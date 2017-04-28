Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) Head of Marketing and Public Relations Hazel Zulu has said suppliers of used clothing should not import used underwear in Zambia.

In a statement unveiled to the media today, Ms. Zulu said the importation and sell of used underclothing is a risk to the health of users and is prohibited in Zambia through the Zambian Standard, ZS 559 which describes the requirements for inspection and acceptance criteria for used textile products.

She further noted that the Zambian Standard ZS 559 does not allow the importation and sell of used undergarments as experts have advised that fabrics attract moisture which may cause the growth of fungi such as yeasts and molds that may cause infectious ailments such as skin rashes in the reproductive organs and urinary tract infections.

“We have noted with concern that some suppliers of used clothing have continued to use illegitimate routes to bring in bales of used undergarments which they actually conceal within bales of other clothing such as dresses, trousers and shirts” Ms. Zulu said

Ms. Zulu has since warned what he deemed unscrupulous suppliers to desist from the vice as it is detrimental to the health of consumers and to the growth of the Zambian economy as smuggled goods do not go through the normal clearance procedures at the border entry points.

She also noted that the move by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) of declaring zero tolerance to smuggling is welcome and highly commended as it will compound our fight against importation of used undergarments.

“We also want to appeal members of the public to shun used undergarments as it is a risk to their health. Members of the public should know that the quality battle needs concerted effort from all well-meaning Zambians”. She said

Ms. Zulu explained that underclothing including pajamas, night dresses, night gowns, patients’ hospital wear, ladies and gents briefs, brassieres, camisoles and vests.

