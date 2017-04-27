THE Zambia Correctional Services says it has 170 inmates on death row. The 170 comprises 168 males at Mukobeko Maximum Security Facility in Kabwe. The two women are confined to the female section.
Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Percy Chato said before the courts of law convicted and sentenced the 170 people to death for committing various capital offences, there had been no inmate on death row. The number had accumulated since July 16, 2015.
“As at July 16, 2015, there was no one on death row following the presidential clemency of 332 inmates by His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Republican President. The number has risen since honourable courts have continued committing inmates to prison,” he said.
Mr Chato, however, said in response to a Press query that no inmate on death row had been hanged since 1997.
Mr Chato said that the last Head of State to sign the death penalty which eventually led to the execution by hanging of eight inmates at Mukobeko Maximum Security Facility was Frederick Chiluba.
Dr Chiluba’s successor Levy Mwanawasa refused to sign the death penalty during his reign, the precedent which subsequent presidents in Rupiah Banda, Michael Sata and Mr Lungu have carried on.
“There is no legal backing as to whether execution must not be carried out, it is on the Christian tenets since Zambia was declared a Christian Nation,” Mr Chato said.
The death sentence should be abolished just put them on a life time imprison
If you are not killing them why is killing by hanging still in the constitution including the new one? yet same people preach a rule of law. Remove it the hell out of the constitution.
2) are we receiving this news because of HH’s case. Drop those stup!d charges.
As good as 169 men. Because you know who is as good as on it.
You know he is joining them. No man’s hands are too big and long to box with God.
Remember that.
Thanks
BB2014,16
Look we keep going in circles here and quiet frankly it’s getting on my nerves.
So here it is and this FACT.
HH has lost more presidential elections than M Sata.
Let me spin it the other way round. Thee has never been someone who has lost as many presidential elections and climbed to the summit.
Do I make myself clear ?
I will try again. HH is unlikely to ever win an election!
Questions you need to ask yourself is : why and how can you preach democracy in a country where you have flat out failed to entertain a conversion in your own party.
Di I have your attention now?
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Death penalty is not good, they should change all to life in imprisonment. That would be a blessing to HH.
So much for a Christian national. Killing people is not gonna make you a better society
Who are we to judge?
Some crimes are just too heinous that the death penalty should be an option. I mean if somebody is going to cause harm to vulnerable children, I think they should pay the ultimate price.
Why should the President have to sign for a death sentence? Does he sign for all other sentences of the courts of law? What are the statistics of innocent people being sentenced TO DEATH? I guess NIL. So let us proceed to hang the lot.
FREE ADVICE: Do not aspire for Zambian Presidency if you are uncomfortable to sign death sentences.
RECORDED HISTORY
On October 18, 2012, GBM said:
DEFENCE minister and businessman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says he was forced to go into active politics in order to successfully operate his businesses that were becoming difficult to run.[END QUOTE]
“Easterners are sly”.
~ GBM in 2013
When is Akainde going to be executed?
GBM and Nevers need to bring sanity to the Useless Ponyio Nyio Dogs (UPND) once Kaponya (HH) has been hanged or stoned to death.
Typical of a failed dictatorship. Better for lungu to die as he has done more harm to this country than any of those men and women
o i beg to ask a question, is the hangman on leave or retired or enjoying the Presidential amnesty on the death row inmates?
@6 NEZ, but Lungu is not the one charged with Treason, what’s the matter with you?
And I am not aware how anyone can commit treason against HH, since he is not the President and he has no government.
Lungu will surely hang for the 3 treasonable offences he has committed so far: 1. Disclosing Cabinet proceedings to Newton Ng’uni. 2. Keeping his Cabinet after Parliament was dissolved. 3. Not handing over the Presidency to the Speaker once the Presidential election petition was registered at the ConCourt. Those are hard facts. Lungu has better hope to become Life President.
quite frightening the rate of cases leading to this sentence.
I would keep the death penalty in our statute books until Mushota commits a public se.xual indiscretion then I will charge her with treason, trnt Judge Chinyama to convict her then hang her by her diminutive pancake titties until they are fully stretched out and she is pronounced dead ? by Dr Vongho!
IT IS A GOOD LAW BECAUSE IT ONLY RELATES TO TERMINATION OF THE LIVES OF THOSE WHO TERMINATE OTHER PEOPLE’S LIVES. SO LET THE DEATH SENTENCE BE RETAINED IN OUR STATUTE BOOKS. OTHERWISE MURDERERS LIKE PRECIOUS LONGWE WILL NOTE LEARN ANY LESSONS.
Lets put Wynter Kabimba on the list for all the deaths he caused inciting PF cadres.