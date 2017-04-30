Mighty Mufulira Wanderers woeful start to the 2017 FAZ Super Division season continued after slumping to their fourth consecutive league defeat on Saturday.

The nine-time champions lost 2-0 at home to Lumwana Radiants at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira as concerns continue to grow over their three-year top-flight stay.

Mighty remain without a single point and are bottom of the table after conceding 15 goals and scoring just one goal since the start of the season on April 8.

Meanwhile, Simon Nkhata and Chanda Mushili were on target in the 47th and 90th minutes to send Lumwana back to the top of the table for at least 24 hours ahead of Zesco United and Nkana’s clash in Kitwe.

Lumwana are now one point ahead of Zesco who could reclaim top spot on Sunday if they beat Nkana away in Kitwe.

Both Lumwana and Zesco are unbeaten in the league this season on 10 and 9 points from four and three games played respectively.

Meanwhile defending champions Zanaco’s recovery continued after a 2-0 away win over Konkola Blades.

Ernest Mbewe put Zanaco ahead in the 40th minute before Saith Sakala added the second in the 44th minute.

The win lifts Zanaco from 7th to third on 7 points from four games.

FAZ Super Division

Week 4 Results

29/04/2017

Nkwazi 0-Napsa Stars 1

Green Eagles 0-Real Nakonde 0

Nakambala Leopards 1-City of Lusaka 2

Red Arrows 1-Kabwe Warriors 1

Mufulira Wanderers 0- Lumwana Radiants 2

Konkola Blades 0-Zanaco 2

Nchanga 1-Green Buffaloes 1

30/04/2017

Nkana-Zesco United

01/05/2017

13h00: Forest Rangers-Lusaka Dynamos

15h00:Buildcon-Power Dynamos