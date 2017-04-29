Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba has called on RTSA to have an input in all new road contracts being signed by the Road Development Agency-RDA.
Mr. Mushimba says RTSA must have a say during RDA board decisions when approving road contracts.
He says RTSA must question how the new roads will be designed and what safety features they will have before approving the contracts.
Mr. Mushimba says a provision must be made on the contract where RTSA input will be included signifying that the contract being signed has met safety concerns before executing the projects.
He says once this is done, Zambia will be guaranteed reduced road carnage as a result of poorly done roads.
The Minister was speaking during the truckers association of Zambia annual Gala dinner in Lusaka.
Meanwhile Truckers Association of Zambia -TAZ- Chairperson Shashi Patel commended government for making road safety in the country a key agenda.
Mr. Patel said the association will continue giving guidelines to its members by ensuring the country’s transport sector thrives.
And Mr. Mushimba says Zambia cannot afford to continue losing lives through road accidents.
He says his ministry through the road transport and safety agency -RTSA- has decided to implement several statutory instruments in an effort to preserve lives of road users.
Mr. Mushimba further said his ministry needs help from various stakeholders to improve the road safety profile of the country.
GRZ, for next chunk of trunk road development please consider dedicated truck lane. E.g. the new dual carriage between Lusaka & Kitwe should have 3 lanes minimum each way so that 3rd lane is for trucks & heavy vehicles. Although this will increase costs slightly short term @ construction, think about the significant reduction in accidents, reduction in maintenance costs as only 1 lane will require heavy maintenance, & reduction of travel time for lighter vehicles. Many more benefits over the long term. Many developed & developing countries have already moved to this model. With the new toll fees this is now possible. God Bless Zambia!
well said @ the chosen one,
its is very possible and attainable for our pf to build a trio carriage way on each way, from solwezi to livingstone within three to five years if only our leadership can muster that extra will power.
mr president, you can do this, do not forget that you are from the mighty mukuba secondary school and not from these st. chakuti, st. chakuti…..
show them that you are not “KAMUSHI”!
MISPLACED SUGGESTION – GIVE US A BREAK!
==============
Corrupt RTSA officers have no expertise and meaningful contribution in issues of road contracts bwana. Let the Engineers and business offices at RDA do the job without the suggested bureaucratic proposition. No connection between RDA award of contracts with RTSA what so ever. The rationale championed some of these ministers makes me wonder.
RATSA should staff are not necessary engineers, they are safely logistics officers. All they need is to put down ther safety concerns, then engineers at RDA will design the road to suit there needs
I think this minister is the most hard working in the government. I like his style.
Each institution has its mandate and this proposal is out of line. Every road is designed with all safety features. By the way do we have a Construction Regulation and Construction Health and Safety Act in this country?