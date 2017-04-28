Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube has moved a motion of no confidence in the current Law Association of Zambia Council led by Linda Kasonde.
And Mr Fube has accused the current association of attempting to rig the outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting by setting the start time at 08:00 Hours.
The motion to impeach the LAZ Council will be tabled at the Association’s Extraordinary General Meeting on Saturday at the Radisson Blu Hotel.
Mr Fube who is also a prominent member of the ruling PF said the current LAZ Council should be removed because it has allegedly failed to run the association.
Speaking when he featured on Thursday’s edition of the Hot Seat radio programme on Hot FM, Mr Fube accused the Council of mal administration and eroding the people’s confidence in LAZ because of their immaturity in the running of association.
He said the current LAZ has failed to remain neutral on key national issues and has adopted a dangerous path in running the association.
“We as LAZ are advisers and thus LAZ must be neutral. At this stage, Government doesn’t want to have anything to do with LAZ and we are useless without Government. The Association must have a cordial relationship with the Government, off course that does not mean that we should be bootlickers,” he said.
Mr Fube cited a number of issues which he said the Council showed a lot of bias in handling such as the election petition case and the referendum vote.
“Last year during the petition, the Constitutional Court threw out the case because the 14 days period had run out. The LAZ Council was quick to issue a statement that the UPND must have been heard and by doing that, they were basically issuing a challenge to the Judiciary,” he said.
He added, “On the issue of the referendum, without consulting the members, LAZ took a stand that we should vote No. Looking at the divisive nature of the referendum debate, I think we should have maintained neutrality as LAZ.”
“Our history as LAZ is that when a question of a legal nature arises that divides the nation, LAZ calls for an EGM. That has been our history. So that the Executive gets its mandate before it speaks but this Council never consulted its membership before making some of the wrong decisions it has made,” he said.
“How do you explain the streaming Live of the UPND press conference via the LAZ Facebook page, who does that? I am a member of LAZ and I don’t accept that and don’t tell me because I am politician then I shouldn’t speak. We should maintain our neutrality as an association.”
He continued, “HH outside court, he calls the Judges Judas Iscariots and he says these are people not worth the gowns and wigs they wear and we keep quiet, every Judge is a Lawyer by training and if they are going to be insulted and we keep quiet, we say that is wrong. Take the case of the Post Newspaper, they were found liable by the Supreme Court, the Council took a certain position without consulting their members and they said they were fighting for constitutional rights for Fred M’membe. What constitutional rights and you have been found guilty? You can never benefit from an illegality and if some people were sleeping when they were teaching that principle of law, then I am sorry.”
Mr Fube added, “The President of LAZ swore an affidavit attempting to join the Association to the Post Newspapers proceedings alleging that the Judge Sunday Nkonde was biased and compromised, with no evidence, who speaks like that? Who are you representing? Again insulting the Judiciary.
And Mr Fube has warned that if the association fails to move the motion to remove Ms Kasonde’s executive, politicians will proceed with tabling the Law Societies Bill which will dismantle LAZ.
“When we saw the Societies Bill to dismantle the Association, we said we can’t dismantle LAZ, we said we need to remain united. The politicians will move and dismantle LAZ if we don’t fix this house ourselves. So we went an engaged the politicians and they are keenly watching what is happening.”
Mr Fube said the Linda Kasonde LAZ Council is not indispensable.
“We have men and women to lead LAZ. If we don’t remove Linda, the politicians are saying they will dismantle LAZ into fragments.
Mr Fube has since ruled himself out of contention for a position if the motion of no confidence passes.
“Personally I have had no interest in running for a position in LAZ and I am not wanting to hold one. There is no A Team or B Team.”
He also alleged that the executive is failing to run the association because of lack of maturity.
“The respect of the association is being eroded because of mal administration and immaturity in the running of things. When this issue of the vote of no confidence started, the executive decided to call for what they called Town Hall meetings, at the Lusaka meeting, I raised a preliminary issue and t told them that I have been in the association for 30 years and I have heard of a LAZ Town Hall meetings, as Lawyers we go for EGMs if there is a pressing issue and I walked out of that meeting because I didn’t want to be part of an illegality,” he said.
“They take the same meeting to Ndola, they use our money to have social gathering and resolve nothing? They fly to Ndola, the entire Council flies to Ndola and holds another meeting at the Protea Hotel, to do what?”
He said the problem with the current executive is that they are excited and think they know it all.
“This is the problem when you give leadership to young and excited people who think they know it all.”
“These are the tricks of the trade. Linda and her team are fighting for their lives, coming up with tricks to ensure that the motion flops.”
He said, “the rules say If at all the movers of the motion are not seated with at least 50 members within five minutes of the meeting being called to order, the motion fails.
So the question is why put a meeting to start at 08:00 Hours? There is a marathon going on in the city on Saturday and roads will be closed. There are some of our members travelling from everywhere, how are they going to get to Lusaka by 08 Hours? Why don’t you move to the meeting to start at 10 or 11 Hours?”
He added, “What are they rushing for? They are scared, they can hear the drums, they can hear the footsteps, let them defeat the motion, I would have said to you then we become fragmented, I told you. Now they are not allowing voting by proxies, Linda herself won her presidency through proxies but why block proxies this time around?”
Kelvin was wronged and treated abysmally
Linda is non partisan and like I said before is not fit for purpose.
As much as I think this is headed no where.
I so wish she can resign and just go away because this job was always too big for her.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
History will absolve Linda Kasonde and her executive.
Awalya Awalya! Who doesnt know that you are just a crooked lawyer with crooked motives.
