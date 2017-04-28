Zambia is on Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the Gabon Air Disaster that killed the Senior National Soccer Team in 1993.

The fallen heroes were on the way to Senegal for a 1994 World Cup qualifier match when their plane plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Libreville, Gabon.

Family members and fans are expected to lay wreaths at the Heroes Acre located outside the old Independence Stadium.

The Zambia Under-20 squad is also scheduled to join the ceremony by laying wreaths at the Gabon Disaster Memorial Park.

FAZ announced on Thursday that this year’s commemoration would not be an official function.

“As announced at last year’s event the commemoration will not be an official function but football and family members are encouraged to join at the event at the Heroes Acre in Lusaka,” FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo stated.

“FAZ wishes to re-enforce their desire to mark the 25th anniversary with a grand memorial,” Katongo said.