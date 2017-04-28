President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the Katuba, Shimabala and Mumbwa road toll plazas.

And President Lungu says Zambia is on the move and he will not allow anyone to distract him from delivering on his promise to deliver development.

He said politics has a season and those who lose must accept so that the nation moves on.

The President has emphasized that Zambia will remain orderly and those who are causing anarchy will face the full wrath of the law.

The head of state said traditional methods of raising funds for construction and maintenance of roads are constrained because of competing needs.

And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said the construction of the toll plaza is a welcome development as it will help generate revenue which will go towards infrastructure development across the country.

And Minister of Housing and infrastructure development Ronald Chitotela disclosed that the contract to build the dual carriage way from Lusaka to the Copperbelt will be signed once it is cleared by the Ministry of Justice.