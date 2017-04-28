President Edgar Lungu says he will not respond to provocations from those who are opposed to his leadership.

President Lungu also says he has listened to what the church has said on various issues affecting the country and will take their views on board.

Speaking when he met Lenje chiefs in Katuba before the official opening of the Katuba toll gate plaza, President Lungu urged the church to also talk to opposition political parties.

And the Head of state has reiterated that the Police must be given space to work as they investigate cases of suspected arson carried out on public buildings.

President Lungu said those carrying out such attacks must be aware that they are causing pain and anguish on ordinary Zambians.

He praised the Lenje chiefs for being accommodating by embracing people from all parts of the country to settle in their chiefdoms.

Meanwhile President Lungu has questioned why his government must continue paying subsidies to some traditional chiefs who have not recognised his election as Republican President.

President Lungu said traditional leaders even those who support the opposition must work with government of the day.

The head of state has also appealed to Zambians to support chiefs instead of expecting government alone to assist traditional leaders.

He said there is need for the country to appreciate its cultural heritage and values.

And the Lenje chiefs who met President Lungu have expressed concern over suspected arson attacks mounted on public buildings.

Speaking on behalf of chiefs, Chief Chamuka of the Lenje people encouraged the head of state to continue in his quest to develop the country.

Chief Chamuka appealed to the head of state to give chance to the local people in the area to be employed at the toll plaza.

Other chiefs present were Chieftainess Mungule and Chief Liteta.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has advised state house aides to give members of the media chance to work instead of chasing them when he is holding meetings with stakeholders.

President Lungu says chasing journalists gives the impression as if the state wants to fabricate information.

The head of state said this after aides asked journalists who were covering the President’s meeting with Lenje chiefs to leave the holding room before either the chiefs or the president had said anything.

President Lungu observed that there are times when he wants certain information to be captured and relayed to the nation.

He said the media is an important stakeholder and should not be kept away from important occasions.