President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the Katuba, Shimabala and Mumbwa road toll plazas.
And President Lungu says Zambia is on the move and he will not allow anyone to distract him from delivering on his promise to deliver development.
He said politics has a season and those who lose must accept so that the nation moves on.
The President has emphasized that Zambia will remain orderly and those who are causing anarchy will face the full wrath of the law.
The head of state said traditional methods of raising funds for construction and maintenance of roads are constrained because of competing needs.
And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said the construction of the toll plaza is a welcome development as it will help generate revenue which will go towards infrastructure development across the country.
And Minister of Housing and infrastructure development Ronald Chitotela disclosed that the contract to build the dual carriage way from Lusaka to the Copperbelt will be signed once it is cleared by the Ministry of Justice.
keep working Mr president.
What work is he doing? Those Projects of Toll Gates were started by Sata. I need someone to list for me Projects started and finished by Lungu. Dont claim to be parents to a child whose mother you married when she was already pregnant and yet you fail to impregnate her for yourself after she delivers
It is not always about impregnating, Men are those who can make a child grow into a man or woman and they know how to win peoples heart(elections), not those who cannot win an election but exhibit there childishness and claiming they want to be president without understanding what it takes to be one… Generation of vipers.
A president commissioning a mere toll road Kiki indeed he is an illegal president. He is desperate for attention and likes being in the lime light. Lungu is becoming more unpopular the longer hh is arrested. As a strategist I thank Lungu for doing my job for me
Hehehehe commissioning a toll gate ???
The other day he was commissioning a one room single manual packaging line and calling it a medicine manufactruring plant…
GRZ vehicles should have been exempted from paying road toll fees. Commissioning of such small projects should be left to Ministers in charge. Who is in charge now? Minister of Works and Supply or Minster of Infrastructure? Toll gates are money spinners.We expect better roads, especially highways.