled pants you can complain.
Due process of the law!
I would love to see printable copy if the Senator’s sentiment. Not what my eyes have been exposed to.
Mwanya, once the USA starts squeezing you, you will diarrhoea like Zimbabwe. Continue ukutumpa.
Well said senator, we are tired of telling our president to stop being partial in the dissemination of Justice in our nation. But so far no one can say anything contrary to what he wants or risk either to be arrested or fired if he is in govt. Keep pressurizing him so that we can see positive.
It is a good letter, It is arguing the President to treat HH in accordance with the laws of the land.
The good thing dear senator is that what you have asked for is what is happening. HI IS being treated in accordance with the laws of Zambia, not USA where HH would have died by now
Lungu is in serious problems. This why he wants to look like he working by doing work ministers are doing. Now the world has taken note of illegitmacy. I would strongly urge you to go to let the petition be heard and defend your legitmacy if indeed you are legitmate.
“Respect the rule of law and follow due process, as expected by the Zambian people”.
Senator Ben Cardin,
Thank you, for standing up for Zambian people.
Analysis on certain contraversial topics from refined analysts the likes of the Mwinelubemba the Chitimukulu is what a curious man like me definitely needs . The issue of RULE of LAW is not being clarified every time comments are made both from foreign and local commentators especially on recent events in Zambia. I’m wondering whether it’s deliberate concealment of its real meaning or just the common Oblivion of facts about our own systems. But what prompts people like senator Ben Cardin to just make unqualified comments about such important issue is what baffles me.. Is he also without substantial indepth understand of the Rule of Law? Upholding human rights outstands all other issues in all comments from those who perceive that those close to the corridors of power are abusive…
34.1 @ Brabus – If we borrow it does not mean that we should be controlled by the lender? There is terms and conditions accompanying that, so it does not mean that we should be slaves when we borrow after all we are paying with interest. It is their tax payer’s money also it is our tax payers money which will pay the loan. We have an obligation to pay back now tell me how do we pay back when we are busy doing tang of war among ourselves just because someone lost the elections. No respect for the Head of State, burning of buildings so to you the government should turn a blind eye to these? Is not the same borrowed money which was used to build? The lender should even help us to catch the wrong doers than telling us to let them scotch free. As for being voted out even PF will be voted…
@lemba:
Your initial question @34 was:- “Why kuleta mulomo kuno?”
Good you now understand and agree the money lender (Senator Bardin) is under obligation to stand up and point out the deviation from rule of law they see, on behalf of American taxpayers. Slavery? I don’t understand how slavery comes into the picture…
Now you have changed tone and you are saying “…The lender should even help us to catch the wrong doers…”
So my question to you is:- Where is the evidence to show that HH did anything treasonable in Mongu, The State prosecutors have NO SUCH EVIDENCE to support that allegations thus far. The You tube video clips do not show any admissible evidence to support a treason case. Period. If anything, the clips exonerate HH from such an allegation. So why are you supporting…
Cont’d. ..So why are you supporting the illegality of the detention if you are for the rule of law?
Clearly the senator has been reading fabricated stories about this issue hence his disorientation. “….urging Mr. Hichilema’s release from prison and that he be treated in accordance with Zambian law”. But that is exactly what is happening now. He hasn’t been jailed yet as he is appearing in a court of law and it is up to the court to convict him. Please get your facts aright, we don’t want your bombers to come here like you did with Iraq when you wrongly accused Sadam Hussein of keeping chemical weapons.
So, according to your understanding, you seriously believe it is completely lawful to detain someone for treason based on a hunch, in the absence admissible evidence? You think it is lawful?
cont. As for being voted out even PF will be voted out if they fail to rule to the tax payers expectations.
Lungu you are digging your own grave open your eyes.
Lungu is an empty tin with no vision…his only vision is 2021!!
Tell this Senator to reflect on the incalculable misery that the US has brought to the people of Iraq and Libya, by bulling the former leaders of these countries out of office. The US is the worst violator of human rights!
Zambian politics is just there to enrich themselves and their relatives. All of you id!ot cadres I hope you are getting a cut somewhere, otherwise, I would term you as mere [email protected]!d if you think Lungu or HH is there to look out for you and your well being.
…But is the rule how does the rule of law governs? Is there any set standing laws that applies to anyone in an event that a rule of law is violated? Does the rule of law breakdown the human rights? Is it Cognizant of and amicable to Criticism? Does the rule of law subscribe to mating out punitive and disciplinary measures to those who antagonize it? How does it reconcile human rights and non condonement law breakers? What is the RULE OF LAW ? if i may ask again. It seems to me that in the absence of expounded above board definition of the RULE OF LAW, to both the common man and to those in pursuit of the instruments of power even the most able bodied man will be rendered inept to rule another man.
Ignore this senator.he doesnt know what he is talking about.HH broke the law in mongu and the law has to take its course.if HH is innocent,the judges will clear him,if not he will be jailed.how many Zambian law breakers are in police cells?a lot.why havent these people asking Edgar Lungu to free HH are not talking about them?SO HH IS VERY SPECIAL?I TOTALLY AGREE WITH MUSHOTA.for Zambia to enjoy peace,HH must be jailed.his politics are evil!!!LOOK,I WAS IN LUAPULA RECENTLY AND SOME PEOPLE WERE ASKING “bushe icilema (hh) ecingalashupa Govnt?bamukake fye.SO THOSE PEOPLE IN THE NORTH WHO HAVE NOT SEEN HH THINK HE IS INVALID(ICILEMA)-KIKIKIKIKIKI!!!this senator was told lies by upnd cadres,hence writing such a letter.WHAT COULD HAVE HAPPENED IF HH BROKED DONALD TRUMP’S MOTORCADE?HE COULD…
2016 UN Assembly, President Lungu was scheduled to give his speech as the last president at midnight and sits were deserted. Thereafter, Madam Greenfield (US presidential represantative) warned Lungu over his disputed election to presidency marled (check spll) with violence and bloodshed. She said nevertheless, America will recognise your re-election but thatt you rule peacefully with respect to human rights and rule of law, failure to, national and international laws will follow you. This msg to Ecl was twisted on ZNBC TV 19hrs news. But picture from America even showed our President expressing his disappointment with US govt in front of journalists. Today Ecl has gone forth to do what he was advised not to. He is begging it. Let’s wait and see.
That is exactly what happened.
We all remember lungu complaining after being told off……
Ba senator, mukwai……..You think we are still in the colonial hangover? Forget it buddy. Stop meddling. You have serious issues in your America. I wonder why Russia and China do not meddle in other countries issues. America kulibonesha ta. UKO
LOL – Very funny. Are you related to Late Sata? Is America is a former colonial master?.
atase…………….uko