When you are drivin you dont see the color of your car.
Its someone outside that see it.
From outside we can tell who is overzealous here
Viva Linda. Viva Laz
Lawyers are evil people! The legal system should be simplified so that everyone who can read should be able to represent themselves in a court of Law, however this is not what these greedy lawyers want. They are more interested in milking money from a stone than seeing that justice is heard. HumanHyena’s(HH) fake legal team have messed the man terrilbly and should’ve advised him- Linda Kasonde should’ve also looked at the baseless merit of that petition. But a just as feces attracts flies so to does a cretin attract trouble and bad associates! Brig Gen Miyanda would make a better Lawyer than the whole of Laz combined!
This lawyer will even boast of having spent many years at UNZA dull as he sounds. He is the one that should keep quiet and the let LAZ president do her job instead. All is scared of is criticism. If someone sees the Judiciary to be in the wrong it’s very normal to be critical.
All institutions that help governance are being destroyed by PF,the country is slowly but surely moving into a lawless society but headed by s lawyer.There was a referendum on quitting IC,its a barometer for Kelvin FUBE to check the intelligencia’s thinking. Zambia is not Congo or Zimbabwe. Kelvin where have you been when mini bus driver and conductor were shot by Police. Where have you been when police killed so many people destroyed evidence. Where have you been when killers of Ruth Mbandu have gone free because police deliberately presented s weak case?HH may have done wrong,he’s not the first Zambian arrested for treason but NEVER have we had gates broken clothes and money stolen by police in executing an arrest.The Flight Sergeant death at Woodlands Police and subsequent desperate…
Linda is my rival. I hate smart ladies. It sucks haa. If we don’t deal with this gal now I tell you she will enlighten the ignorant and resist ECL’s third term drive with her law knacks. Let her be dealt with early. She must follow M’Memebe.
Thanks
Bla bla bla
Be nice. No need for that.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Ok thanks my lady. Got you clearly. I try to joke with your strong character maybe you don’t like it. Apologies. Only I don’t understand why you seem to hate other tribe and not just bad opposition. Care to tell me now?
Mushota, you cannot live in the free and western world and still have a mind of a chimpanzee. Unless your stay is sponsored by chimpanzees then you should continue licking their unclean behaviour behinds
I honestly think Fube’s seriously mentally challenged. We all know the role the LAZ has played since the days of Dr Roger Chongwe. As an adviser, you tell the truth not damn hanging by the fence by being so called neutral. Even if this Govt doesn’t want to have anything to do with LAZ for being told the truth, so what? I honestly thought with a name Bwalya he is Bemba & would know the one about “Ichishinka cilomfwisha icifukushi ku mutisa”. If he wants to leak Govt a.ss, he should do so alone. I will leak the Kasonde one, any time!
Educated F00ls! No morals!
Anyone who has been reading can tell where all this is coming from. The poverty of Africa is the lack of wisdom.
Bwalya is PF but even Lungu had sidelined him because of his loud for nothing mouth. Only the other month he had a much publicized verbal altercation with that woman minister and MP for Kanyama. He is always up to picking up fights with people. And any lawyer who thinks the Constitutional Court acted well in the petition case or that this treason charge is premised on sound basis is clearly mad in the head! That’s Fube for you, cinangwa cikankala ci.kala chacine!
I recall KK legalizing multi party politics, these were his own words, and quote: “I’m signing the instrument, you can now go form your tribal parties”. We however stuck to MMD and chucked the damn stupid evil “Malawan” out of office. Now, if Fube thinks any evil malicious Govt can destroy the LAZ, let him bail out. When Lungu is chucked out, the current status will be restored any any treacherous zealots like him will be kept outside never ever to practice again.
Check Mushota @1.1, does that contribution make sense to anyone? It’s this clearly lack of the ability to reason and articulate matters intellectually in a sustained manner I find most disturbing in most Zambians. Is it a result of a faulty education system or maybe with Mushota its “mashabe”and she needs “muti wa sangoma?”
Linda must go.
Linda has really been undressed.
Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Look who is talking. A career of scandal after scandal and you should be holier than thou. Kelvin, Sit down. We know you have been thrown out of the inner circle at the party but use other civilised means of getting back and not these unproductive fights
LAZ had become a political party, no doubt about that, the are inclined towards opposition.
As Fube has siad, they need to maintain neutrality at all time, they must interpret the law to all of us who may not understand it well. Taking sides is not interpreting the law – their position must be informative to give guidance and not fighting anyone.
Having said that, its an honour to have a lady leading an association like LAZ, you know these empty phrases of equality when God says man is the head, but she must be neutral, let her promise to be neutral if that is impossible please show her the door.
Fube you are a real man, keep it up.
Mr Fube has hit the nail on the head. All the points raised are valid and no doubt the man is intelligent. !
Linda invited the current status Co to herself. LAZ needs a mature and neutral person. We do not need such partisan leadership at LAZ.
Simply put, absurd, preposterous rants coming from a lawyer who claims to have been at LAZ for 30 years, really? Why were you not elected to lead LAZ after amassing all that fake experience? Its not the number of years that one spends in a company or association that makes them fit for a position, its integrity, probity and impartiality that counts. So this moron of a lawyer is jealous of a young and vibrant President presiding over the affairs of LAZ in in an impartial way? See, not everyone is a bootlicker like you Fube, the sooner you realize that the better. If the visionless misfit is using you, sorry we the masses are with Linda Kasonde and your maneuvers will not work. Get a life and your dirty hands off Kasonde.
You PF rascal leave the young lady alone… why are you like that you idi0ts?