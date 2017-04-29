Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba has called on RTSA to have an input in all new road contracts being signed by the Road Development Agency-RDA.

Mr. Mushimba says RTSA must have a say during RDA board decisions when approving road contracts.

He says RTSA must question how the new roads will be designed and what safety features they will have before approving the contracts.

Mr. Mushimba says a provision must be made on the contract where RTSA input will be included signifying that the contract being signed has met safety concerns before executing the projects.

He says once this is done, Zambia will be guaranteed reduced road carnage as a result of poorly done roads.

The Minister was speaking during the truckers association of Zambia annual Gala dinner in Lusaka.

Meanwhile Truckers Association of Zambia -TAZ- Chairperson Shashi Patel commended government for making road safety in the country a key agenda.

Mr. Patel said the association will continue giving guidelines to its members by ensuring the country’s transport sector thrives.

And Mr. Mushimba says Zambia cannot afford to continue losing lives through road accidents.

He says his ministry through the road transport and safety agency -RTSA- has decided to implement several statutory instruments in an effort to preserve lives of road users.

Mr. Mushimba further said his ministry needs help from various stakeholders to improve the road safety profile of the country.

