LifestylePhoto Gallery KK’s 93rd Birthday in Pictures April 29, 2017 8 342 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet KK receiving from RB a basket of fruits while looking are RBs wife Tandiwe Banda and KK grand son Mazuba Kaunda (at the far left) on his 93rd birthday at his home in State lodge area KK conferring with RB when the latter pays him a courtesy visit on the former 93rd birthday at his home in State lodge area. KK conferring with RB when the latter pays him a courtesy visit on the former 93rd birthday at his home in State lodge area. KK conferring with RB when the latter pays him a courtesy visit on the former 93rd birthday at his home in State lodge area. Zambia Air Force chief General Eric Chimese presenting to KK a pilot bag as a gift his 93rd birthday at his home in State lodge area. Ministry of Defence Director of Public Relations and Foreign Liaison Army /Sporkesperson delivering to KK a message of Army Chief General Paul Mihova on the KK’s 93rd birthday at his home in State lodge area. Ministry of Defence Director of Public Relations and Foreign Liaison Army /Sporkesperson delivering to KK a message of Army Chief General Paul Mihova on the KK’s 93rd birthday at his home in State lodge area. KK receiving a cake donated to him by Zambia China Association messengers on his 93rd birthday at his home in State lodge area. Welcoming the Vice President Inonge Wina Zambia VEEP Inonge Mukuta Wina pays a courtesy visit to Zambia 1stPresident Kenneth Kaunda on his 93rd birthday at his home in State Lodgearea. Zambia VEEP Inonge Mukuta Wina Presenting Flowers Zambia VEEP Inonge Mukuta Wina Presenting Flowers Zambia VEEP Inonge Mukuta Wina Presenting Flowers Zambia VEEP Inonge Mukuta Wina Presenting a Card Pictures Courtesy of Jean Mandela Related posts: President Lungu wishes KK a happy 93rd birthday Pictures of Vice President’s Commemoration of her late Husband Athur Wina It’s President Edgar Lungu’s 60th Birthday Loading...
Happy birthday our dearest 1st president.
He has lost presidential elections
Lost the later
Unfortunately lost his wife
Lost his sons
Is it worth living on? Why ?
Thanks
BB2014,16
Why is it that TODAY we Africans seem to have taken RELIGION so vigorously serious and even as new ‘business undertaking?’ We are always ‘talking and singing praises’ about Jesus Christ, Simon Peter, St. Paul/John, Isaiah etc., as if they were our relatives and concern really ?
Come on pipo, let’s utilise and exploit to the full potential the many, various and latest Agricultural knowledge and Internet technologies on the “www” and indeed; the many advantages of the natural gifts that our own ‘African Gods’ availed us in terms of fertile sandy/loamy soils, wild animals, abundant fresh waters, the rains etc, etc., to grow even more foods to feed ourselves, our children/ grandchildren and even our distant neighbours.
Let’s leave those “religious wars/issues” to the…
…. Western world and their MOSLEM enemies who will stop at nothing but, engage in “brother kill brother” syndromes. We have suffered enough pipo please, let’s look on the brighter side of our lives for the betterment of our children, grandchildren and their children’s children….
Wamuyayaya…………..KK
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, OUR KK. GOD BLESS YOU. CHEERS.
It’s an insult to have rb that crook there including all those pf crooks
Happy birthday sekuru KK!